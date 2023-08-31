Fashion Maestro Amir Taghi Returns Home to Houston, Brings His Stylish Touch to The Conservatory — A River Oaks District Moment

Amir Taghi continues to create fashion collections while studying at Parsons School of Design in New York. (Photo by Amir Taghi)

The popular Sinclair jacket and slacks at Amir Taghdi's residency at The Conservatory in River Oaks District.

Fashion designer Amir Taghdi and client Tatiana Massey at the afternoon cocktail event at The Conservatory in River Oaks District.

Amir Taghi, in from New York, is hastening from client to client as a late afternoon clutch has gathered in The Conservatory, Brian Bolke’s Houston outpost in River Oaks District where Taghi’s fall collection is on display amid a wealth of candles, fragrances, jewelry and home accessories. This is the final months of Tahghi’s residency at The Conservatory which ends in early January after more than year in place.

The native Houstonians’ designs and craftsmanship have come far since the founding of his namesake line in 2019 and certainly eons from his start designing fashions as a 15-year-old attending Episcopal High School.

On this evening, a fashionable mix of professional women, moms and ladies of leisure populated the swank boutique where most were swooning over Taghi’s Sabrina Blazer, a well-fitted piece with beautiful lantern sleeves and the reversible Sinclair Coat.

“My design process and ethos have definitely changed over the years. When I began designing in Houston as a kid, I didn’t really know who my client was,” Taghi tells PaperCity. “I know I dreamt of who I wanted my client to be. But I didn’t really know her that well.

“Today, I am so lucky to be able to meet my clients day in and day out when I travel for trunk shows all around the U.S.. She’s a sophisticated woman. But she likes to have a little fun. She’s a lawyer, an interior designer, an advocate, a mother. What they all have in common is that they don’t want to look like everyone else.”

Among those clients admiring his work providing inspiration for Taghi on this day were realtor Marni Greenwood, Houston Best Dressed honoree Tatiana Massey and event producer Ursaline Hamilton.

While discussing his growth, Taghi adds that the quality of his products have advanced over the years as well.

“We work with the best fabric mills around the world,” he says. “We work with some of the best ateliers in New York and soon we will be moving the majority of our production to Italy. Most importantly, we are adding key people to our team that are allowing our growth.

“I am definitely not the little boy designing on the third floor of my parents home.”