The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Mother’s Day
Treat Mom With the Classics or Brunch at a New Local Hot SpotBY Megan Ziots // 04.18.22
Mother’s Day is coming up quickly this year. If you haven’t yet, mark your calendar for Sunday, May 8. Treat mom to a special brunch or dinner this year at one of our favorite local restaurants. From classic brunch restaurants to new hot spots, these are the best restaurants to celebrate Mother’s Day in Dallas.
Meridian
Northeast Dallas
5650 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX | Map
This incredible new dining destination at The Village Dallas is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch this year from 11 am to 3 pm. For $65 per adult (and $25 for kids), you’ll receive a four-course brunch with a pastry and bread board, a choice of two appetizers for the table, main course from six options, and dessert. Drink specials will also be available.
Truluck’s
Multiple Locations
2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Impress Mom this Mother’s Day with a meal at this favorite Dallas seafood spot. Specials include West Coast Dungeness Crab Pasta for $59, the Floradora cocktail with gin, raspberry syrup, and ginger beer for $14.50, and blueberry vanilla cake for $18.
Legacy Food Hall
Plano
7800 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024 | Map
Treat Mom to an extra special Mother’s Day with a drag show and brunch at this Plano food hall. For $60 per person (sold by the table), you’ll receive reserved seating, one mimosa or Bloody Mary, and one brunch entree from the Drag Brunch menu.
Texas Spice on Lamar
Downtown
555 S. Lamar Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Book your Mother’s Day brunch reservations at Omni Dallas Hotel’s Texas Spice restaurant from 11 am to 2 pm. For $49 per adult and $25 per child, you’ll partake in an omelet station, chocolate waffles, carving station, salads, crab cakes, ravioli, desserts, and more. Call 214-979-4529 for reservations.
Nuri Grill
Northwest Dallas
2254 Royal Lane
Dallas, TX 75229 | Map
Mix things up this Mother’s Day and treat Mom to a four-course menu at this new Korean barbecue spot. For $60 per person, the special menu features bread crumb shrimp, dumpling soup, ribeye cuts, tenderloin, and raspberry white chocolate tartellete.
Haywire
Multiple Locations
1920 McKinney Avenue, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Mother’s Day, head to Legacy West in Plano to enjoy a brunch buffet at Haywire. For $49.95 per adult, and $19.95 for kids, you’ll get to choose bites from a shrimp cocktail bar, carving station, taco bar, salads, dessert stations, and more.
Encina
Bishop Arts
614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Impress Mom with a trip to Encina this Mother’s Day. The Bishop Arts restaurant is featuring brunch items like blue corn butterscotch pancakes, skillet quiche, seasonal mimosas, and more.
Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar
Harwood District
2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
For $70 per person this Mother’s Day, this Harwood District spot is hosting a three-course prix fixe brunch featuring items like smoked salmon bagels, red velvet stuffed French toast, short rib and avocado Benedict, and more.
Harper’s
Deep Ellum
2525 Elm Street, Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75226 | Map
Check out this Deep Ellum steakhouse’s new brunch this Mother’s Day. Featuring mimosas for the table, Japanese pancakes, an omelet station, and more, this spot is sure to impress Mom.
Anise
Northeast Dallas
5630 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Located at The Village Dallas, this Mediterranean restaurant is hosting Mother’s Day brunch on May 8. The regular menu will available, as well as half-priced wine in celebration of the holiday.