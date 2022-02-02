Houston Jewelry Mainstay to Undergo a Dramatic Transformation — I W Marks Gets a Brand New Look and a Major Sale

Identity Architects has been tasked with the refresh of I W Marks Jewelers bringing a contemporary vibe to the 7,500 square foot boutique. (Rendering courtesy of Identity Architects)

Since opening in 1978, I W Marks Jewelers has been a sophisticated mainstay of Bellaire Boulevard and purveyor of fine jewelry for a savvy clientele. Since founders Diane and Irv Marks moved into the space at 3841 on the boulevard, little has changed in the looks of the shopping center storefront. That is until now.

In the hands of Joanna and Brad Marks, son of the founders, the family-owned jewelry store is undergoing a major facelift and in the process is hosting one whopping sale.

Identity Architects has been tasked with the refresh bringing a contemporary vibe to the 7,500 square foot boutique. Sleek furnishings, au courant display cases and eye-catching light fixtures are planned along with an expansion of inventory. New brands coming include Michael M, Konstantino, Memoire and Lashbrook, plus watchmakers Franck Muller, Carl F. Bucherer, Angelus and Oris.

“The new design will reflect on the new caliber of lines and brands that we are introducing,” Brad Marks tells PaperCity. “It will embrace the direction that the jewelry industry is moving toward. We are changing the playing field.”

It’s no longer about a salesperson behind the counter talking at the customer, Marks explains. Rather the sales team and customers will work together around a display case talking as friends in a more informal manner.

When the transformation is complete in the fall, the new space will boast a private viewing room, a lounge for seating and a bar, all of which means more space for the philanthropic entertaining that the younger Markses have brought to the forefront of the store’s mission. Following his father’s death in 2008, Brad Marks took ownership of the jewelry emporium. Since wedding the glamorous Joanna Hartland in 2013, he and his bride have secured solid footing in the Houston’s charitable social swirl.

Before construction on the new design begins, I W Marks is hosting a “liquidation” event, which translates into savings of up to 70 percent off of favored brands. The store is moving out inventory to make way for the new collections. Even during construction, which should begin before summer, the store will remain open.

“As my dad said, ‘You have to evolve and if you don’t evolve, you’re not going to survive,’ ” Brad Marks notes.