Monuments of Style — An Urban Look at Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer Runway Collection

The pages of PaperCity’s May issue take an urban look at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 runway collection, recently shown by invitation at POST Houston to celebrate the French fashion house’s 40-year presence in the Bayou City. Louis Vuitton womenswear artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière envisioned the collection transported through the interior of a bright orange hot air balloon, signifying the spirit of travel that’s at the heart of the Louis Vuitton maison.

Shot at iconic places around the city of Houston, this Spring/Summer collection takes on new meaning. Peruse the stunning images from the May print issue and shop the looks below.

Location: POST Houston

POST Houston, the former Barbara Jordan downtown post office transformed by global design firm OMA/Jason Long (OMA was founded by Rem Koolhaas) into a 550,000-square-foot concert hall, restaurant, art and retail mecca with rooftop botanic garden and skylawn, is a thrilling architecture story.

Color-Blocked Gathered Leather Jacket Louis Vuitton $6550.00 Buy Fluid Silk Tiered Skirt Louis Vuitton $5800.00 Buy LV Wrapped 60mm Belt Louis Vuitton $1360.00 Buy Knot Pump Louis Vuitton $1360.00 Buy Multi Stripe Silk Shirt Louis Vuitton $2270.00 Buy GO-14 MM $6750.00 Buy Louise PM Earrings Louis Vuitton $575.00 Buy Louisette Earrings Louis Vuitton $395.00 Buy Prestige Necklace Louis Vuitton $3450.00 Buy

Location: Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern

Buffalo Bayou Partnership restored and opened the Cistern to the public in 2016 and now hosts tours and art installations in the dramatic space. (Lights by Kelly O’Brian of Fenris.)

Location: Rothko Chapel

Houston’s serene Rothko Chapel with Barnett Newman’s powerful “Broken Obelisk” is a unique center of contemplation.

Corset Top Tiered Dress Louis Vuitton $13700.00 Buy Zippy Flat Loafer Louis Vuitton $1100.00 Buy Jewel Button Pullover Louis Vuitton $1640.00 Buy Button Front Box Pleat Mini Skirt Louis Vuitton $3300.00 Buy Touch Of LV Tights Louis Vuitton $0.00 Buy Split Cat Eye Sunglasses Louis Vuitton $555.00 Buy Jewel Button Corset Top Louis Vuitton $7300.00 Buy Double Stripe Fitted High Waist Carrot Pants Louis Vuitton $2390.00 Buy Capri Open Back Loafer Louis Vuitton $2390.00 Buy

Location: Orange Show Center for Visionary Art

The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, which opened in 1979, represents the utopian dream of a lone mailman Jeff McKissack. It’s since been spun into a joyful celebration of creativity where art cars and much more reign.

Location: Smither Park

The baroque tile encrusted Smither Park at the Orange Show is one of the more striking settings in Houston.

Double Stripe Draped Blouse Louis Vuitton $3650.00 Buy Mixed Stripe Tiered Skirt Louis Vuitton $5900.00 Buy Knot Pump Louis Vuitton $1360.00 Buy Houndstooth Silk Frock Jacket Louis Vuitton $7050.00 Buy Stellar Ankle Boot Louis Vuitton $1590.00 Buy Canoé Louis Vuitton $2980.00 Buy Jewel Button Frock Jacket Louis Vuitton $6050.00 Buy Fitted High Waste Carrot Pants Louis Vuitton $2039.00 Buy

Special Portfolio: All clothing and accessories Louis Vuitton. Available at select Louis Vuitton stores and louisvuitton.com.

Photography Evelyn Pustka. Creative Direction Michelle Aviña. Stylist Doug Voisin for IAA. Model Tori Monet with Kim Dawson Agency. Hair Alessandra Traazi, for Ceron Hair Studio. Makeup Sandra Saenz using Dior Makeup. Nails Kitty Chang. Photo Tech Antonio Chicaia.