Checkmate — Louis Vuitton’s New Fine Jewelry Collection Takes the Classic Damier Check to a New Level

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Rings in yellow gold and diamonds or white gold and diamonds are part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection.

French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton is perhaps most famed for an iconic pattern, the classic Damier check, which was created by Louis Vuitton and son Georges Vuitton in 1888. Searching for a motif that would set the Maison apart from competition and inspired by the infinity symbol of the three number eights in the year 1888, the Damier pattern expresses both infinity and limitless eternity.

Now, the cheeky check has evolved into a fine jewelry collection, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton, designed by Vuitton watch and jewelry artistic director Francesca Amfitheatrof. The collection is made in precious metals and stones, translating surprisingly effortlessly to an emblematic ring, chic pendant, sculpted, stacked earrings and a stylish tennis bracelet.

The latter is the star of the collection. It derives inspiration from the legendary tale of a 1978 US Open tennis match that had to be delayed because player Chris Evert’s diamond bracelet flew off her wrist. The Damier take on the tennis bracelet represents a match between the Maison’s legacy and the reinterpretation of a classic accessory with alternating squares of highly polished metal and superbly set diamonds, skillfully crafted for maximum fluidity and tactility. It hugs the wrist with wonderful suppleness.

Indeed, each piece in the collection was made to stack and layer, even the Damier ring, which comes in two distinct styles and widths —an everyday version with two rows of gold and diamonds and a more statement-making interpretation with four dazzling rows of diamonds.

Whatever sparkle amount you prefer, each design is notable for its unisex appeal. Statement-making and second-skin comfortable, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton jewelry is, according to its designer, “the creation of a new era, a modern collection designed to last forever.”

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton will be available starting next Friday, October 18. You can shop the collection online here or at Louis Vuitton stores.