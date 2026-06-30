The Land Of Face Spas Is the Vision of an Entrepreneur Mom Of Three — How Face Foundrié Keeps it Specialized

Every location features an open concept layout, where clients’ treatment areas are separated by a simple white curtain hung floor to ceiling for privacy, eliminating the private rooms found in other spas. (Photo by Love-Big-Live-Small-Photography).

Every location features an open layout, where treatment areas are separated by a simple white curtain hung floor to ceiling for privacy, eliminating the private rooms found in other spas. (Photo by Love-Big-Live-Small-Photography).

The Cryo Queen is a 40-minute focused facial ($79) with an oil planing ($35) enhancement — otherwise known as dermaplaning — added.

It has been said many times that “Necessity is the mother of invention.” And in the case of serial entrepreneur Michele Henry, founder of Face Foundrié, necessity is the story of how this mother of three from the Midwest built an innovative facial bar that’s become a national force in the beauty world.

Face Foundrié has grown to 79 franchise locations and counting, including spas in Houston, Sugar Land, Pearland, Dallas, Fort Worth, Southlake, Colleyville, Friendswood and McKinney.

After the birth of her third child, Henry noticed the changes in her skin, likely due to a combination of a shift in hormones, aging and complications often brought on by pregnancy. Searching for skincare treatments, she walked away unimpressed with the amount of both time and money she had spent, coupled with the fact that, with small kids at home, she didn’t have the flexibility to book a pricey day spa weeks in advance.

That’s when Henry hatched her ingenious idea. Create a convenient beauty retreat that’s acclimated to our busy lives. Face Foundrié is somewhere you can choose from a catered menu of effective services utilizing medical-grade skincare products, a place that’s quick and easy to book an appointment, a place which is open seven days a week.

During my visit to Face Foundrié. I found their results-driven treatments accessible and reasonably priced. You can make an appointment — often the same day during the week — and purchase a 40 to 50-minute facial a la carte. Prices range from $79 for focused facials to $219 for a next level facial. The micro-channeling package (Face Foundrié’s minimally invasive answer to micro-needling) even lets you add on an enhancement with choices that range from a scalp massage ($20) and facial cupping ($30) to an LED light therapy ($30).

For those who don’t fear commitment, there are two monthly memberships offered. The facial maven ($89 per month) allows you to choose one focused facial (out of four options) with an enhancement of your choice (there are 10) . The H2Glow ($149 per month) membership grants access to the pricier hydra-dermabrasion treatment monthly at a discount (it usually costs $174).

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Both options give members a 10 percent discount on extra services and products, as well as the ability to mix and match facial services based on your skin’s needs. Short on time? You can book a 20-minute mini facial for $50 to $55 at Face Foundrié too.

The World Of Face Foundrié

Here’s the blueprint. Every Face Foundrié spa features an open layout, where treatment areas are separated by a simple white curtain hung floor-to-ceiling, eliminating the private rooms found in other spas. Teenagers of both sexes are welcome as well.

Not surprisingly, one of Face Foundrié’s latest treatments appeals to teen. The Acne Agent, created in collaboration with the brand Face Reality (and costing $99 for 50 minutes), has shown visible results for those with mild to moderate acne coupled with the brand’s at-home skincare routine.

Concentrated solely on the face, Face Foundrié does not extend the treatment area to the neck or decollete. I booked the Cryo Queen, a 40-minute focused facial ($79) with an oil planing ($35) enhancement — otherwise known as dermaplaning — added. The very thorough treatment brings multiple benefits from decongesting the skin to tightening it, all of which began with a double cleanse.

Next Madi, the talented esthetician, applied a light facial oil and, with the skill of a surgeon, took a sterile scalpel and gently shaved the dead skin cells and vellus hair (aka peach fuzz) from my visage. This cleared the way for the serums and masks applied next (and for the following weeks at home) to work most optimally. The dermaplaning was followed by an antioxidant-rich cherry extract-based PCA brand medicinal peel, enhanced with a bit of facial massage to penetrate the peel deeper, in an effort to loosen up any pore congestion. That makes the skin ripe for the next step — extractions.

What followed next was a moist red clay mask designed to combat any excess oil before the chilly cryotherapy application. The cool vapor created with liquid nitrogen is applied section by section to the face, cooling the surface to create a tighter yet plumper appearance. All while increasing circulation and stimulating the production of collagen and elastin.

Finally, the last step before you’re sent home under a veil of moisturizer and SPF, is to bask beneath the glow of an LED light. It is usually red, but I requested blue.

For more treatment options and details, go here.