From a new Nick Badovinus restaurant in the historic East Quarter to a popular New York City-based brunch spot, these are the new Dallas restaurants we’re most excited about this fall.

National Anthem

2130 Commerce Street

Chef and prolific restauranteur Nick Badovinus (Desert Racer, Town Hearth, Yo! Lobster) is at it again, with a new dining concept set to debut in the East Quarter this fall. Located in the historic, triangular 100-year-old Magnolia oil building, the sprawling spot will serve New American cuisine, according to the DMN. Not much is yet known about the menu or an exact opening date (Badovinus typically remains tight-lipped about concepts until they debut), but we will keep you updated.

Odelay

5600 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 109

Set to open in October, this new Tex-Mex concept from chef Julian Barsotti (Nonna, Fachini) will bring a hacienda-style setting with classic dishes and margaritas to Lovers Lane. After 14 years running Italian restaurants in Dallas, Barsotti is mixing it up after seeing success with his delivery-only concept (started during the pandemic), Ritas & Queso. Sergio Pinto is coming on board to manage the restaurant, while the bar program will be run by master sommelier Sergio Quijano. Designed by Liz Johnson of Wallace Johnson Studio, the former Cafe Express space is getting a facelift with an outdoor patio surrounded by an arched wall and U-shaped bar inside.

New York City-based Sadelle’s, opening in Highland Park Village, is one of the most anticipated new Dallas restaurants. (Courtesy of Sadelle’s)

Sadelle’s

1 Highland Park Village

Highly-anticipated, as there are currently only three locations in the world (Las Vegas, NYC, and Paris), this new bakery-slash-brunch spot is expected to open in the former Royal Blue Grocery space in Highland Park Village this fall. Owned by Major Food Group (also owner of Carbone, which is hopefully opening in the Design District’s former Sassetta space this fall) and designed with whimsical precision by Ken Fulk, Sadelle’s is home to the most elaborate bagel and lox towers, oysters, soups, salads, and sandwiches.

According to D Magazine, Cafe Carbone, a casual wine bar, will open in the back of the old Sassestta space as well. Meanwhile, Sassetta will be re-launching in The Joule’s former Americano location this fall.

Clifton Club

3333 N. Fitzhugh Avenue

Taking over the former Zippers space on Fitzhugh Avenue (the spot is currently getting a serious makeover), this new cocktail lounge comes from Beverley’s owner Greg Katz. With easy access to the Katy Trail, Katz hopes people will “come as they are,” whether they’re looking for a quick drink after their run or a great spot for drinks after dining nearby (Beverley’s is right across the street).

Northern California neighborhood restaurant and bar, District, will open in Addison this fall. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

District

5100 Belt Line Road, Addison

Chef Aaron Staudenmaier (Abacus, Jasper’s) will lead as chef and partner of this Northern California neighborhood restaurant and bar. The first outside of California, the Addison location will offer lunch and dinner in a rustic, but classy setting. Dishes are globally-inspired and include items like mussels, sweet potato pakoras, lamb meatballs, pizzas, octopus, and more. The menu changes seasonally based on ingredients and availability of products. The bar program also offers new and old-world wines, whiskeys, draft beers, and cocktails (such as a lavender Tom Collins).

Brentwood

5318 Belt Line Road

The latest concept from Vandelay Hospitality (Hudson House, East Hampton), this new neighborhood restaurant will evoke the dining institutions of Aspen and Santa Fe. Set to open this fall, it’ll debut in the former Houston’s space in Addison with a Western American aesthetic and expanded patio. Menu items will feature a jalapeño cornbread, prime steaks, pizzas, and more.

Rodeo Bar will return to Adolphus Hotel this fall. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Rodeo Bar

1321 Commerce Street (Adolphus Hotel)

Returning to The Adolphus Hotel this fall, this tavern bar originally opened in the 1980s and shuttered in 2018. Named in honor of Walt Garrison, a Texan known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys and professional rodeo rider, Rodeo Bar will re-open with classic smash-style burgers, brisket, pork chops, and no-frills cocktails this fall.

Mi Cocina at Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

Taking over the former Savor space, in the glass-encased building designed by Thomas Phifer, Mi Cocina will open in Klyde Warren Park this September. An exciting new spot to get your Mambo Taxis and favorite Tex-Mex dishes, MiCo on the Park will be redesigned by Droese Raney (the same group behind Monkey Bar’s redesign in 2019). It’ll feature a renovated patio and dining area, as well as an outdoor walk-up window to purchase picnic baskets to enjoy on the grass.