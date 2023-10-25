Houston’s Most Fashionable Museum District House Is a 1925 Bungalow With Mirth & Freya — And Style Devotees Can’t Get Enough

Katie McClure, Linsay Radcliffe, Lindsay McConnon (Photo by Alex Wu)
Carmen Collins Bogle, Margaret Mohn (Photo by Alex Wu)
Caroline Harper Knapp (Photo by Alex Wu)
Cathryn Lyman, Linsay Radcliffe (Photo by Alex Wu)
Courtney Zavala, Allison Bagley, Katie McClure, Paulina Padilla (Photo by Alex Wu)
Karen Sachar, Madison Herington (Photo by Alex Wu)
Kim Adams, Kristen Smith (Photo by Alex Wu)
Linsay Radcliffe, Katie Forney, Cathryn Lyman (Photo by Alex Wu)
Lorena Medina, Katie McClure, Eleanor Williams, Cecilia Marquez (Photo by Alex Wu)
Michael Shaver (Photo by Alex Wu)
Moody Heard, Charles Elmer (Photo by Alex Wu)
Neilson Powless, Frances Powless, Margaret Mohn, Sydney Collie, Katie McClure (Photo by Alex Wu)
Anabelle Reade, Madison Herington (Photo by Alex Wu)
Sarah Wilhelm, Madison Herington (Photo by Alex Wu)
Versha Yadav, Siphti Lacey, Marie Scanlin, Nicole Gunter, Katie McClure (Photo by Alex Wu)
Sixteen Ten by Freya + Mirth (Photo by Alex Wu)
Lindsay McConnon, Linsay Radcliffe (Photo by Alex Wu)
Cathryn Lyman, Linsay Radcliffe(1) (Photo by Alex Wu)
01
18

Katie McClure, Linsay Radcliffe, Lindsay McConnon at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

02
18

Carmen Collins Bogle, Margaret Mohn at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

03
18

Caroline Harper Knapp at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

04
18

Cathryn Lyman, Linsay Radcliffe at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

05
18

Courtney Zavala, Allison Bagley, Katie McClure, Paulina Padilla at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

06
18

Karen Sachar, Madison Herington at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

07
18

Kim Adams, Kristen Smith at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

08
18

Linsay Radcliffe, Katie Forney, Cathryn Lyman at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

09
18

Lorena Medina, Katie McClure, Eleanor Williams, Cecilia Marquez at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

10
18

Michael Shaver checks out the Freya hats at Sixteen Ten in the Houston Museum District. (Photo by Alex Wu)

11
18

Moody Heard, Charles Elmer entertain at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

12
18

Neilson Powless, Frances Powless, Margaret Mohn, Sydney Collie, Katie McClure at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

13
18

Anabelle Reade, Madison Herington at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

14
18

Sarah Wilhelm, Madison Herington at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

15
18

Versha Yadav, Siphti Lacey, Marie Scanlin, Nicole Gunter, Katie McClure at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

16
18

The grazing table by Legendairy Katy at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

17
18

Lindsay McConnon, Linsay Radcliffe at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

18
18

(Photo by Alex Wu)

Katie McClure, Linsay Radcliffe, Lindsay McConnon (Photo by Alex Wu)
Carmen Collins Bogle, Margaret Mohn (Photo by Alex Wu)
Caroline Harper Knapp (Photo by Alex Wu)
Cathryn Lyman, Linsay Radcliffe (Photo by Alex Wu)
Courtney Zavala, Allison Bagley, Katie McClure, Paulina Padilla (Photo by Alex Wu)
Karen Sachar, Madison Herington (Photo by Alex Wu)
Kim Adams, Kristen Smith (Photo by Alex Wu)
Linsay Radcliffe, Katie Forney, Cathryn Lyman (Photo by Alex Wu)
Lorena Medina, Katie McClure, Eleanor Williams, Cecilia Marquez (Photo by Alex Wu)
Michael Shaver (Photo by Alex Wu)
Moody Heard, Charles Elmer (Photo by Alex Wu)
Neilson Powless, Frances Powless, Margaret Mohn, Sydney Collie, Katie McClure (Photo by Alex Wu)
Anabelle Reade, Madison Herington (Photo by Alex Wu)
Sarah Wilhelm, Madison Herington (Photo by Alex Wu)
Versha Yadav, Siphti Lacey, Marie Scanlin, Nicole Gunter, Katie McClure (Photo by Alex Wu)
Sixteen Ten by Freya + Mirth (Photo by Alex Wu)
Lindsay McConnon, Linsay Radcliffe (Photo by Alex Wu)
Cathryn Lyman, Linsay Radcliffe(1) (Photo by Alex Wu)
Fashion / Shopping

Houston’s Most Fashionable Museum District House Is a 1925 Bungalow With Mirth & Freya — And Style Devotees Can’t Get Enough

Charm For Days and Interesting Creators

BY // 10.24.23
photography Alex Wu
Katie McClure, Linsay Radcliffe, Lindsay McConnon at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
Carmen Collins Bogle, Margaret Mohn at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
Caroline Harper Knapp at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
Cathryn Lyman, Linsay Radcliffe at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
Courtney Zavala, Allison Bagley, Katie McClure, Paulina Padilla at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
Karen Sachar, Madison Herington at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
Kim Adams, Kristen Smith at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
Linsay Radcliffe, Katie Forney, Cathryn Lyman at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
Lorena Medina, Katie McClure, Eleanor Williams, Cecilia Marquez at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
Michael Shaver checks out the Freya hats at Sixteen Ten in the Houston Museum District. (Photo by Alex Wu)
Moody Heard, Charles Elmer entertain at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
Neilson Powless, Frances Powless, Margaret Mohn, Sydney Collie, Katie McClure at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
Anabelle Reade, Madison Herington at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
Sarah Wilhelm, Madison Herington at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
Versha Yadav, Siphti Lacey, Marie Scanlin, Nicole Gunter, Katie McClure at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
The grazing table by Legendairy Katy at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
Lindsay McConnon, Linsay Radcliffe at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)
(Photo by Alex Wu)
1
18

Katie McClure, Linsay Radcliffe, Lindsay McConnon at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

2
18

Carmen Collins Bogle, Margaret Mohn at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

3
18

Caroline Harper Knapp at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

4
18

Cathryn Lyman, Linsay Radcliffe at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

5
18

Courtney Zavala, Allison Bagley, Katie McClure, Paulina Padilla at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

6
18

Karen Sachar, Madison Herington at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

7
18

Kim Adams, Kristen Smith at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

8
18

Linsay Radcliffe, Katie Forney, Cathryn Lyman at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

9
18

Lorena Medina, Katie McClure, Eleanor Williams, Cecilia Marquez at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

10
18

Michael Shaver checks out the Freya hats at Sixteen Ten in the Houston Museum District. (Photo by Alex Wu)

11
18

Moody Heard, Charles Elmer entertain at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

12
18

Neilson Powless, Frances Powless, Margaret Mohn, Sydney Collie, Katie McClure at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

13
18

Anabelle Reade, Madison Herington at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

14
18

Sarah Wilhelm, Madison Herington at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

15
18

Versha Yadav, Siphti Lacey, Marie Scanlin, Nicole Gunter, Katie McClure at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

16
18

The grazing table by Legendairy Katy at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

17
18

Lindsay McConnon, Linsay Radcliffe at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space. (Photo by Alex Wu)

18
18

(Photo by Alex Wu)

Such a clutch of stylish mavens it was that crossed the portals of what PaperCity has called “House of Mirth and Freya” for the grand opening of the spanking new 5,500-square-foot showplace for Freya and Mirth, the popular Houston-based Panama hat brand and easy breezy block-print caftans, respectively.

They call the space Sixteen Ten, located as it is at 1610 Bissonnet in the Museum District. To be exact, this is the previous home of Carl Moore Antiques, a charming bungalow circa 1925. The space is ample enough that it allowed as many as 100 fashionistas to pour through, meet the creators, browse the boutique and warehouse shelves, and try on the exclusive merchandise.

Carmen Collins Bogle, Margaret Mohn
Carmen Collins Bogle, Margaret Mohn at the grand opening fête for Sixteen Ten where Freya hats and Mirth caftans share boutique space.

Welcoming the throng were Mirth‘s Katie McClure, who founded the brand with her sister Erin Breen in 2016, and Freya’s Linsay Radcliffe and Lindsay McConnon.

On display was Freya‘s newly released collection of cool girl, organic hats crafted from innovative packable straw and new arrivals for fall including the popular fedora. Think flat brim felt fedoras accented by camel grosgrain ribbon, leather bolo cord and a custom gold Freya pin with chains. In keeping with the current hat craze, Freya includes a crochet straw bucket  design in the line.

And, yes, the Western Collection was well represented. All at relatively affordable price points of little more than $350.

Michael Shaver
Michael Shaver checks out the Freya hats at Sixteen Ten in the Houston Museum District.

Of note: Freya’s Panama hats are handwoven in Ecuador using fibers from the toquilla palm plant which is sustainably cultivated in the northern regions of that South American country.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023

With the opening of the boutique, Freya founder Lindsay Radcliffe has added jewelry from Venezuelan designer Susana Vega, Wonder Valley olive oil-based skincare and Maria Ida hand-blown glass objects from Vancouver.

Shopping for Mirth’s effortless womenswear and more is available by appointment though the full line is on display in the boutique. Designed in collaboration with artisans in India and Peru, items include woven apparel, knitwear, accessories, pajamas and tabletop.

PC Seen: Anne Lee Phillips, Caroline Harper, Jenny Antill, Julie Bergeron, Frances and Neilson Powless, Lucie Harte, Kate Stukenberg, Karen Sacher, Paulina Padilla, Anabelle Reade, Madison Herington, Eleanor Williams, and Cecilia Marquez.

Page Southerland Architect
Big, bold design solutions from thought to finish.
Learn More

Featured Properties

Swipe
217 Millbrook Street
Piney Point
FOR SALE

217 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
217 Millbrook Street
3207 Sackett Street
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3207 Sackett Street
Houston, TX

$2,492,000 Learn More about this property
Lary Barton | Frank York
This property is listed by: Lary Barton | Frank York (985) 859-9150 Email Realtor
3207 Sackett Street
2 Eaton Square
Eaton Square | Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

2 Eaton Square
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2 Eaton Square
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X