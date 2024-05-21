Monuments of Style — An Urban Look at Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer Runway Collection
Spotlighting Iconic Locations In HoustonBY PaperCity Staff Report // 05.20.24
Louis Vuitton corset-top tiered dress $13,700, and Zippy-flat loafer $1,100.
Louis Vuitton double-stripe draped blouse $3,650, mixed-stripe tiered skirt $6,200, and LV Knot pump $1,360.
Louis Vuitton jewel-button corset top $7,300, double-strip fitted high-waist carrot pant $2,390, and Zippy flat loafer $1,100.
Louis Vuitton color-blocked gathered leather jacket $6,560, fluid silk tiered skirt $5,800. LV wrapped 60mm belt $1,360 and LV knot pump $1,360.
Louis Vuitton multi-stripe silk shirt $2,270, G0-14 MM handbag $6,750, and Louise hoop GM earrings $715.
Louis Vuitton jewel-button frock jacket $6,050, fitted high-waist carrot pant $2,390. LV Knot ankle boot, Louisette earrings $450, and LV Prestige necklaces $1,480 to 3,450.
Louis Vuitton jewel-button pullover $1,640, button-front-box-pleat-mini skirt $3,300, Touch of LV tights $435, LV knot pump $1,360, GO-14 MM handbag $6,750, and LV split cat-eye sunglasses $555.
Louis Vuitton dress $4,050, oversized Hook reversible belt $800, Touch of LV tights $435, and LV knot pump $1,360.
Louis Vuitton V-neck long-sleeve shirt, skirt, Low Key hobo MM $3,600, and Blossom slingback pump $990.
Louis Vuitton double-stripe draped blouse $3,650, mixed-stripe tiered skirt $6,200, and LV Knot pump $1,360.
PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Evelyn Pustka)
PaperCity April 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Evelyn Pustka)
The pages of PaperCity’s May issue take an urban look at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 runway collection, recently shown by invitation at POST Houston to celebrate the French fashion house’s 40-year presence in the Bayou City. Louis Vuitton womenswear artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière envisioned the collection transported through the interior of a bright orange hot air balloon, signifying the spirit of travel that’s at the heart of the Louis Vuitton maison.
Shot at iconic places around the city of Houston, this Spring/Summer collection takes on new meaning. Peruse the stunning images from the May print issue and shop the looks below.
Location: POST Houston
POST Houston, the former Barbara Jordan downtown post office transformed by global design firm OMA/Jason Long (OMA was founded by Rem Koolhaas) into a 550,000-square-foot concert hall, restaurant, art and retail mecca with rooftop botanic garden and skylawn, is a thrilling architecture story.
Location: Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern
Buffalo Bayou Partnership restored and opened the Cistern to the public in 2016 and now hosts tours and art installations in the dramatic space. (Lights by Kelly O’Brian of Fenris.)
Location: Rothko Chapel
Houston’s serene Rothko Chapel with Barnett Newman’s powerful “Broken Obelisk” is a unique center of contemplation.
Location: Orange Show Center for Visionary Art
The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, which opened in 1979, represents the utopian dream of a lone mailman Jeff McKissack. It’s since been spun into a joyful celebration of creativity where art cars and much more reign.
Location: Smither Park
The baroque tile encrusted Smither Park at the Orange Show is one of the more striking settings in Houston.
Special Portfolio: All clothing and accessories Louis Vuitton. Available at select Louis Vuitton stores and louisvuitton.com.
Photography Evelyn Pustka. Creative Direction Michelle Aviña. Stylist Doug Voisin for IAA. Model Tori Monet with Kim Dawson Agency. Hair Alessandra Traazi, for Ceron Hair Studio. Makeup Sandra Saenz using Dior Makeup. Nails Kitty Chang. Photo Tech Antonio Chicaia.