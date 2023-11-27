Man in gray tweed Hive & Colony suit with a yellow turtleneck
Fashion / Shopping

The Best Gifts For Men — Splurge Presents That Will Wow Your Favorite Boys

When You're Going For Next Level Gifting

BY // 11.27.23
Fa la la la la for your fella time. Yes, it’s time to gift the boys in your life. Maybe your significant other, your brother, or like me —  a gay best friend. Here are some items I’ve found in recent months that I’ve been saving up to share for the gift-giving holiday season. I’ll also be compiling another list of guy gifts under $100 if you aren’t feeling terribly flush this year.

But first, these are the Best Splurge Gifts for Men:

Thom Browne 4-bar gray on gray zip-up hoodie

You can’t go wrong with my man, Mr. Thom Browne. He has something for everyone (even your four-legged family members) and I can attest to that given the large amount of four-bar clothing items I have in my wardrobe arsenal. Perhaps the easiest gift to give is one of his signature hoodies.

Honestly, no guy I can think of can have enough hoodies. But tailored ones that look as appropriate underneath a blazer at a cocktail party as they would at the gym are even better. Tom Bowne’s gray 4-bar zip-up hoodie is one that I am currently coveting.

Gucci men’s Ophidia large duffle bag

What gentleman doesn’t want luggage that makes him look like he belongs in business class? And this weekender will make any guy look like he takes the business of style seriously. Gucci unveiled this year’s Gucci Gift campaign designed to inspire the art of gifting. The campaign is a new step in the story of Sabato De Sarno’s new creative direction, a tribute to the idea of a free family that has characterized his vision since the debut of Gucci Ancora last September.

Kástra Elión Martini Kit

Who doesn’t love some high-end hooch for the holidays. The fancy stuff. You know — Scotch that’s been aged a few decades or bubbles (I’ve been craving some 2013 Roederer Cristal Rose Champagne). Vodka however seems to be a spirit that most enjoy. Family-owned and artisan-crafted in Greece, Kástra Elión is the original premium sipping vodka distilled with Greek olives.

I suggested going with their premium deluxe martini kit. It comes in a beautifully packaged box with two nude martini glasses, two gold Evil Eye cocktail picks, 1,200 ml of cocktail brine, one jar of cocktail olives and a recipe card.

Tom Ford men’s logo baseball cap

I guess my argument for this gift is the same as for No. 1 — the hoodie. A man can never have enough baseball caps either. Tom Ford has come to epitomize glamour and luxury and this simple piece of headwear will make a subtle statement that you are a jetsetter who believes in always looking stylish.

A Hive & Colony bespoke suit

It’s an annual tradition for me — having a new suit tailor made. And with the opening of Hive & Colony at NorthPark Center last year I found a new North Texas spot to have myself fitted up. Through their utilization of 1,000-plus of some of the finest fabrics and innovative 3D measurement technology, Hive & Colony has developed  a custom shopping experience that is as unique as it is luxurious.

The man in your life will be forever grateful for giving them something that was made specifically for them.

A Versace umbrella

I’m a fan of online shopping platform MyTheresa. I’ve found myself on many a night, bored on the couch on my laptop perusing through the nether regions of this well curated site. I happened upon this statement making umbrella and thought, why not? It’s the perfect gift for the fella who when coming in from a storm wants to immediately be noticed.

It even features an ombre handle with the Versace logo repeated continuously.

Giving the Gift of Shoes

Given my predilection for chic footwear, I couldn’t not include some enviable shoes.

The boy in your life will undoubtedly look like a rock star in these Dior combat boots.They pair well with a suit for work or an outfit they’ve conjured up for Burning Man. And BTW, if you find yourself up in New York City this holiday season be sure to stop by Saks flagship store on Fifth Avenue to check out their pop-up — Dior’s Carousel of Dreams.

And finally, for the man that truly has everything consider. . .  a tree. Yes, a tree can be named in honor of someone in Dallas’ beloved Klyde Warren Park. The park’s recent annual fundraiser dubbed Party in the Park brought word that trees were available to donors.

For $5,000 or $10,000 you can adopt a tree in Klyde Warren Park for visitors to enjoy for many years to come. A protective grate for the tree and a customized plaque for the lifetime of the park is included.

