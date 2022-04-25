Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom

Whether you’re shopping for your mom, step-mom, wife, or just a general mother figure in your life, finding that perfect gift that expresses all your gratitude and appreciation can be a challenge.

Thankfully, Highland Park Village is here with the ultimate gift guide for Mother’s Day 2022. It has you covered with dozens of great gifting options – from great accessories and fabulous footwear to beautiful baubles and treasured trinkets – to spoil your mom this May.

Accessories 1 10 Lele Sadoughi Strawberry Madras Plaid Knotted Headband ($65) 2 10 Valentino Garavani Roman Stud Calfskin Sandal ($1,100) 3 10 Tom Ford Shiny Stamped Crocodile Leather Bianca Mini Hobo ($3,250) 4 10 Lele Sadoughi Wildflower Embroidered Straw Hat ($195) 5 10 Dolly – Garden & Gun Soul of the South x Miron Crosby ($2,750) 6 10 La Ligne Bee Dress ($450) 7 10 Dior 30 Montaigne Beauty Pouch ($670) 8 10 La Vie Style House No. 474 Green Palm Mini Wrap ($850) 9 10 Veronica Beard Analita Sandal ($350) 10 10 FENDI Python Peekaboo ISeeU Petite Handbag, $5,300

FOR THE ACCESSORIZING MOM

For the mom who has more pairs of shoes than Carrie Bradshaw, make sure she’s ready to step out in style this summer with these studded calfskin sandals from Valentino. Or, if she’s looking for more of a Texan touch in her new kicks, you can’t go wrong with a pair of boots from local Dallas business Miron Crosby. If mom is on the luncheon circuit, this pink pair of strappy heels from Veronica Beard would be the perfect addition to her collection.

If your mom is all about bags, add a splash of color to her arm this spring with this eye-catching, crocodile leather bag from Tom Ford, or this bag from FENDI. Pair it with this cool and stylish summer dress from La Ligne, or this Green Palm mini wrap from La Vie Style House. And don’t forget to top with a signature knotted headband from Lele Sadoughi that comes in dozens of colors and patterns.



Keeping the sun out of her eyes, protecting against UV rays, and all while staying stylish make a fun hat a slam-dunk for this year’s gift. Mom will be ready for all of this summer’s fun in the sun with this colorful hat from Lele Sadoughi. Add this perfect Dior pouch for the mom who is on the go to finish the look.

Jewelry 1 6 Van Cleef & Arpels “Frivole” bracelet featuring an emerald set in 18k yellow gold, $2,110 2 6 Van Cleef & Arpels “Frivole” pendant featuring an emerald set in 18k yellow gold, $2,270 3 6 Harry Winston Cluster Earrings (Price upon request) 4 6 MARKET La Lumiere NYC MAMA Enamel Tile Bracelet ($38) 5 6 MARKET EF Collection Diamond Nameplate Mama Necklace ($1,495) 6 6 The Conservatory on Two Baby Asterope 18K Yellow Gold + 18K White Gold Chain Necklace ($1,950)

FOR THE MOM WHO LOVES JEWELRY

Diamonds aren’t just for Valentine’s Day. What says “I love you” more than a pair of diamond earrings from Harry Winston? And, a bonus for you, these are sure to be pieces that will be passed down for generations. These Frivole Collection pieces from Van Cleef & Arpels also exude elegance and add a splash of color.

If you want to give her jewels with a personalized touch, these pieces from MARKET will serve as a constant reminder of how important she is to you. Or, this gold Asterope from The Conservatory on Two will remind Mom of the goddess she is every day.

Self-Care 1 6 Dr. Barbara Sturm The Better B Niacinamide Serum, $145 2 6 The Conservatory on Two Mallow Blossom Bubble Bath ($70) 3 6 Madison Raynaud Salamanque Gold Teacup ($118) and Saucer ($63) 4 6 La Perla Rose Noisette silk pajama set ($485) 5 6 MARKET Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm 6 6 MARKET Westman Atelier Lit Up Stick

FOR THE SELF-CARE QUEEN

A healthy mom is a happy mom, and spending time indulging in wellness treatments is the best way to help mom get the self-care she needs. Encourage her to relax with this bubble bath product from The Conservatory on Two. After her luxurious bubble bath, she can change into this fabulous silk pajama set from La Perla. Then she can sip on tea using this gorgeous Raynaud teacup set from Madison.

And, while we know Mom is even more beautiful on the inside than on the outside, no one ever declines fresh beauty products from MARKET. Or perhaps the Better B Niacinamide Serum from Dr. Barbara Sturm is the dreamy skincare product to give her the ultimate glow. The topical Vitamin B3 boasts countless benefits to refine and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, even skin tone and restores radiance. Sounds like a self-care lover’s delight.