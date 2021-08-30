View the new PaperCity recipe collection
Sadelle’s NYC
East Quarter Dallas
District Addison
Brentwood Restaurant Rendering
Rodeo Bar Dallas
klyde warren mi cocina on the park
01
06

New York City-based Sadelle's is opening in Highland Park Village this fall. (Courtesy of Sadelle's)

02
06

Chef Nick Badovinus' National Anthem will open in the East Quarter this fall. (Courtesy of East Quarter)

03
06

Northern neighborhood restaurant and bar, District, will open in Addison this fall.

04
06

A rendering of Brentwood, courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group

05
06

Rodeo Bar will return to Adolphus Hotel this fall. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

06
06

Klyde Warren Park, downtown Dallas' beloved nonprofit, is partnering with M Crowd Restaurant Group to create “Mi Cocina on the Park.”

Sadelle’s NYC
East Quarter Dallas
District Addison
Brentwood Restaurant Rendering
Rodeo Bar Dallas
klyde warren mi cocina on the park
Restaurants / Openings

The New Dallas Restaurants We’re Most Excited About This Fall

A New Nick Badovinus Concept, Tex-Mex Spot From Julian Barsotti, and a New York Brunch Destination

BY // 08.30.21
New York City-based Sadelle's is opening in Highland Park Village this fall. (Courtesy of Sadelle's)
Chef Nick Badovinus' National Anthem will open in the East Quarter this fall. (Courtesy of East Quarter)
Northern neighborhood restaurant and bar, District, will open in Addison this fall.
A rendering of Brentwood, courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group
Rodeo Bar will return to Adolphus Hotel this fall. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Klyde Warren Park, downtown Dallas' beloved nonprofit, is partnering with M Crowd Restaurant Group to create “Mi Cocina on the Park.”
1
6

New York City-based Sadelle's is opening in Highland Park Village this fall. (Courtesy of Sadelle's)

2
6

Chef Nick Badovinus' National Anthem will open in the East Quarter this fall. (Courtesy of East Quarter)

3
6

Northern neighborhood restaurant and bar, District, will open in Addison this fall.

4
6

A rendering of Brentwood, courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group

5
6

Rodeo Bar will return to Adolphus Hotel this fall. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

6
6

Klyde Warren Park, downtown Dallas' beloved nonprofit, is partnering with M Crowd Restaurant Group to create “Mi Cocina on the Park.”

From a new Nick Badovinus restaurant in the historic East Quarter to a popular New York City-based brunch spot, these are the new Dallas restaurants we’re most excited about this fall.

 

East Quarter Dallas
Chef Nick Badovinus’ National Anthem, opening in the East Quarter, has been one of the most anticipated new Dallas restaurants for months. (Courtesy of East Quarter)

National Anthem

2130 Commerce Street

Chef and prolific restauranteur Nick Badovinus (Desert Racer, Town Hearth, Yo! Lobster) is at it again, with a new dining concept set to debut in the East Quarter this fall. Located in the historic, triangular 100-year-old Magnolia oil building, the sprawling spot will serve New American cuisine, according to the DMN. Not much is yet known about the menu or an exact opening date (Badovinus typically remains tight-lipped about concepts until they debut), but we will keep you updated.

 

odelay restaurant
Nonna and Carbone’s chef Julian Barsotti will open his first full-service Tex-Mex concept this fall. 

Odelay

5600 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 109

Set to open in October, this new Tex-Mex concept from chef Julian Barsotti (Nonna, Fachini) will bring a hacienda-style setting with classic dishes and margaritas to Lovers Lane. After 14 years running Italian restaurants in Dallas, Barsotti is mixing it up after seeing success with his delivery-only concept (started during the pandemic), Ritas & Queso. Sergio Pinto is coming on board to manage the restaurant, while the bar program will be run by master sommelier Sergio Quijano. Designed by Liz Johnson of Wallace Johnson Studio, the former Cafe Express space is getting a facelift with an outdoor patio surrounded by an arched wall and U-shaped bar inside.

 

Sadelle's NYC new dallas restaurants
New York City-based Sadelle’s, opening in Highland Park Village, is one of the most anticipated new Dallas restaurants.  (Courtesy of Sadelle’s)

Sadelle’s

1 Highland Park Village

Highly-anticipated, as there are currently only three locations in the world (Las Vegas, NYC, and Paris), this new bakery-slash-brunch spot is expected to open in the former Royal Blue Grocery space in Highland Park Village this fall. Owned by Major Food Group (also owner of Carbone, which is hopefully opening in the Design District’s former Sassetta space this fall) and designed with whimsical precision by Ken Fulk, Sadelle’s is home to the most elaborate bagel and lox towers, oysters, soups, salads, and sandwiches.

According to D Magazine, Cafe Carbone, a casual wine bar, will open in the back of the old Sassestta space as well. Meanwhile, Sassetta will be re-launching in The Joule’s former Americano location this fall.

 

Beverley’s Dallas
Greg Katz brings plenty of New York experience to Beverley’s. He’s now opening cocktail lounge Clifton Club down the street.

Clifton Club

3333 N. Fitzhugh Avenue

Taking over the former Zippers space on Fitzhugh Avenue (the spot is currently getting a serious makeover), this new cocktail lounge comes from Beverley’s owner Greg Katz. With easy access to the Katy Trail, Katz hopes people will “come as they are,” whether they’re looking for a quick drink after their run or a great spot for drinks after dining nearby (Beverley’s is right across the street).

 

District Addison
Northern California neighborhood restaurant and bar, District, will open in Addison this fall. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

District

5100 Belt Line Road, Addison

Chef Aaron Staudenmaier (Abacus, Jasper’s) will lead as chef and partner of this Northern California neighborhood restaurant and bar. The first outside of California, the Addison location will offer lunch and dinner in a rustic, but classy setting. Dishes are globally-inspired and include items like mussels, sweet potato pakoras, lamb meatballs, pizzas, octopus, and more. The menu changes seasonally based on ingredients and availability of products. The bar program also offers new and old-world wines, whiskeys, draft beers, and cocktails (such as a lavender Tom Collins).

 

Brentwood Restaurant Rendering
A rendering of Brentwood, courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group

Brentwood

5318 Belt Line Road

The latest concept from Vandelay Hospitality (Hudson House, East Hampton), this new neighborhood restaurant will evoke the dining institutions of Aspen and Santa Fe. Set to open this fall, it’ll debut in the former Houston’s space in Addison with a Western American aesthetic and expanded patio. Menu items will feature a jalapeño cornbread, prime steaks, pizzas, and more.

 

Rodeo Bar Dallas
Rodeo Bar will return to Adolphus Hotel this fall. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Rodeo Bar

1321 Commerce Street (Adolphus Hotel)

Returning to The Adolphus Hotel this fall, this tavern bar originally opened in the 1980s and shuttered in 2018. Named in honor of Walt Garrison, a Texan known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys and professional rodeo rider, Rodeo Bar will re-open with classic smash-style burgers, brisket, pork chops, and no-frills cocktails this fall.

 

klyde warren mi cocina on the park
Klyde Warren Park, downtown Dallas’ beloved nonprofit, is partnering with M Crowd Restaurant Group to create “Mi Cocina on the Park.”

Mi Cocina at Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

Taking over the former Savor space, in the glass-encased building designed by Thomas Phifer, Mi Cocina will open in Klyde Warren Park this September. An exciting new spot to get your Mambo Taxis and favorite Tex-Mex dishes, MiCo on the Park will be redesigned by Droese Raney (the same group behind  Monkey Bar’s redesign in 2019). It’ll feature a renovated patio and dining area, as well as an outdoor walk-up window to purchase picnic baskets to enjoy on the grass.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
5755 Headquarters Drive
Town Homes at Legacy Town Center
FOR SALE

5755 Headquarters Drive
Plano, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
5755 Headquarters Drive
3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard #17D
3525 Condos
FOR SALE

3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard #17D
Dallas, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard #17D
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
1571 Briarcrest Drive
Druid Hills
FOR SALE

1571 Briarcrest Drive
Dallas, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
1571 Briarcrest Drive
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2980 Carmel Street
Live Oak
FOR SALE

2980 Carmel Street
Dallas, TX

$628,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2980 Carmel Street
1001 Belleview Street #403
South Side
FOR SALE

1001 Belleview Street #403
Dallas, TX

$340,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1001 Belleview Street #403
3710 Fairfax Avenue
La Foy Place
FOR SALE

3710 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Lindsey Jensen
This property is listed by: Lindsey Jensen (972) 896-9333 Email Realtor
3710 Fairfax Avenue
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X