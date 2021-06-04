Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Covet — Highland Park Village Truly Understands Dads

It’s time to show appreciation for the hard-working dads in our lives. He is our favorite backyard grill master, the one we look up to. He’s the all-sports booster. He’s sometimes a coach, and always our most avid fan. With Father’s Day almost here, Highland Park Village has the perfect gift for any dad. Even one (or 10) for your one-of-a-kind dad.

No matter what kind of dad you have, and no matter what his aesthetic happens to be, there is an ideal gift to show him how much he’s loved and appreciated. Luckily, there’s a place full of distinctive gifts, a place that’s perfect for dad, in Dallas. That’s Highland Park Village, the first self-contained shopping destination in America, one so special that it’s been declared a National Historic Landmark.

This is your Highland Park Village Father’s Day Gift Guide. It’s full of wonderful items that he’ll actually love.

Fashion Dad

Hermès ― Made in France, the tie is hand-sewn of silk with embroidered detailing, and designed by Daiske Nomura. Yes, you can still give a tie for Father’s Day. If it’s as special as your dad.

Rag & Bone ― It’s the casual button down with a million possibilities. Crafted of yarn-dyed, garment-washed cotton, it has a classic slim fit cut and is finished with metal buttons.

Rag & Bone ― Fit 2 Tomlin – Cotton Dobby, $195.

Theory ― Elevate his everyday look with these iconic chinos. They have a slim-straight cut and are both soft and machine washable.

Theory ― Zaine Pant in Organic Cotton, $175.

Fendi ― This reversible, lightweight windbreaker has a built-in backpack (that is also removable), which comes in handy for extra storage when dad is on the go.

Fendi ― Windbreaker, $3,290.

Dad Shoes

Valentino ― These Italian made sneakers are a step up from even Stan Smiths, with a semi-matte finish and Maxi stud detail.

Valentino ― One Stud Low-Top Calfskin Sneaker, $790.

Tom Ford ― Coming in three colors — black, white or teak brown — these thong style sandals are the perfect footwear for summer.

Tom Ford ― Smooth Leather Brighton Sandal, $990.

Sporty Dad

Beretta Gallery ― Whether he’s on the hunt or hanging with the guys, this low profile, water resistant cap is the perfect fit.

Beretta Gallery ― Waxed Cotton Hat, $38.

Bandier ― It’s the post-workout remedy, allowing you to pinpoint muscle treatment. Bandier will also now carry select men’s ready-to-wear and accessory items in-store.

Bandier ― Theragun, $399.

Watch Dad

Audemars Piguet ― This self-winding chronograph has a double curved sapphire crystal, set in 18-k pink gold.

Audemars Piguet ― Collection CODE 11.59, $45,200.

Harry Winston ― This architectural timepiece is set in 18k white or rose gold, displaying retrograde hours and minutes. It’s beyond unique.

Harry Winston ― Ocean Retrograde Automatic, price upon request.

Cocktail Dad

Madison ― These hand-made clear decanters are classic and let the wonder of the drink show through.

William Yeoward Crystal Lillian Decanter, $155.

The Conservatory ― The mirror polished stainless steel corkscrew combines form and function to brilliant effect.

The Conservatory ― Georg Jensen, Sky Corkscrew, $49.

Ralph Lauren ― A selection of equestrian-inspired bar accessories styled in moisture-wicking canvas, supple leather and solid brass.

Ralph Lauren ― Garrett Barware Collection, $60 to $350.

Cool Dad

Ermenegildo Zegna – The injected front of these softly square frames is of shiny, Havana brown. They are accented by the metal of the double bridge and green lenses.

Ermenegildo Zegna – Shiny Havana Leggerissimo Sunglasses, $335.

The Conservatory – The unmistakable RIMOWA Original aluminum suitcase with its distinctive grooves is regarded as one of the most iconic luggage designs of all time. For good reason.

The Conservatory – Rimowa Original Cabin Luggage, $1,150.

Alexander McQueen – This sleek card holder has a subtle, tonal Biker Skull print. It features one central compartment and four credit card slots. Banish any thoughts of an ordinary wallet.

Alexander McQueen – Biker Skull Card Holder, $180.

Brunello Cucinelli – This pebble grained case features double buckle closures and a gold embossed name of the designer himself.

Brunello Cucinelli – Grained Calfskin Briefcase, $3,995.

