Houston’s Champagne Shoppers Raise $250,000 for M.D. Anderson

What: The Sale presented by Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies, Inc.

Where: Bayou City Event Center

PC Moment: By the time the festive booths of some of the city’s most popular boutiques were cleared and happy guests had departed with their shopping bags packed to the fullest, the sixth annual fundraiser had garnered $250,000 for the M.D. Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital.

Before the shopping began in earnest, big spenders were welcomed on Saturday to a pre-Sale breakfast that put deep meaning behind the shopping extravaganza. There were powerful video testimonials on the Children’s Cancer Hospital and words from Tri Delta alumna and pediatric brain tumor survivor, Dr. Zsila Sadighi, an associate professor of Pediatrics at MD Anderson.

Following the program, Champagne Shoppers had first dibs on the must-have items before the general admission throng arrived. On Sunday Funday, popular blogger Alex Snodgrass, aka The Defined Dish, signed copies of her cookbook and visited with the merry clutch.

The oh-la-la French Cuff tempted shoppers with a $25 price tag on everything in their booth including designer denims while Woody’s Furs made a splash with great deals on fab fur pieces. M. Wiesenthal and Paris Texas provided deeply discounted fashions for the gents. Loved, loved, loved the bargains offered by à bientôt, Tootsies, Dimensions, Cottage 288 and Anna Irion.

PC Seen: The Sale co-chairs Patty Kallmeyer and Terri Tarwater