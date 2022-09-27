_Kendra Scott Signs Book at Born to Shine Tour CityCentre 321A9086 (Photo by Shannon O’Hara)
Jewelry designer Kendra Scott launches the tour for her memoire, 'Born to Shine at her boutique in CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O'Hara)

Raberta Banham, left, and Natasha Casamassa join jewelry designer Kendra Scott at her book signing in CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O'Hara)

Kendra Scott's book, 'Born to Shine' (Photo by Shannon O'Hara)

Fan Keli Rabon shares a moment with Kendra Scott at her book signing in City Centre. (Photo by Shannon O'Hara)

Kendra Scott launches her book tour in her boutique in Houston's CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O'Hara)

Fashion / Shopping

Austin Jewelry Entrepreneur Covers Love, Life and a Near-Death Experience in New Memoir — Kendra Scott Launches a Tour in Houston

The PaperCity Interview

09.27.22
photography Shannon O’Hara
Jewelry designer Kendra Scott launches the tour for her memoire, 'Born to Shine at her boutique in CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara)

Raberta Banham, left, and Natasha Casamassa join jewelry designer Kendra Scott at her book signing in CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara)

Kendra Scott's book, 'Born to Shine' (Photo by Shannon O’Hara)

Fan Keli Rabon shares a moment with Kendra Scott at her book signing in City Centre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara)

Kendra Scott launches her book tour in her boutique in Houston's CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara)

From designing jewelry in her spare bedroom in Austin two decades ago, entrepreneur Kendra Scott has grown her artistry into a $1 billion company with 130 stores across the United States, 31 of them in Texas. With those two decades under her belt, Scott celebrates the milestone with a no-holds-barred memoir titled Born To Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy and Build a Life You Love.

Scott launched her book tour at her boutique in Houston’s CITYCENTRE where PaperCity tossed a few questions her way.

PaperCity: What is the basis of the book?

Kendra Scott: This book is part memoir and love letter to those who helped me along the way in creating Kendra Scott the brand. I talk about it all. My childhood, building the brand, motherhood, marriage, divorce. All of it shaped me into the woman I am today.

PC: What do you hope is the reader’s takeaway?

KS: I hope to inspire people to do good and be a positive light to those around them. I also hope they take away that you should never give up. All the challenges in your life happen for a reason, and not only will you be stronger because of them, but something amazing will be on the other side.

PC: Was it cathartic to reveal the painful bits?

KS: To some degree, yes. But it was so important to me to share those vulnerable moments and show people that perfection isn’t reality. And it was through those emotional and painful moments when I learned the most and gained my valuable lessons.

I believe that it’s these moments that refine you into the leader you were meant to be. Sharing such lessons and experiences with my audience gives them a closer look at the beautiful and sometimes messy story of how my business was born.

Kendra Scott with BFFs Raberta Banham and Natasha Casamassa (Photo by Shannon O’Hara)
Raberta Banham, left, and Natasha Casamassa join jewelry designer Kendra Scott at her book signing in CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara)

PC: What is next?

KS: I am so excited to share our new collections. We have some fun surprises in store for our loyal customers. This past year, we launched The Watch Collection by Kendra Scott and The Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott. Between these two new categories and our men’s collection — Scott Bros by Kendra Scott — we are even more of the ultimate gifting destination for our multigenerational customers.

PC: What inspires your creativity?

KS: I get inspiration from many different places. I am so inspired by our customers. At my book signing in Houston just yesterday, several customers came in wearing some vintage Kendra Scott. Seeing those pieces has me thinking about reviving some styles with new twists.

I also find inspiration in nature. There is so much beauty and color in nature. In fact, the very first collection I ever designed featured my favorite natural gemstone — turquoise.

 

Scott’s book tour continued through more major markets after starting in Houston, including New York, Chicago and Nashville. In addition to those cities, her stores can be found in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, St. Louis, Denver and beyond.

