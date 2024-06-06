Markets for Makers To Turn POST Houston Into a Shopping Paradise — Buying Local Has Never Been More Fun

Looking for a market minus the farmers? You’re in luck. POST Houston is hosting a Markets for Makers event this Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 from 11 am to 5 pm.

Markets for Makers began in 2015 and quickly expanded by curating national markets that showcase unique items. This organization is dedicated to bringing together makers of all kinds. That means artists, small business owners, bakers, crafters, designers and many more. The goal is to bridge the gap between independent creators and their customers by creating a home base — a meeting place without the commitment of a storefront.

These markets can have a lasting impact and revitalize local economies in surrounding neighborhoods and communities.

“We love how Houston locals turn out for all of our small businesses at our markets and are excited to call POST home this year,” Markets for Makers founder and SEO Natalie Christensen says.

At this year’s Houston Markets for Makers event, there will be home decor, fashion, art, design, food and more items for sale. Local Houston vendors participating include Leah Sweet Ceramics, 6PM Candle Co, Root to Home home goods and treats by The Penny Post Bakery. Not only can you browse, but there are also engaging experiences, incuding a do-it-yourself craft bar and photo walls. More than 90 makers will be on-site at the POST this weekend, and food trucks will be on hand to fulfill any cravings.

General admission tickets start at $8 and include a free market tote. VIP tickets run $15 with the freedom to shop all weekend long, including an exclusive preview hour Saturday morning and a Disney-style fast pass line. Families are encouraged, kids get in for free and even furry friends are welcome.

It’s a fun way to support small business owners in Houston.

Houston’s Markets for Makers is set for this Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 from 11 am to 5 pm each day at POST Houston (the mixed-use food hall, concert and art venue at 401 Franklin Street in the old Barbara Jordan post office building). For more information and tickets, go here.