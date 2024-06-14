East Meets Exquisite — Stylist Tina Zulu’s Curated Kimono Collection Spans Eras at Neiman Marcus

Tina Zulu in Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kari Sellars, Tina Zulu at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jennifer Gabiola with model wearing her ‘I AM’ kimono design at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tina Zulu with Models at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
DonRasta Rseenal with his ‘Rastacasso’ kimono design at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Selven O’Keef Jarmon at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Sebastien ‘Mr. D 1987’ with designs ‘Energy Transition’ & ‘Keep Your Eyes on the Road’ at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Models in Kimonos designed by Soi-K at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Judy Masliyah with her ‘Candy Crush Boudoir’ and ‘Silken Cocoon Coat Dress’ kimonos on display at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish
Maria Lebeau, Liz Referente at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Emilie Duval with her ‘Elysium, the Digital Pattern II’ kimono design at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Rose-Ann Aragon-Maneevese, Susie Hernandez, Thanh Nguyen at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Gene & Sladjana Blythe at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
‘International Spice’ kimono designed by GONZO247 at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Sebastien ‘Mr.D 1987’ Boileau, Tina Zulu, Karla Modesto at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
‘Candy Crush Boudoir’ Kimono designed by Judy Masliyah at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kendra Baze Craven, Jenny Wang Hou at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Patience Stern, Tina Zulu at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Barbara Joe, Vivienne Kwon at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
‘Archimedes in Flight’ Kimono designed by Selven O’Keef Jarmon at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Selven O’Keef Jarmon with Model wearing his ‘Delphos Ascending’ Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Models wearing ‘Cotton Candy Clouds’ (Left) & ‘Mother Earth’ (Right) Kimono designs at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Christina Zhou, Vivienne Kwon, Barbara Joe at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish
Models in ‘White Lotus Whimsy’ (Left) kimono & ‘Over the Round Top Mama’ (Right) kimono at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Thanh Nguyen, Tina Zulu, Rose-Ann Aragon-Maneevese at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Marilyn Callahan, Selven O’Keef Jarmon, Rashena Franklin at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tina Zulu rocks one of her Kimono Zulu creations at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kari Sellars, Tina Zulu at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jennifer Gabiola with model wearing her 'I AM' kimono design at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Tina Zulu with Models at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Rohan Whyte with his 'Rastacasso' kimono design at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Selven O'Keef Jarmon at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sebastien 'Mr.D 1987' with designs 'Energy Transition' & 'Keep Your Eyes on the Road' at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Models in Kimonos designed by Soi-K at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Judy Masliyah with her 'Candy Crush Boudoir' and 'Silken Cocoon Coat Dress' kimonos on display at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish

Maria Lebeau, Liz Referente at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Emilie Duval with her 'Elysium, the Digital Pattern II' kimono design at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Rose-Ann Aragon-Maneevese, Susie Hernandez, Thanh Nguyen at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Gene & Sladjana Blythe at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

'International Spice' kimono designed by GONZO247 at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sebastien 'Mr.D 1987' Boileau, Tina Zulu, Karla Modesto at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

'Candy Crush Boudoir' Kimono designed by Judy Masliyah at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kendra Baze Craven, Jenny Wang Hou at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Patience Stern, Tina Zulu at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Barbara Joe, Vivienne Kwon at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

'Archimedes in Flight' Kimono designed by Selven O'Keef Jarmon at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Selven O'Keef Jarmon with Model wearing his 'Delphos Ascending' Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Models wearing 'Cotton Candy Clouds' (Left) & 'Mother Earth' (Right) Kimono designs at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Christina Zhou, Vivienne Kwon, Barbara Joe at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish

Models in 'White Lotus Whimsy' (Left) kimono & 'Over the Round Top Mama' (Right) kimono at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Thanh Nguyen, Tina Zulu, Rose-Ann Aragon-Maneevese at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Fashion / Style

East Meets Exquisite — Stylist Tina Zulu’s Curated Kimono Collection Spans Eras at Neiman Marcus

Reimagining Vintage Kimonos, One Stunning Piece at a Time

BY Jenna Baer // 06.13.24
Tina Zulu rocks one of her Kimono Zulu creations at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kari Sellars, Tina Zulu at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jennifer Gabiola with model wearing her 'I AM' kimono design at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Tina Zulu with Models at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Rohan Whyte with his 'Rastacasso' kimono design at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Selven O'Keef Jarmon at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sebastien 'Mr.D 1987' with designs 'Energy Transition' & 'Keep Your Eyes on the Road' at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Models in Kimonos designed by Soi-K at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Judy Masliyah with her 'Candy Crush Boudoir' and 'Silken Cocoon Coat Dress' kimonos on display at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish

Maria Lebeau, Liz Referente at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Emilie Duval with her 'Elysium, the Digital Pattern II' kimono design at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Rose-Ann Aragon-Maneevese, Susie Hernandez, Thanh Nguyen at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Gene & Sladjana Blythe at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

'International Spice' kimono designed by GONZO247 at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sebastien 'Mr.D 1987' Boileau, Tina Zulu, Karla Modesto at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

'Candy Crush Boudoir' Kimono designed by Judy Masliyah at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kendra Baze Craven, Jenny Wang Hou at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Patience Stern, Tina Zulu at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Barbara Joe, Vivienne Kwon at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

'Archimedes in Flight' Kimono designed by Selven O'Keef Jarmon at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Selven O'Keef Jarmon with Model wearing his 'Delphos Ascending' Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Models wearing 'Cotton Candy Clouds' (Left) & 'Mother Earth' (Right) Kimono designs at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Christina Zhou, Vivienne Kwon, Barbara Joe at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish

Models in 'White Lotus Whimsy' (Left) kimono & 'Over the Round Top Mama' (Right) kimono at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Thanh Nguyen, Tina Zulu, Rose-Ann Aragon-Maneevese at Kimono Zulu at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Wilson Parish)

In a dazzling fusion of culture and couture, Houston-based luxury brand Kimono Zulu, led by stylist Tina Zulu, transformed Neiman Marcus into a vibrant celebration of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a stunning fashion exhibition.

Zulu welcomed attendees to a collection of flowy, floor-length kimonos, blending vintage styles with modern and abstract patterns. Attendees and models alike adorned themselves with contemporary kimonos, engaging in lively conversation while examining mannequins covered in vibrant silks.

“The opening reception was a truly magical evening, filled with inspiration and community,” Zulu says. “It was incredible to see how the reimagined kimonos resonated with guests, sparking conversations and forging connections.”

Collaborative Kimono Artistry and Design

The month-long kimono showcase, hosted at Neiman Marcus in the Galleria, features pieces by Kimono Zulu and collaborations with fashion designers and contemporary artists such as Sebastien Boileau, Romain Froquet, Emilie Duval, Jennifer Gabiola, Mario Figueroa Jr., Magpies & Peacocks, Judy Masliyah, Shelbi Nicole, Selven O’Keef Jarmon, Ericka Valladares and Rohan Whyte.

Zulu partners with local artists to create one-of-a-kind kimonos, blending vintage Japanese fashion and each designer’s modern flair. Drawing inspiration from each artist’s personal style, Zulu carefully matches each kimono to her collaborators. 

“The highlight of the night for me was to shine the spotlight on these artists, because people think that I’m the only person responsible for making these kimonos,” Zulu tells PaperCity. “I want to make sure the artists are given the credit.

“When they came in and saw their stuff on the mannequins, you could see them light up.” 

A Full Circle Moment

Zulu reveals that a trunk show she curated for the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston caught the eye of a Neiman Marcus representative, who later contacted her about a partnership. Zulu credits her fashion education to Neiman Marcus, having previously worked for the company while she was in college, right across from the spot where her designs were displayed.

“It just felt like a full circle moment. Everything that I learned about fashion, I learned from Neiman Marcus,” Zulu says. “To be in that prestigious space again with this project was really special.”

Kathy Leigh, general manager of the Neiman Marcus in the Houston Galleria, emphasized the event as part of the company’s larger goal to provide engaging programs for the Houston community year-round. “I am thrilled for Neiman Marcus Houston to celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Month,” Leigh says. “We are highlighting local designer Tina Zulu with an in-store display of her reimagined vintage kimonos.”

To further experience Zulu’s wearable art, you can visit her trunk show at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston from July 5 through July 7. This event coincides with MFAH’s “Meiji Modern: Fifty Years of New Japan” exhibit.

PC Seen: Sydney Dao, Christy Poisot, Janice Bond, Michael Mandola, Roe Aragon, Thanh Nguyen, Karla Modesto, Susie Hernandez, Dea Chincuanco, Ann-Marie Tcholakian, James Pendleton, Jat and Liz Referente, Vivienne Kwon, Gene and Sladjana Blythe, Kari Sellars, Patience Stern, and Ahshia Berry.

