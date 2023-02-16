221201_SARAH_FLINT_SS23_29_LIFESTYLE_14_034 拷贝
Sarah Flint Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Sarah Flint Sacchetto Ballet Flat, $450

Gucci GG Knit Tights $ 340.

NKC Grey Knitted Bolero, $148

Koch GRETA SKIRT MANHATTAN NIGHT *LIMITED*EDITION* $295

Jane Dottie Vintage Oversized Lavender Satin Bow, $12

Ganni Rib Jersey Wrap Blouse $215

Ferrah Camellia Silk Scarf, $52

Ganni LIght Tech Drawstring Dress

ALO Cable Knit Arm Warmers, $64

Fashion / Shopping

How to Explore the Balletcore Trend in Dallas — From Luxury Labels to Indie Designers

Where to Find Effortless Layered Silk, Slouchy Knits, and the Ballet Flat to End All Other Ballet Flat

BY // 02.16.23
Sarah Flint Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Sarah Flint Sacchetto Ballet Flat, $450

Gucci GG Knit Tights $ 340.

NKC Grey Knitted Bolero, $148

Koch GRETA SKIRT MANHATTAN NIGHT *LIMITED*EDITION* $295

Jane Dottie Vintage Oversized Lavender Satin Bow, $12

Ganni Rib Jersey Wrap Blouse $215

Ferrah Camellia Silk Scarf, $52

Ganni LIght Tech Drawstring Dress

ALO Cable Knit Arm Warmers, $64

Like many a Millennial, there are several moments from the early 2000s movie Center Stage that forever altered my brain chemistry. The red shoes, that Jamiroquai song, every single thing Sascha Radetsky did on screen. But one indelible sartorial impression was that ballerina style is both effortless and timeless. Case in point: the current balletcore trend, which has its pointy-toed hooks in everyone from Balenciaga to Bella Hadid.

To help you nail a look that prioritizes comfort, coziness, and free, feminine movement, we’ve sourced a few key pieces (from luxury labels to our favorite indie boutiques) around Dallas to help you perfect the ballerina off-duty vibe. Long live balletcore.

 

Sarah Flint Sacchetto Ballet Flat, $450

Sarah Flint

The Sarah Flint store in NorthPark Center is a thing of beauty, but it’s also a bit of a rarity (the only other brick-and-mortars for Meghan Markle’s favorite shoe brand are in Nashville and Atlanta). Take advantage of the IRL experience to slip into a pair of the designer’s collaboration with the American Ballet Theatre — truly the ballet flat to end all other ballet flats.

Shop at the Sarah Flint store in NorthPark Center, or online here.

 

Gucci GG Knit Tights $ 340.
Gucci GG Knit Tights $ 340.

Gucci GG Knit Tights

A perfect union of three trends: stylish stockings, logomania, and balletcore.

Shop at the Gucci store in NorthPark Center, the Galleria, Clearfork, and Legacy West, or online here.

 

Ferrah Camellia Silk Scarf, $52
Ferrah Camellia Silk Scarf, $52

Ferrah Camellia Silk Scarf

Layer your balletcore look with a naturally died, 100% silk charmeuse neck scarf from an emerging Dallas designer.

Shop at the Sept Studio in Trinity Groves, or online here

 

balletcore dallas
NKC Grey Knitted Bolero, $148

NKC Grey Knitted Bolero, $148

Nothing says “I just came from ballet class” quite like a knitted bolero shrug, the ultimate in drapey casualty.

Shop at Nicole Kwon‘s boutiques in West Village and NorthPark Center, or online here

 

balletcore dallas
Koch GRETA SKIRT MANHATTAN NIGHT *LIMITED*EDITION*, $295

Koch Greta Skirt in Manhattan Night

It pairs as perfectly with a chunky sweater as it does a form-fitted leotard.

Shop at the Koch boutique in Uptown, or online here.

 

 

 

Ganni LIght Tech Drawstring Dress
Ganni Light Tech Drawstring Dress, $325

Ganni Light Tech Drawstring Dress

With delicate, adjustable strings and a slick racerback, this classic dress from Ganni’s new sport line blends dance-ready style with your everyday.

Shop at the Ganni store in NorthPark Center, or online here

 

Ganni rib jersey wrap blouse $215
Ganni Rib Jersey Wrap Blouse $215

Ganni Rib Jersey Wrap Blouse

It’s criminal to have a balletcore roundup without a jersey wrap blouse. Fortunately, Ganni offers an excellent sustainably made option.

Shop at the Ganni store in NorthPark Center, or online here

 

balletcore dallas
Jane Dottie Vintage Oversized Lavender Satin Bow, $12

Jane Dottie Vintage Oversized Lavender Satin Bow, $12.jpeg

Both maximalist and sweetly simple, this satin bow from Fort Worth-based Jane Dottie Vintage is the perfect topper for your ballet bun.

Shop online here

 

ALO Cable Knit Arm Warmers, $64
ALO Cable Knit Arm Warmers, $64

ALO Cable Knit Arm Warmers

Take your glove game to the next level with knit arm warmers — perfect for warmups (workout or not).

Shop at the ALO store in NorthPark Center, or online here.

 

 

X