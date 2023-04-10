The 2023 NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most High-Profile Philanthropists Together

I normally leave the annual NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner with a greater admiration for accomplished speakers. That beautiful evening has a few speakers — but two in particular normally at the podium are Kim Whitman and the winner of the 31st MLK Jr. Oratory Competition. This year’s leading orator was Zihair Davis, a fifth grader at Thomas L. Marsalis STEAM Academy. He strode up to the microphone, with an air of command, then went on to give an impassioned speech that touched on many topics — particularly those around equal rights for all. Bravo.

My dear friend Kim Whitman, who has the honor of being an ongoing Ambassador, has the responsibility of sharing the bios of the other 14 NorthPark Ambassadors as well as the charities they are supporting. I found out the length of the speech (20+ pages) and once again, I have even more admiration for her. She spoke so eloquently and with such passion about each person in the room.

The 2023 NorthPark Ambassadors are 15 high-profile individuals (and some couples) that have been named by NorthPark Center as part of its mission to support important local nonprofits. Since launching in 2017, this program has raised key funding as well as awareness for more than 40 charities in social and health services and the arts. Throughout their tenure, the Ambassadors will host charitable initiatives at the shopping mecca which annually welcomes 26 million visitors.

This year’s roster, in no particular order, with the charity they are each supporting: Bela Cooley/Dallas Museum of Art; Angie Kadesky/The Crystal Charity Ball; Andrea Cheek and Isabell Higginbottom/Cattle Baron’s Ball; Lindy Berkley/Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD); Andrea Nayfa/Children’s Health; Abi and Fred Perpall/Two x Two for AIDS and Art; Lori and Jerry Jones Jr./The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree; Lisa Rocchio/Texas Ballet Theater; Myrna Schlegel/Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Carla Thompson/The Cliburn; Lisa Sherrod/The Family Place and of course, Kim Whitman/Children’s Cancer.

It was another beautiful evening at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek (which partners with NorthPark on this event). Two elegant long tables had been set in the main dining area of the restaurant. The most endearing moment came when she got to name a very special Ambassador, her mother, Myrna Schlegel. Kim’s father, Bob Schlegel, there to accompany his wife, quickly whipped out his iPhone to make sure he captured this moment on video for posterity. When describing her passionate mother with a long list of volunteer roles, she actually used a line from the “She’s the Bomb” I wrote about Myrna. On how I wanted to get her a settee pillow needlepointed with the words: “Born in Canada but made it to Texas as quick as my heels could get me here.” Because, well, that’s what she did.

One of the best dressed of the evening had to be Nancy Nasher, who founded the Ambassador’s program and looked straight out of an episode of Mad Men, in a chic ’60s-inspired white Gucci a-line dress paired with Gucci kitten heels. Others gathered that beautiful evening included Mimi Crume Sterling from The Family Place and Christina Cavalier from the Salvation Army.