Cult-Favorite Brand is Bringing Its Ethereal, Vintage-Inspired Designs to Dallas

The Dallas LoveShackFancy boutique the boutique will also feature an expanded swimwear collection in the brand’s signature floral & romantic styles. (Photo by WJNPHOTO)

Manhattan-based LoveShackFancy is a lifestyle brand that truly owns its aesthetic. Everywhere you look, there’s a delicate frill, a tea party-ready touch, or an unabashedly feminine accessory that could miraculously appeal to any generation.

The brand maintains those ethereal vibes during rare brick-and-mortar appearances, including an upcoming Dallas pop-up, opening next Tuesday, March 10, with plans to stick around for at least the next sixth months.

The Dallas LoveShackFancy boutique the boutique will also feature an expanded swimwear collection in the brand’s signature floral & romantic styles.

LoveShackFancy will set up temporary shop within Elisa Summers’ carefully curated Market Highland Park Village (which reopens this Friday, March 6, as a re-conceptualized, incubator space), creating a jewel box space—complete with an oversized bow installation—for Dallas to get acquainted with the brand’s floaty dresses, flirty skirts, and floral-speckled swimwear. The boutique will also include pieces from LoveShackFancy’s new home collection, featuring vintage-inspired bedding, lace table runners, and scalloped bow napkin rings.

Founded by former Cosmopolitan fashion editor Rebecca Hessel Cohen in 2013, LoveShackFancy has grown from a line of vintage-inspired silk dresses to a multi-generational lifestyle brand that fully commits to its whimsical vision. The label has also garnered an impressive fan base in just a few short years. Celebrities such a Nicky Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens, and K-Pop superstar Lalisa Manoban have worn the brand, followed by Martha Stewart, Jameela Jamil, Dallas’ Nasiba Andilova, and close to 400,000 others on Instagram, while a recent limited-edition collaboration with Aerin Lauder (whose own casual, Palm Beach aesthetic alines beautiful with LoveShackFancy) was a floral-filled feast for the eyes.

Inside the LoveShackFancy store in Palm Beach, Florida.

The brand currently has stores in Sag Harbor, New York, the West Village in Manhattan, and Palm Beach, Florida. Past pop-ups have been held in the legendary Harrods in London, with future installations planned for Newport Beach and Paris. And though Dallas has been able to find the New York label at stores like Elements and Neiman Marcus, the Highland Park Village pop-up will offer a more immersive LoveShackFancy experience, and a bow that begs to be Instagrammed.