Western Wear Queen Lela Rose Sashays Into Houston With a New Pop-Up Store at The Cottages — A Designer Moment Beckons

Native Texan Lela Rose, center, introduces her Lela Rose Ranch collection in a personal appearance this weekend at The Cottages at Matt Cameron. (Photo by Lela Rose Ranch)

Lela Rose might be a Texas girl by birth but the popular fashion designer has been hanging her spurs part time in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in recent years where the ethos of that luxe Western mecca inspired Lela Rose Ranch, the collection she launched last year with a flagship store in Jackson Hole. Now, Rose is introducing her high-style Western goods to Houston this weekend in The Cottages at Matt Cameron.

While the collection will remain at The Cottages through February 10, Rose will be in the pop-up shop herself only this Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4.

Despite the Jackson Hole connection, don’t think that this native Texan with a family ranch in North Texas has forsaken her Lone Star heritage.

“My Texas roots have always informed my style sensibility, and I’ve really loved leaning into that with the Lela Rose Ranch collection,” Rose emails PaperCity. “I designed this collection for women like me who are equally drawn to wide open spaces and uptown places, who feel comfortable in denim AND a fabulous full skirt, and who likely have a few pairs of boots and are always looking for an excuse to wear them.”

Lela Rose Embraces Houston — and the Rodeo

With the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo just around the corner — the wagons roll out February 27 — Rose’s timing is well calculated. Just consider the 1,200 to 1,500 women who are deciding now what to wear to the 25th annual Trail Blazers luncheon on February 9. No ordinary Western threads will do for the mega luncheon and Lela Rose just might have the ticket.

“I imagined Lela Rose Ranch as an updated take on classic cowgirl style.” Rose notes. “Iconic Western wear elements are paired with polished signature fabrics — including my beloved Rey Rosa toile, gorgeous hand-beaded and stitched detailing, and one-of-a-kind vintage Western silver accessories and custom embellished leatherwork and suede. . . it’s all there to bring the experience of the fabulous frontier right where it belongs.”

Say I Love You with Valobra Swipe



















Next

In addition to sharing her flare for Western fashion, Rose will be signing copies of her latest book titled Fresh Air Affairs, a guide to outdoor entertaining, this weekend at the pop-up shop.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing the whole Lela Rose Ranch Collection to Texas!” Rose emails. “This place is larger than life in my personal style constellation and bringing it here feels like home sweet home. . . on the range.”