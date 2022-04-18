Restaurants / Lists

The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Mother’s Day

Treat Mom With the Classics or Brunch at a New Local Hot Spot

BY // 04.18.22
SusieCakes Mother’s Day Wreath Cake

Order a cake from SusieCakes for Mom this Mother's Day. (Courtesy)

Mother’s Day is coming up quickly this year. If you haven’t yet, mark your calendar for Sunday, May 8. Treat mom to a special brunch or dinner this year at one of our favorite local restaurants. From classic brunch restaurants to new hot spots, these are the best restaurants to celebrate Mother’s Day in Dallas.

Meridian

Northeast Dallas

5650 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-659-6382

Website

Meridian Dallas

The grilled "beach cheese" on a stick at Meridian comes with hot honey and oregano. (Courtesy of Meridian)

This incredible new dining destination at The Village Dallas is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch this year from 11 am to 3 pm. For $65 per adult (and $25 for kids), you’ll receive a four-course brunch with a pastry and bread board, a choice of two appetizers for the table, main course from six options, and dessert. Drink specials will also be available.

Truluck’s

Multiple Locations

2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-220-2401

Website

Truluck’s Mother’s Day

Celebrate Mother's Day at Truluck's with a special West Coast Dungeness Crab Pasta. (Courtesy)

Impress Mom this Mother’s Day with a meal at this favorite Dallas seafood spot. Specials include West Coast Dungeness Crab Pasta for $59, the Floradora cocktail with gin, raspberry syrup, and ginger beer for $14.50, and blueberry vanilla cake for $18.

Legacy Food Hall

Plano

7800 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-846-4255

Website

Legacy Hall Mother’s Day

Celebrate Mother's Day at Legacy Hall with a Diva Drag Brunch. (Courtesy)

Treat Mom to an extra special Mother’s Day with a drag show and brunch at this Plano food hall. For $60 per person (sold by the table), you’ll receive reserved seating, one mimosa or Bloody Mary, and one brunch entree from the Drag Brunch menu.

Texas Spice on Lamar

Downtown

555 S. Lamar Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-652-4810

Website

Texas Spice

Texas Spice at Omni Dallas is offering a Mother's Day brunch buffet this year.

Book your Mother’s Day brunch reservations at Omni Dallas Hotel’s Texas Spice restaurant from 11 am to 2 pm. For $49 per adult and $25 per child, you’ll partake in an omelet station, chocolate waffles, carving station, salads, crab cakes, ravioli, desserts, and more. Call 214-979-4529 for reservations.

Nuri Grill

Northwest Dallas

2254 Royal Lane
Dallas, TX 75229  |  Map

 

972-241-3900

Website

Nuri Grill – Raspberry White Chocolate Tartelette

Nuri Grill will be featuring a raspberry white chocolate tartelette for dessert. (Courtesy)

Mix things up this Mother’s Day and treat Mom to a four-course menu at this new Korean barbecue spot. For $60 per person, the special menu features bread crumb shrimp, dumpling soup, ribeye cuts, tenderloin, and raspberry white chocolate tartellete.

Haywire

Multiple Locations

1920 McKinney Avenue, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-501-5522

Website

Haywire Plano

Haywire Plano is hosting a Mother's Day brunch buffet on May 8.

This Mother’s Day, head to Legacy West in Plano to enjoy a brunch buffet at Haywire. For $49.95 per adult, and $19.95 for kids, you’ll get to choose bites from a shrimp cocktail bar, carving station, taco bar, salads, dessert stations, and more.

Encina

Bishop Arts

614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-620-3644

Website

Encina Dallas Easter

Celebrate Mom with a special brunch at Encina. (Courtesy)

Impress Mom with a trip to Encina this Mother’s Day. The Bishop Arts restaurant is featuring brunch items like blue corn butterscotch pancakes, skillet quiche, seasonal mimosas, and more.

Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar

Harwood District

2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-782-9807

Website

Saint Ann Restaurant Dallas

Saint Ann's outdoor patio is expansive and covered with garden vibes. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

For $70 per person this Mother’s Day, this Harwood District spot is hosting a three-course prix fixe brunch featuring items like smoked salmon bagels, red velvet stuffed French toast, short rib and avocado Benedict, and more.

Harper’s

Deep Ellum

2525 Elm Street, Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

469-998-0013

Website

Harper’s Brunch Dallas

Harper's offers a weekend brunch including whole lobster Benedict. (Courtesy)

Check out this Deep Ellum steakhouse’s new brunch this Mother’s Day. Featuring mimosas for the table, Japanese pancakes, an omelet station, and more, this spot is sure to impress Mom.

Anise

Northeast Dallas

5630 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

469-659-6376

Website

Anise Dallas

Anise serves Mediterranean mezze, plates, and wine. (Courtesy of The Village)

Located at The Village Dallas, this Mediterranean restaurant is hosting Mother’s Day brunch on May 8. The regular menu will available, as well as half-priced wine in celebration of the holiday.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
2929 Buffalo Speedway #412
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2929 Buffalo Speedway #412
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Jennifer Jacaman
This property is listed by: Jennifer Jacaman (713) 578-0985 Email Realtor
2929 Buffalo Speedway #412
18 Smith Loop N
Artesian Lakes
FOR SALE

18 Smith Loop N
Cleveland, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Dana Olejniczak
This property is listed by: Dana Olejniczak (832) 527-2590 Email Realtor
18 Smith Loop N
5530 Woodway Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5530 Woodway Drive
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
5530 Woodway Drive
4706 Devon Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4706 Devon Street
Houston, TX

$2,450,000 Learn More about this property
Liz Daniel
This property is listed by: Liz Daniel (713) 416-8001 Email Realtor
4706 Devon Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X