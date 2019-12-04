Houstonian Hotel to Temporarily Shutter its Luxe Spa, Open a New Showcase Relaxation Retreat in Highland Village

Early next year, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa will temporarily shutter its luxe Trellis Spa for a multi-million-dollar facelift — complete with an extensive water experience, PaperCity‘s learned.

Loyalists, fear not: A second Houstonian spa will open in Highland Village Shopping Center in February, just as the Trellis temporarily closes. Perched above Escalante’s restaurant, the new Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian space is being created by the Huitt-Zollars design firm with interior design by Nina Magon of Contour Interior Design.

Highlights of the new spa’s design include 12-foot French doors salvaged from a period building on rue François in Paris; crystal chandeliers designed by Charles Winston, brother of jeweler Harry Winston, which originally hung in the ballroom of The Plaza hotel in New York; custom millwork and surfaces topped with Italian marble. And of course, all the spa services that The Houstonian is famous for.

Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian, 4059 Westheimer Road, 713.685.6790.

