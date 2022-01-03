Windrose Tower Residences Is The Epitome of Luxury Living in Plano

Now that life is beginning to return to some more normal rhythms, it’s easy to feel ready for a change and a fresh perspective in our routines, surroundings, and standards. For many of us, the past few years have encouraged us to redefine priorities and appreciate new criteria for work, life, and home.

Whether you’re still working remotely or easing back into the office, come home to a new standard of luxury living at the new Windrose Tower Residences. Located in the heart of Plano’s Legacy West — surrounded by destination entertainment venues, fashionable shopping and brands, leisure and sporting activities, and critically-acclaimed dining —, the high-rise offers residents the opportunity to experience the benefits of an urban lifestyle surrounded with the amenities of luxurious, everyday living.

Luxury Living Redefined

At Windrose Tower Residences, anything and everything is within view at the 27-floor high-rise. Not only do residents have access to anything they might need right outside the building at Legacy West, they can take advantage of on-site conveniences like pet care and a concierge staff dedicated to meeting resident needs with simplified, everyday lifestyle assistance. For added peace of mind and ease, residents can also take advantage of on-site valet, front desk assistance, around-the-clock security, as well as amenity spaces equipped with advanced technology for both professional and personal use.

Windrose Tower Residences feature floor plans that range from 1,000 to 5,000 square feet.

A New Interior Standard

Windrose Tower Residences not only offer urban accessibility, but the interiors of each home redefine luxury on a new level. Choose from a variety of floor plans to suit your lifestyle that range from 1,000 to 5,000 square feet and feature top-of-the-line amenities, including Italian cabinetry, premium appliance packages, soaking tubs, and quality finishes that culminate in an atmosphere of effortless style, turnkey design, and hotel-like luxury.

Where Luxury Meets Leisure

Tucked away from the urban world, noises, and stress, residents can escape hectic schedules and enjoy the serenity of on-site manicured lawns and beautiful landscapes (exclusively available to homeowners.) The ideal escape for time alone or a place to entertain friends and family, The Windrose Amenity Deck is home to anything and everything, from retreating indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces and a virtual golf lounge to architecturally-designed grounds, lounge areas, and private cabanas that overlook a calm, relaxing pool.