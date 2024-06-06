Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
01
11

Markets for Makers is a lively shopping scene in Houston. (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

02
11

Customers shopping at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

03
11

Vendor enjoying a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

04
11

Customers shopping at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

05
11

Customers looking at candles at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

06
11

Markets for Makers November 2023 event at Silver Street Studios (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

07
11

Customers shopping at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

08
11

Customers taking a selfie at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

09
11

Customers shopping at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

10
11

Pets welcome at Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

11
11

Bartenders shake it up a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Markets for Makers POST Houston 2024
Fashion / Shopping

Markets for Makers To Turn POST Houston Into a Shopping Paradise — Buying Local Has Never Been More Fun

90-Plus Small Businesses Will Be Showing Off Their Creations

BY Sofia Westerman // 06.05.24
Markets for Makers is a lively shopping scene in Houston. (Photo by Cole LoCurto)
Customers shopping at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)
Vendor enjoying a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)
Customers shopping at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)
Customers looking at candles at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)
Markets for Makers November 2023 event at Silver Street Studios (Photo by Cole LoCurto)
Customers shopping at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)
Customers taking a selfie at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)
Customers shopping at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)
Pets welcome at Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)
Bartenders shake it up a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)
1
11

Markets for Makers is a lively shopping scene in Houston. (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

2
11

Customers shopping at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

3
11

Vendor enjoying a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

4
11

Customers shopping at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

5
11

Customers looking at candles at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

6
11

Markets for Makers November 2023 event at Silver Street Studios (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

7
11

Customers shopping at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

8
11

Customers taking a selfie at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

9
11

Customers shopping at a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

10
11

Pets welcome at Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

11
11

Bartenders shake it up a Markets for Makers event (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

Looking for a market minus the farmers? You’re in luck. POST Houston is hosting a Markets for Makers event this Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 from 11 am to 5 pm. 

Markets for Makers began in 2015 and quickly expanded by curating national markets that showcase unique items. This organization is dedicated to bringing together makers of all kinds. That means artists, small business owners, bakers, crafters, designers and many more. The goal is to bridge the gap between independent creators and their customers by creating a home base — a meeting place without the commitment of a storefront.

These markets can have a lasting impact and revitalize local economies in surrounding neighborhoods and communities.

“We love how Houston locals turn out for all of our small businesses at our markets and are excited to call POST home this year,” Markets for Makers founder and SEO Natalie Christensen says.

HoustonM4MNov2023-10 (1)
Markets for Makers can draw a crowd in Houston. (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

At this year’s Houston Markets for Makers event, there will be home decor, fashion, art, design, food and more items for sale. Local Houston vendors participating include Leah Sweet Ceramics, 6PM Candle Co, Root to Home home goods and treats by The Penny Post Bakery. Not only can you browse, but there are also engaging experiences, incuding a do-it-yourself craft bar and photo walls. More than 90 makers will be on-site at the POST this weekend, and food trucks will be on hand to fulfill any cravings. 

Candle shopping is part of the Markets for Makers fun. (Photo by Cole LoCurto)
Candle shopping is part of the Markets for Makers fun. (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

General admission tickets start at $8 and include a free market tote. VIP tickets run $15 with the freedom to shop all weekend long, including an exclusive preview hour Saturday morning and a Disney-style fast pass line. Families are encouraged, kids get in for free and even furry friends are welcome.

Gifts for Dad

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024

It’s a fun way to support small business owners in Houston.

Pets are welcome at Markets for Makers events (Photo by Cole LoCurto)
Pets are welcome at Markets for Makers events (Photo by Cole LoCurto)

Houston’s Markets for Makers is set for this Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 from 11 am to 5 pm each day at POST Houston (the mixed-use food hall, concert and art venue at 401 Franklin Street in the old Barbara Jordan post office building). For more information and tickets, go here

Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
6261 Del Monte Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6261 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6261 Del Monte Drive
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
5211 Gano Street
Northside
FOR SALE

5211 Gano Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5211 Gano Street
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
331 Tealwood Drive
Tealwood, Memorial
FOR SALE

331 Tealwood Drive
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
331 Tealwood Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
18 Bayou Shadows Street
Memorial
FOR SALE

18 Bayou Shadows Street
Houston, TX

$919,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
18 Bayou Shadows Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X