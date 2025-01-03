fbpx
Miu Miu Dallas
Miu Miu will open its first Texas store at Highland Park Village in Dallas in Fall 2025. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
Miu Miu Dallas
Miu Miu Dallas
Miu Miu Dallas
Miu Miu Dallas
01
06

Founded in 1993 by Miuccia Prada, Miu Miu was originally thought of as Prada's cool, hip little sister. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)

02
06

Miu Miu will open its first Texas store at Highland Park Village in Dallas in Fall 2025. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

03
06

A look from the Spring/Summer 2025 Miu Miu collection. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)

04
06

Willem Dafoe modeled a men's look in Miu Miu's SS25 runway show. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)

05
06

The brand's "unforgettable, playful, yet refined designs have positioned Miu Miu at the forefront of contemporary fashion," according to a release. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)

06
06

Dallas is the fourth United States city to house a Miu Miu boutique, joining New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)

Miu Miu Dallas
Miu Miu will open its first Texas store at Highland Park Village in Dallas in Fall 2025. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
Miu Miu Dallas
Miu Miu Dallas
Miu Miu Dallas
Miu Miu Dallas
Fashion / Shopping

Miu Miu Will Debut Its First Texas Location in Dallas’ Highland Park Village

Prada's Little Sister Continues to Forge Her Own Path

BY // 01.03.25
Founded in 1993 by Miuccia Prada, Miu Miu was originally thought of as Prada's cool, hip little sister. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)
Miu Miu will open its first Texas store at Highland Park Village in Dallas in Fall 2025. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
A look from the Spring/Summer 2025 Miu Miu collection. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)
Willem Dafoe modeled a men's look in Miu Miu's SS25 runway show. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)
The brand's "unforgettable, playful, yet refined designs have positioned Miu Miu at the forefront of contemporary fashion," according to a release. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)
Dallas is the fourth United States city to house a Miu Miu boutique, joining New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)
1
6

Founded in 1993 by Miuccia Prada, Miu Miu was originally thought of as Prada's cool, hip little sister. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)

2
6

Miu Miu will open its first Texas store at Highland Park Village in Dallas in Fall 2025. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

3
6

A look from the Spring/Summer 2025 Miu Miu collection. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)

4
6

Willem Dafoe modeled a men's look in Miu Miu's SS25 runway show. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)

5
6

The brand's "unforgettable, playful, yet refined designs have positioned Miu Miu at the forefront of contemporary fashion," according to a release. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)

6
6

Dallas is the fourth United States city to house a Miu Miu boutique, joining New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami. (Photo courtesy of Miu Miu)

Highland Park Village, Dallas’ celebrated crown jewel for luxury shopping, recently announced that Miu Miu will open a boutique in the fall of 2025.

Located at 12 Highland Park Village, the brand will renovate Dior’s previous space (Dior moved to a posh — and expansive — new location at 58 Highland Park Village this fall).

Founded in 1993 by Miuccia Prada, Miu Miu was originally thought of as Prada’s cool, hip little sister. Whereas the new Prada store recently opened (after much hype) at NorthPark Center, the brand opted to open its first Texas location at Dallas’ premier open-air shopping destination.

Miu Miu will open its first Texas store at Highland Park Village in Dallas in Fall 2025. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
Miu Miu will open its first Texas store at Highland Park Village in Dallas in Fall 2025. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

The brand’s “unforgettable, playful, yet refined designs have positioned Miu Miu at the forefront of contemporary fashion,” according to a release. Preceding Dallas, it operates popular destination storefronts in New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

With the resurgence of 1990s trends amongst Gen Z (cough, Coach is back), it comes as no surprise that Miu Miu is thriving. The company’s revenues spiked 105 percent in the third quarter of 2024 and is currently outperforming big sis, Prada. So, strike while the iron is hot!

The Dallas location will carry ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, fashion jewelry, and accessories when it opens in the fall. Whether it’s a $2,100 pleated mohair miniskirt you’re looking for or faded suede penny loafers ($1,170), Miu Miu awaits.

The brand joins Highland Park Village’s impressive roster that truly encapsulates the ABCs of luxury, including Balmain, Carolina Herrera, Cartier, CHANEL, Dior, Fendi, Goyard, Hermès, Jimmy Choo, LOEWE, Ralph Lauren, Rolex, TOM FORD, Valentino, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Choosing Dallas as the fourth North American city for Miu Miu to lay down roots? Well, let’s just say that’s a real feather in our sartorial hats.

Curated Collection

Swipe
3915 Euclid Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3915 Euclid Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3915 Euclid Avenue
54 Ash Bluff Lane
North Dallas
FOR SALE

54 Ash Bluff Lane
Dallas, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Lillie Young
This property is listed by: Lillie Young (972) 467-5714 Email Realtor
54 Ash Bluff Lane
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake
FOR SALE

500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake, TX

$8,250,000 Learn More about this property
Gabriella Miller
This property is listed by: Gabriella Miller (214) 212-1707 Email Realtor
500 E Bob Jones Road
811 Tacoma Drive
Wimberly Place
FOR SALE

811 Tacoma Drive
Allen, TX

$6,749,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
811 Tacoma Drive
5414 Edlen Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5414 Edlen Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5414 Edlen Drive
3537 Milton Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Milton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
3537 Milton Avenue
5026 Airline Road
Highland Park
FOR SALE

5026 Airline Road
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
5026 Airline Road
838 McBroom Street
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

838 McBroom Street
Dallas, TX

$939,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
838 McBroom Street
5902 Goliad Avenue
East Dallas
FOR SALE

5902 Goliad Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,625,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5902 Goliad Avenue
3501 University Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3501 University Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3501 University Boulevard
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X