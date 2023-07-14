Fort Worth’s Newest High Fashion Temple Is Opening Soon — Yves Saint Laurent’s Clearfork Plans Come Into Focus

The Winter 23 Collection is filled with flowy fabrics and plenty of plaid and pin stripe.

Saint Laurent will be striking a pose when it arrives by August 31 at Clearfork.

You may have heard that another major fashion house will soon call Fort Worth’s Clearfork neighborhood home, but details have been hard to come by. French luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent’s signage has been installed at The Shops at Clearfork for many months, with construction taking place behind the scenes. Now PaperCity Fort Worth has learned that Cowtown’s long-awaited YSL store will open later this summer.

“Yes, we are opening our Fort Worth store in The Shops at Clearfork at the end of August,” Saint Laurent’s New York-based public relations manager, tells PaperCity Fort Worth exclusively. “The store is currently on track to open August 31.”

The first Fort Worth Saint Laurent boutique will be nestled amongst fellow French-born fashion house Louis Vuitton, British-made Burberry and Italian-crafted Gucci which opened its first Fort Worth store just last September. Both Gucci and Saint Laurent are part of the luxury goods division of the Kering Group ― with both getting acquired in 1999.

Fort Worth’s new 4,000-square-foot Yves Saint Laurent luxury boutique “is one of the first locations that will have elements of the new design concept,” according to the spokesperson. “This includes plaster walls and ceiling finishes, concrete floor finish and new marble finishes.

“This location is also achieving a LEED gold certification,”

In the design and construction industry LEED certifications denote the highest ratings for healthy, efficient, carbon and cost-saving green building standards.

The Saint Laurent Mystique

Founded in 1961, Yves Saint Laurent was the first couture house to introduce the idea of luxury prêt-à-porter with its 1966 collection called Rive Gauche. The term has since become synonymous with youth and freedom.

It was a seismic shift in the fashion industry that was up to that moment a wholly couture (made-to-measure) enterprise. Meant only for the wealthy. Saint Laurent brought fashion to the masses with its novel ready-to-wear approach ― intentionally democratizing and making good clothes accessible.

Saint Laurent has been under the creative direction of Anthony Vaccarello since April 2016. Today, Saint Laurent collections include women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags and other statement-making accessories like small leather goods, jewelry, silk scarves, ties and eyewear. All of those will be in store when the newest Saint Laurent boutique opens in late August at The Shops at Clearfork.

Fort Worth’s shopping scene continues to grow — and grow up — with the top fashion brands in the world jumping in.