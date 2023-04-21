Scenes from the MCM SS23 Collection Showcase at NorthPark Center

A calligrapher was on hand to add a more personal logo to the iconic German monogram. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Scenes from the MCM SS23 cocktail party showcase in Dallas' NorthPark Center (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

What: An intimate cocktail party to celebrate the Spring/Summer 2023 collection from German-born luxury goods label MCM (an acronym for Modern Creation München) in Dallas. A local calligrapher, Scripts by Tran, was also on hand to add a more personal logo to the iconic German monogram.

The latest collection took its punk-inspired cues from Gen Z singer-songwriter Tate McRae, with MCM’s iconic Travia bag updated in neon hues.

Where: The Dallas boutique, one of only two MCM stores in Texas, which is located on level one of NorthPark Center between Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus, hosted the evening event on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

The Seen: The two co-hosts for the evening, Samantha Wortley and Kate Boatright, welcomed a group of well-heeled women to the iconic NorthPark shopping center, including Lizzy Brauer, Brandi Chambers, Olivia Ward, Anna Howell, Sam Raza, Monica Bickers, Ashley Murchison, Lisa Sherrod Aisha Saati, and Lara Francis.