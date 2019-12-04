Spa treatment care of Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian
Trellis-Spa—Hugh-Hargrave-Photography_88bab1cc-ba0c-3741-105aea69b5e00077
01
02

Spa treatment care of Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian

02
02

Trellis Spa has a fabulous Mediterranean style patio perfect for a healthy pre treatment bite.

Spa treatment care of Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian
Trellis-Spa—Hugh-Hargrave-Photography_88bab1cc-ba0c-3741-105aea69b5e00077
Fashion / Beauty

Houstonian Hotel to Temporarily Shutter its Luxe Spa, Open a New Showcase Relaxation Retreat in Highland Village

Multi-Million Dollar Revamp Set for Original Spa With Seconds Sure to be Sweet

BY // 12.03.19
Spa treatment care of Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian
Trellis Spa
1
2

Spa treatment care of Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian

2
2

Trellis Spa has a fabulous Mediterranean style patio perfect for a healthy pre treatment bite.

Early next year, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa will temporarily shutter its luxe Trellis Spa for a multi-million-dollar facelift — complete with an extensive water experience, PaperCity‘s learned.

Loyalists, fear not: A second Houstonian spa will open in Highland Village Shopping Center in February, just as the Trellis temporarily closes. Perched above Escalante’s restaurant, the new Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian space is being created by the Huitt-Zollars design firm with interior design by Nina Magon of Contour Interior Design.

Highlights of the new spa’s design include 12-foot French doors salvaged from a period building on rue François in Paris; crystal chandeliers designed by Charles Winston, brother of jeweler Harry Winston, which originally hung in the ballroom of The Plaza hotel in New York; custom millwork and surfaces topped with Italian marble. And of course, all the spa services that The Houstonian is famous for.

Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian, 4059 Westheimer Road, 713.685.6790.

For more on Houston’s spa scene, read PaperCity’s online guide.

Sundance Square Gift Guide

Swipe
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
View More Vintage Masterpieces

Featured Properties

Swipe
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X