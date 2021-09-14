View the new PaperCity recipe collection
A rendering of the soon-to-open Mi Cocina (courtesy of Droese Raney Architecture) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron. )
A rendering of the soon-to-open Mi Cocina (courtesy of Droese Raney Architecture) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron. )
Jody Grant, Rod Jones & Nancy Perot, Sheila Grant (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kit Sawers, Edgar Guevara (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ben & Max Trowbridge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Simon Bland (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Allan & Lynn McBee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Angela & Stephen Wright (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Max & Ben Trowbridge, Simon Bland, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bill & Michelle Lockhart (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Shanda Daniels, Chanel Johnson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Denise Lynn, Barbara & Mike Lynn, Kit Sawers, Rob Walters (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tony & Janet Dorsett, Maddie Dorsett, Samari Springs (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Penny Reid, Tom Nolan, Jennifer Neuhoff, Lizzie Neuhoff, Sydney Helbing (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nancy Gopez, Amy Camp, JB Hayes, Jennifer Burns (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Edgar Guevara, Ray Washburne, Dick Washburne (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jody & Sheila Grant (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Erica French, Michael Main (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sophie Ward, Lucy Ward (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Gary & Pam Patsley, Regen Horchow, Ken Hersh (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adrienne Gehan, Sullivan Franklin-Mitchell, Heather Ridgeway, Rachel Scoggins (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Heather Washburne, Margo Washburne (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jim & Susan Baldwin, Carolyn Walters, Kit Sawers, Rob Walters (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lucy Billingsley, Sheila Grant, Nancy Perot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Katie McBrayer, Chantel McCraney, Penny Reid (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Margo Washburne, Heather & Ray Washburne (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Melinda Bell, Anna & John Palms, Natalie & CJ Lorio (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Doug Dzina, Cynde & Rick Coulson, Darrell & Christen Armer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Who doesn’t love a laid back (but chic) lawn party? A VIP evening just occurred for donors of Klyde Warren Park to preview the eagerly anticipated Mi Cocina (set to occupy the former Savor space that has been redesigned by Droese Raney Architecture) and the weather couldn’t have been more idyllic. It was a casual affair so girls were spotted in their flowy Tish Cox frocks and boys in Vineyard Vines polos. All seemed to be in sandals that evening. Everyone appeared to have one of Mi Cocina’s iconic Mambo Taxis in hand as they spotted friends.

Over 300 Klyde Warren Park donors and patrons were air kissing and clinking glasses to the music of the always popular Emerald City Band. Max Trowbridge had recently returned from weeks on the other side of the pond — visiting friends and family in the UK and around Europe. Girl about town Kaleta Blaffer Johnson was elated that she was heading to Marfa (for the first time) the next day for a girl’s weekend with the requisite Instagram visit to Prada Marfa.

The non-profit’s President, Kit Sawers, welcomed the party-ready crowd and reminded everyone that the Park is privately funded and managed, and this group [the donors attending that evening] is critical to the parking remaining clean, safe, and free for the city of Dallas. In fact, the property values around the Park have increased so much that the city receives about $30M annually in the form of incremental tax revenue. That money goes to pay for roads, schools, and hospitals. The Park has been a great return on investment for Dallas.

Tony Dorsett, the former star Dallas Cowboys running back, was in attendance with his wife Janet and had a line of folks wanting selfies with him. Other spotted on the verdant lawn that evening included Carrie FungAbigail and Andrew Sinwell, and Christopher Wood.

Since Mi Cocina doesn’t take reservations, be sure to get in line for the opening of this new location in mid-October.

X