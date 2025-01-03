Miu Miu Will Debut Its First Texas Location in Dallas’ Highland Park Village

Dallas is the fourth United States city to house a Miu Miu boutique, joining New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)

A look from the Spring/Summer 2025 Miu Miu collection. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)

Miu Miu will open its first Texas store at Highland Park Village in Dallas in Fall 2025. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

Highland Park Village, Dallas’ celebrated crown jewel for luxury shopping, recently announced that Miu Miu will open a boutique in the fall of 2025.

Located at 12 Highland Park Village, the brand will renovate Dior’s previous space (Dior moved to a posh — and expansive — new location at 58 Highland Park Village this fall).

Founded in 1993 by Miuccia Prada, Miu Miu was originally thought of as Prada’s cool, hip little sister. Whereas the new Prada store recently opened (after much hype) at NorthPark Center, the brand opted to open its first Texas location at Dallas’ premier open-air shopping destination.

The brand’s “unforgettable, playful, yet refined designs have positioned Miu Miu at the forefront of contemporary fashion,” according to a release. Preceding Dallas, it operates popular destination storefronts in New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

With the resurgence of 1990s trends amongst Gen Z (cough, Coach is back), it comes as no surprise that Miu Miu is thriving. The company’s revenues spiked 105 percent in the third quarter of 2024 and is currently outperforming big sis, Prada. So, strike while the iron is hot!

The Dallas location will carry ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, fashion jewelry, and accessories when it opens in the fall. Whether it’s a $2,100 pleated mohair miniskirt you’re looking for or faded suede penny loafers ($1,170), Miu Miu awaits.

The brand joins Highland Park Village’s impressive roster that truly encapsulates the ABCs of luxury, including Balmain, Carolina Herrera, Cartier, CHANEL, Dior, Fendi, Goyard, Hermès, Jimmy Choo, LOEWE, Ralph Lauren, Rolex, TOM FORD, Valentino, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Choosing Dallas as the fourth North American city for Miu Miu to lay down roots? Well, let’s just say that’s a real feather in our sartorial hats.