Popular Houston Designer Channels Round Top in Her New Collection — Hunter Bell Jumps Into Tabletops

The model in Hunter Bell's Oakley in Wild Rose dress relaxes on the Western Willow Blue tablecloth, displaying its multiple uses.

Hunter Bell's table linens, here Westrn Willow Blue, will be available on the designer's website beginning September 3.

The model wears Hunter Bell's Rory top and vintage Ida skirt, topped with the Harvest Tan patchwork apron. The apron designed in partnership with Marcia Smart.

Fashion designer Hunter Bell introduces her table linens collection, which will be available beginning September 3. Pictured here, the patchwork table linens echo the patterns in the model's Jasper dress from the Hunter Bell portfolio.

Fans of designer Hunter Bell’s take on fashion — think romantic, playful silhouettes with a sophisticated feminine appeal — are sure to be swooning over the Houston-based designer’s spanking new capsule collection of table linens and aprons. The decidedly country patterns are inspired by the Texas landscape and by Bell’s love for Round Top.

The cheerful, brightly colored place mats, tablecloths and napkins will be available on the Hunter Bell website beginning September 3 as will a collection of colorful aprons. The latter was created in partnership with Smart in the Kitchen’s Marcia Smart, food writer, cooking instructor and recipe developer.

The charming tabletop linens and aprons were styled and photographed at Smart’s Kitchenette Farms just outside of Round Top.

The collection comes in two patterns — Patchwork and Western Willow, available in either Western Willow Red or Western Willow Blue. We love the collection and if we had a place in Round Top or a ranch anywhere in Texas, Montana, Wyoming, etc., we would scoop up a set are two. For the collection delivers a delightful country/western ambiance to any tabletop, one that can acquire notes of sophistication with the property tablescape accessories.

Hunter Bell’s tablecloth, placemats and napkins in Western Willow Blue create a charming, inviting tablescape.

Describing the collection, Megan Bell notes: “The inspiration of the collection is an homage to the Lone Star State. It is a love letter to all the people and places that keep Texas tradition alive. The quilted patchwork, block prints, and primary color palette are meant to evoke feelings of antique steeped heritage, and home on the range comfort.”

No question, this is a luxury collection priced for keepsakes with tablecloths $165, napkins $48 each, placemats $58, and aprons $150.

Detail of Hunter Bell’s Patchwork tabletop linens.

Since taking top honors and earning $3 million in orders from the second season of NBC’s Fashion Star in 2013, Hunter Bell has skyrocketed in the world of fashion design expanding her purview from female fashions to a children’s line and now tabletops. She departed her founding base in New York in 2016 to take up residence in Houston, where her husband’s family lives.

Bell’s designs are carried in more than 100 boutiques nationwide, including Tootsies.