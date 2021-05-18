Ann Hobson – Klyde Warren Park’s President’s Circle Co-Chair, Kit Sawers -Klyde Warren Park President (Photo by WJN Photo)
Mi Cocina’s famous (or perhaps infamous) Mambo Taxis (Photo by WJN Photo)
Kelli Ford, Nancy Rogers (Photo by WJN Photo)
Sheila & Jody Grant (Photo by WJN Photo)
Georgina Hartland, Kelli Ford, Ann Hobson (Photo by WJN Photo)
Lee Hobson (Photo by WJN Photo)
Jerry Ford, Jody Grant (Photo by WJN Photo)
Derrall Hill & Morgan Cox (Photo by WJN Photo)
Cinco de Mayo party crew (Photo by WJN Photo)
Brad Kelly, Nancy Dedman (Photo by WJN Photo)
Greg & Kathy Nelson (Photo by WJN Photo)
Deborah Scott, Billy Fong, Georgina Hartland, Lynn & Allan McBee (Photo by WJN Photo)
KWP_CincoDeMayo_Party-026 (Photo by WJN Photo)
Dianna Miller, Kari Bentley, Sarah Stewart (Photo by WJN Photo)
Deborah & John Scott (Photo by WJN Photo)
Bill & Wendy Payne, Lynn & Allan McBee (Photo by WJN Photo)
Lisa & Luke Henderson (Photo by WJN Photo)
Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings Alumni Group (Photo by WJN Photo)
Catalina Gonzalez, Lindsay Billingsley (Photo by WJN Photo)
Rob & Carolyn Walters (Photo by WJN Photo)
Sandra Moon, Christy Williams (Photo by WJN Photo)
Maria Valim, Cornelia Guest, Brad Kelly, Nancy Dedman, Georgina Hartland, Tim Headington, Nancy Rogers, Jeny Bania (Photo by WJN Photo)
Maria Valim, Cornelia Guest, Lisa Kopecky (Photo by WJN Photo)
Lynn & Allan McBee (Photo by WJN Photo)
Brittney Webb, Mark Solomon, Christy Williams (Photo by WJN Photo)
Wendy Payne, Deborah Scott, Michelle Wood (Photo by WJN Photo)
Mambo Taxis by twilight (Photo by WJN Photo)
Catalina Gonzalez, Ann Hobson, Lindsay Billingsley (Photo by WJN Photo)
Society / The Seen

Party Pics — Klyde Warren Park’s President’s Circle Draws an Illustrious Dallas Crowd

The Mambo Taxis and Conversation Were Flowing

BY // 05.18.21
photography WJN Photo
Who needs a groundhog to tell you that spring has sprung when you can simply be greeted by a tray of Mi Cocina‘s signature Mambo Taxi cocktail upon entering a magical Highland Park verdant garden. Those visiting that enchanting space were members of Klyde Warren Park’s President’s Circle, and came to join Ann and Lee Hobson in their backyard to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Dallas’ beloved Klyde Warren Park made a daring leap by launching its premier donor group, the President’s Circle, in the middle of the Pandemic of 2020. Actually, the co-chairs, Ann Hobson and Alvise Orsini, were asked by the Park’s president, Kit Sawers, prior to the March lockdown and immediately said “yes, what can we do to help?” After a few understandable starts and stops, a launch occurred this past November at the Park, with catering provided by acclaimed chef Yann Nury through a generous gift from Dior. It was an intimate and elegantly masked group that evening, but one that was excited to be assisting the park during a particularly difficult year.

Holding this second event on Cinco de Mayo made perfect sense — it was announced at the start of 2021 that “Mi Cocina on the Park” would replace Savor in Thomas Phifer’s gorgeous, glass-enclosed building in the center of the park. Dallas-based architecture firm Droese Raney is hard at work on the re-design, maintaining the beauty and purity of Phifer’s building, while providing some whimsical Mexican influences on the restaurant, which is slated to open early this fall.

Mi Cocina’s famous (or perhaps infamous) Mambo Taxis (Photo by WJN Photo)
Mi Cocina’s famous (or perhaps infamous) Mambo Taxis (Photo by WJN Photo)

The creative genius and endlessly chic Richard Avedon once said: “Anything is an art if you do it at the level of an art.” I think those words apply perfectly to how Ann Hobson entertains — it’s an art form. Guests entered via a side gate near a koi pond and were then greeted by a fabulous mariachi band aptly setting the mood. Delicate lanterns hung from trees as guests below sipped on their Mambo Taxis and nibbled on the passed, often jalapeño spiced delicacies provided by the Mi Cocina catering team.

One of my favorite party games of years past was looking for the furtive glances to the door as guests would plan their exit strategy. Alas, pre-COVID it seemed as if no one could be bothered with staying longer than 45 minutes. One iconic octogenarian who shall remain nameless but who one might call Dallas royalty once mused to me: “cocktail hour needn’t be a full hour.” However, those days seem long gone as everyone wanted to stay well past sunset to catch-up — this being the first time that many had seen one another in over a year.

Wendy Payne, Deborah Scott, Michelle Wood (Photo by WJN Photo)
Wendy Payne, Deborah Scott, Michelle Wood gathering for The President’s Club of Klyde Warren Park (Photo by WJN Photo)

Fabulous stories were being shared of trips past — like Kelli and Jerry Ford reminiscing of their many years spent at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby (they have often had a horse in the race) and the kaleidoscope of whimsical chapeaus they would spot. Many party guests had spent this year’s Derby watching the blur of horses on television screens from the patio of Dallas’  Park House. The owners of the exclusive members-only club, Deborah and John Scott, were also in attendance at the Hobsons, wearing shades of crimson with jackets adorned with skulls.

