Bun B and Late Night Trill Burgers Shake Up the Usually Staid MFAH Grand Gala — A Livelier Night That Still Nods to Tradition

Van Cleef & Arpel's Alan May, Julie Crampe, Bernie Cantu at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Laura Stokes with a Bun B Trill Burger at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Van Cleef & Arpels' Alan May, Rosangela Capobiaco, Michelle Hart at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Bun B rocks MFAH traditions as he takes the stage at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

The Events Company decorates for the MFAH Grand Gala Ball and arranges for screening of iconic Texas films. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Tuxedo-clad rapper Bun B performing on stage and his award-winning Trill Burgers served late — The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball briefly took on a vibe foreign to those among the museum stalwarts more accustomed to Peter Duchin and beignet nightcaps.

But this evening, earning more than $2 million for museum coffers, was a salute to icons in the MFAH collection with the added nod to Houston’s iconic hip hop star. In theme, the walls of soaring Cullinan Hall were dressed in masterpieces from the collection including the Andy Warhol portrait of late museum benefactress Caroline Wiess Law.

In a brilliant move, The Events Company, which dressed the Caroline Wiess Law Building in a colorful contemporary motif lush with florals, installed a massive video screen above the bandstand where clips from iconic films shot in Houston streamed. It was a hit with the 425 lucky attendees who reveled in scenes from movies including Terms of Endearment, Giant, Rushmore, The Last Picture Show and more.

Nicole and Evan Katz chaired the gala evening for which Van Cleef & Arpels served as principal underwriter. As is tradition, the Katzes were on stage for the brief program with remarks from MFAH board chair Anne Duncan and MFAH director Gary Tinterow. Short and sweet, just as every gala throng wishes.

Beyond Bun B’s (otherwise known as Bernard James Freeman) mini concert featuring a performance of “Big Pimpin,” additional entertainment was more familiar to this museum clutch. Though younger guests, whose attendance was encouraged by the chairs, were totally in tune with the Bun B vibe.

Guests schmoozed over the City Kitchen dinner, while Los Angeles-based talent Brandon Wattz serenaded, and took to the dance floor with enthusiasm as Dallas headliner DJ Lucy Wrubel spun the discs.

SHOP VALOBRA Swipe

















Next

A note on the grand decor: The Events Company dressed the hall in baroque crystal chandeliers, black acrylic tables mixed with tables clothed in shimmering black linens which were adorned with hot pink centerpieces consisting of peonies, lilies, cockscomb, ranunculus, orchids, hydrangea, roses and calla lilies.

As mementoes of the evening for guests, departing gifts included a beautiful Van Cleef & Arpels catalog and a serving of the iconic Trill Burgers.

PC Seen: Joan Weingarten Schnitzer, Holly and Steve Radom, Nancy and Rich Kinder, Susan Sarofim, Lynn Wyatt, Lynne and Joe Hudson, Franci Neely, Lily and Jonathan Schnitzer, Paula and Reggie DesRoches, Rose Cullen, Lisa and George Dodd, Margaret Alkek Williams, Sara Dodd-Denton and Will Denton, Anne and Albert Chao, Meredith Flores Barker and Mason Barker, Mona and Andrew Sarofim, Laura and Keefer Lehner, Carol and Mike Linn, Whitney and Jim Crane, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, and Phoebe Massey-Cholnolky and TJ Cholnolky.