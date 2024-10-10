fbpx
Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Rings in yellow gold and diamonds or white gold and diamonds are part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection.
Stacked from 18 images. Method=B (R=8,S=4)
Stacked from 17 images. Method=B (R=8,S=4)
LE_DAMIER_DE_LOUIS_VUITTON_JEWELRY_WORN_©Nicolas Kantor 3
LE DAMIER DE LOUIS VUITTON YELLOW GOLD #038; DIAMONDS EARRINGS
LE DAMIER DE LOUIS VUITTON YELLOW GOLD #038; DIAMONDS NECKLACE DETAIL
01
06

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Rings in yellow gold and diamonds or white gold and diamonds are part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection.

02
06

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Bracelet in yellow gold & diamonds, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Necklace are part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection. in yellow gold & diamonds.

03
06

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Bracelet in yellow gold & diamonds, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Large Bracelet in white gold & diamonds are part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection.

04
06

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton collection is inspired by the classic Damier check.

05
06

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Hoops in yellow gold & diamonds.

06
06

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Necklace in yellow gold & diamonds.

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Rings in yellow gold and diamonds or white gold and diamonds are part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection.
Stacked from 18 images. Method=B (R=8,S=4)
Stacked from 17 images. Method=B (R=8,S=4)
LE_DAMIER_DE_LOUIS_VUITTON_JEWELRY_WORN_©Nicolas Kantor 3
LE DAMIER DE LOUIS VUITTON YELLOW GOLD #038; DIAMONDS EARRINGS
LE DAMIER DE LOUIS VUITTON YELLOW GOLD #038; DIAMONDS NECKLACE DETAIL
Fashion / Shopping

Checkmate — Louis Vuitton’s New Fine Jewelry Collection Takes the Classic Damier Check to a New Level

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Draws On Historic Inspiration

BY Kendall Morgan // 10.10.24
Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Rings in yellow gold and diamonds or white gold and diamonds are part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection.
Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Bracelet in yellow gold & diamonds, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Necklace are part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection. in yellow gold & diamonds.
Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Bracelet in yellow gold & diamonds, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Large Bracelet in white gold & diamonds are part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection.
Le Damier de Louis Vuitton collection is inspired by the classic Damier check.
Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Hoops in yellow gold & diamonds are part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection.
Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Necklace in yellow gold & diamonds is part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection.
1
6

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Rings in yellow gold and diamonds or white gold and diamonds are part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection.

2
6

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Bracelet in yellow gold & diamonds, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Necklace are part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection. in yellow gold & diamonds.

3
6

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Bracelet in yellow gold & diamonds, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Large Bracelet in white gold & diamonds are part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection.

4
6

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton collection is inspired by the classic Damier check.

5
6

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Hoops in yellow gold & diamonds.

6
6

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Necklace in yellow gold & diamonds.

French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton is perhaps most famed for an iconic pattern, the classic Damier check, which was created by Louis Vuitton and son Georges Vuitton in 1888. Searching for a motif that would set the Maison apart from competition and inspired by the infinity symbol of the three number eights in the year 1888, the Damier pattern expresses both infinity and limitless eternity.

Now, the cheeky check has evolved into a fine jewelry collection, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton, designed by Vuitton watch and jewelry artistic director Francesca Amfitheatrof. The collection is made in precious metals and stones, translating surprisingly effortlessly to an emblematic ring, chic pendant, sculpted, stacked earrings and a stylish tennis bracelet.

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Bracelet in yellow gold &amp; diamonds, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Large Bracelet in white gold &amp; diamonds are part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection.
Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Bracelet in yellow gold & diamonds, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Large Bracelet in white gold & diamonds are part of the new Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection.

The latter is the star of the collection. It derives inspiration from the legendary tale of a 1978 US Open tennis match that had to be delayed because player Chris Evert’s diamond bracelet flew off her wrist. The Damier take on the tennis bracelet represents a match between the Maison’s legacy and the reinterpretation of a classic accessory with alternating squares of highly polished metal and superbly set diamonds, skillfully crafted for maximum fluidity and tactility. It hugs the wrist with wonderful suppleness.

Indeed, each piece in the collection was made to stack and layer, even the Damier ring, which comes in two distinct styles and widths —an everyday version with two rows of gold and diamonds and a more statement-making interpretation with four dazzling rows of diamonds.

Whatever sparkle amount you prefer, each design is notable for its unisex appeal. Statement-making and second-skin comfortable, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton jewelry is, according to its designer, “the creation of a new era, a modern collection designed to last forever.”

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton collection is inspired by the classic Damier check.
Le Damier de Louis Vuitton collection is inspired by the classic Damier check.

Le Damier de Louis Vuitton will be available starting next Friday, October 18. You can shop the collection online here or at Louis Vuitton stores.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
5414 Edlen Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5414 Edlen Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5414 Edlen Drive
4515 S Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4515 S Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
4515 S Versailles Avenue
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,395,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Uptown
FOR SALE

2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Dallas, TX

$6,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake
FOR SALE

500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake, TX

$8,750,000 Learn More about this property
Gabriella Miller
This property is listed by: Gabriella Miller (214) 212-1707 Email Realtor
500 E Bob Jones Road
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3915 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
3212 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3212 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3212 Greenbrier Drive
3612 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3612 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3612 Centenary Avenue
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
3612 Wentwood Drice
University Park
FOR SALE

3612 Wentwood Drice
Dallas, TX

$4,070,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3612 Wentwood Drice
4032 Lively Lane
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

4032 Lively Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,199,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
4032 Lively Lane
4424 Mockingbird Parkway
University Park
FOR SALE

4424 Mockingbird Parkway
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4424 Mockingbird Parkway
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X