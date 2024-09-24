Fallon Bock
Fashion / Shopping

Fallon Bock Is Leading Bachendorf’s Into The Future — The Next Generation of The Iconic Dallas Jeweler

Expanding The Fallon B. Line, Sustainability, and More of What's To Come

BY // 09.24.24
Dallas has no shortage of jewelry stores, but it’s hard to find someone who hasn’t heard the name Bachendorf’s or walked past its glimmering windows in Preston Center. The Bachendorf name is deeply rooted in tradition, legacy, and service. For more than 75 years and across four generations, the Bock Family has led the industry in quality, craftsmanship, and customer service while using only natural, safely mined diamonds. And now, standing on the cusp of its next era and ready to lead the jeweler into the future, is Fallon Bock.

“Bachendorf’s is built on a foundation of family values — loyalty, honesty, and quality,” Bock tells PaperCity. “I feel incredibly fortunate to work alongside a talented team of nearly 100 employees who share this vision. To me, Bachendorf’s isn’t just a brand — it’s home, a legacy that connects generations through a shared commitment to excellence.”

Fallon, Vice President and Buyer of Designer Jewelry at Bachendorf’s, is bringing a fresh perspective to the family business. This diverse and expansive role has exposed her to all facets of the business, including designing new pieces, as well as working directly with customers.

Fallon Bock
Fallon Bock has a passion for quality control and deep expertise in diamond grading and jewelry buying.

Growing Up at Bachendorf’s

With a passion for quality control and deep expertise in diamond grading and jewelry buying, the founder’s granddaughter is ensuring that Bachendorf’s continues to offer the finest products and services. After all, growing up in the business, this dedication to cultivating its legacy has become innate and second nature.

“Growing up, I had a front-row seat to watch my father and grandfather pour their passion into Bachendorf’s,” says Bock. “Their dedication inspired me, though, at one point, I was drawn to journalism after graduating from SMU. Still, the call to continue the family legacy was too strong to resist, and I’m so glad I followed it. Becoming the fourth-generation Bock to lead this brand has been one of the best decisions of my life.”

Fallon B. by Bachendorf’s

And, while she has followed it, Bock has put her own stamp on the brand. Her namesake jewelry line, Fallon B. by Bachendorf’s, has soared in popularity and showcases her creativity and commitment to the brand’s legacy.

Fallon B. by Bachendorf’s is a unique collection of jewelry that reflects Bock’s personal style and passion for design. The line features pieces crafted with high-quality materials and inspired by her grandfather’s collection of colored gemstones.

Fallon B. offers a blend of modern aesthetics and classic elegance, making it a perfect choice for those seeking unique and stylish jewelry. Her line is all about “empowering women to embrace their individual style” and it represents the best of the brand — individualism mixed with luxury.

Bachendorfs8
Fallon B. by Bachendorf’s, has soared to popularity and showcases her creativity and commitment to the brand’s legacy.

Looking Ahead

Bachendorf’s has stood the test of time over the generations and decades by staying at the forefront of the luxury jewelry industry, always staying relevant and never going stale. Whether it’s through new designer collaborations, innovative technology, or enhanced customer experiences, Bachendorf’s is always looking for ways to elevate the brand.

“We’re constantly looking ahead to the future,” Bock says. “I’m particularly excited about two things: expanding the Fallon B. brand and driving sustainability initiatives within our stores.”

For Bock, Bachendorf’s is more than just a jewelry store — it’s a family legacy. 

“One of the things I love most about my work is continuing the relationships my grandfather built when he opened A. Bock Manufacturing Jeweler in downtown Dallas in 1948,” says Bock. “It’s incredibly rewarding to connect with customers whose families have shopped with us for generations.”

As Bachendorf’s continues to evolve and grow through the generations, one thing remains constant no matter who is at the helm — the company’s dedication to providing the finest jewelry and the most memorable experiences.

