Buzzy New Fort Worth Retail Openings to Know — Everyday Fashions, Jewelry, and Home Fragrances

Fort Worth shopping continues to expand with new brands, stand-alone shops, and retail juggernauts moving into the local market ― all with casual, comfortable, effortless style. From high fashion to laid-back Southern staples, to jewelry and custom scent stores, here are the Fort Worth retail openings you need to know.

The Shops at Clearfork

In addition to the just opened neighborhood market ― Marché Bleu, with its French flair and “Cowgirl in Paris” theme, Clearfork has added a luxe new service ― Sagelane Autospa and Carwash which is now available to Clearfork guests. Located on Level 2 of the orange parking garage, the luxury car detailing service adds the convenience of handwashing, while guests shop.

Located next to Luna Grill you’ll now find Aroma 360 ― specializing in ambient scenting solutions and providing scent marketing services for homes and businesses, creating customized fragrances to enhance spaces of all sizes. Aroma 360 has showrooms ranging from California to New York and Florida. Two other locations are already in Texas, one at Houston’s Galleria, the other in Plano filled with a variety of diffusers and scents to choose from.

But, that’s not all. The next fashion house to join the Clearfork neighborhood is BOSS. The global fashion and lifestyle brand is now open with its women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. Hugo Boss styles range from athletic must-haves to modern suiting, and travel wear. It has taken up residence next to Tiffany & Co.

WestBend Gains a Sparkling New Jewelry Store

WestBend will soon welcome Mod + Jo. It’s a Dallas-based small-batch jewelry brand, mixing vintage and modern styling, specializing in everyday pieces and 14k gold and even permanent jewelry. With its flagship located in Bishop Arts, Mod + Jo is featured at a bevy of boutiques gaining a national presence, but this will be its first Fort Worth storefront.

Founder Jordan Flynn, has collections like the bridal and the icon, making it easy to add something new to your jewelry wardrobe from fine jewelry to items that are just for fun and on-trend.

University Park Village Adds Two Big Brands

A preppy staple, Southern Tide, will plant its first Fort Worth store near TCU at University Park Village. So, the demographics for this collegiate must-have brand could not be better. Choose from khakis, accessories, button-downs, polos, and tees with that tell-tale skipjack logo.

Faherty, with one location in Dallas and another in Southlake Town Square, is poised to enter the Fort Worth market soon. It is known for its casual, comfortable, beachy vibes.

“We started Faherty in 2013, and we’re committed to making the best-fitting, most comfortable clothes with an unwavering focus on craftsmanship,” say Mike, Alex, and Kerry Faherty in a statement. “We labor over all the little details, and every yarn and fabric is unique to Faherty. We hope you enjoy wearing our clothes as much as we love making them.”

Two New Names Added to Southlake Town Square

For Splendid (located at 324 Grand Avenue West), it all started with the quest for the ultimate t-shirt. Now, the expansive designs full of casual, wearable fashions, created in breezy fabrics run the gamut from packable palazzo pants to snuggly knits and cardigans at Splendid. This is the second location in Texas for the brand, with one other already planted in Houston

Finally, Tommy Bahama is also coming soon to 160 State Street. The clothing brand that has spawned restaurants and bars, as well as branded resorts is nothing if not travel-friendly and in search of a breeze. Tommy Bahama’s full range flows from luggage to perfume, and from sunglasses to sheath dresses.

Just because it’s August doesn’t mean Cowtown plans to pause its travel plans or backyard entertaining any time soon. These new Fort Worth retail openings prove it.