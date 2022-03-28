Jillian Fuhrmann and James Moon’s San Antonio Spring Wedding

The Maids of Honor were Jenna Belle Fuhrmann and Carlyle Ivy Fuhrmann. The Bridesmaids were: Averie Thomas, Carrie Hancock, Cecelia Swanson, Claudia Hendry, Felicia Mannix, Hannah Bakke, Karey Tylman, Kelsey Mantz, Lilly Calvert, Peyton Kennington, Sadie Lawrence, Spencer Pevahouse, and Tricia Gregory. (Photo by David Sixt Photography)

Jillian and James Moon were celebrated their nuptials at The Argyle in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by David Sixt Photography)

Thanks to a mutual friend of the brides from Camp Waldemar and the groom’s from his Tennessee high school, Jillian Joy Fuhrmann and James Graham Moon met before starting their freshman year at Texas Christian University. After immediate attraction, the duo danced the entire night together and only reunited at their first official weekend of college.

After a six year relationship, James surprised Jillian with a scenic proposal on the golf course in Port Aransas followed by a beachside celebration with their loved ones.

Growing up in San Antonio and spending memorable meals at storied dining club The Argyle, the bride knew it was the perfect place to celebrate her special spring day.

WEDDING PARTY

The wedding party.

The couple was married surrounded by their best friends and family. The Maids of Honor were Jenna Belle Fuhrmann and Carlyle Ivy Fuhrmann. The Bridesmaids were: Averie Thomas, Carrie Hancock, Cecelia Swanson, Claudia Hendry, Felicia Mannix, Hannah Bakke, Karey Tylman, Kelsey Mantz, Lilly Calvert, Peyton Kennington, Sadie Lawrence, Spencer Pevahouse, and Tricia Gregory. The Best Man was George Allen Fowlkes, III. The Groomsmen were: Andrew Robinson, Austin Cox, Berto Alexander, Davis Da Ponte, Jason Fisher, Johnny Chun, Peter Morse, Ridley Wills, Robert Durbin, Robert Schuler, William Alexander, and Wyatt Darden.

CEREMONY

The couple said yes at First Presbyterian Church in San Antonio, Texas.

The couple was married at First Presbyterian Church in downtown San Antonio, where the bride grew up going to church. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Bob Fuller and Rev. Michael Crocker. Guests traveled from all over the country to celebrate. The groom, James, is originally from Knoxville, Tennessee and has family members that live in different parts of the country.

THE MUSIC

Pat Green with the bride and groom.

The bride’s father surprised the couple with their favorite Texas Country Music Star, Pat Green, to play their first dance, as well as some of the bride and groom’s families’ favorite songs to kick off the reception at The Argyle.

THE CAKE

The groom’s cake was TCU themed.

One of the bride and groom’s favorite parts was the groom’s cake. They had the amazing, Painted Cake, create the TCU Stadium, with their wedding date on the scoreboard. TCU is such a special place for the couple, as that is where they met and started their love story, and they loved having that as a part of our reception.

THE EXIT

After Pat Green opened the party, and then Georgia Bridgewater Orchestra played as the band as the guests danced the night away, the couple left and headed to their honeymoon to the Rosewood Mayakoba in Mexico.