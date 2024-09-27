The Best New Wellness Destinations in Dallas — Frequency Domes, Dead Sea Mineral Pools, and So Much More

The entrance to The Spa, which offers cryotherapy and a hypobaric chamber in addition to facials and massages. (Photo by Chase Hall)

With chillier temperatures and a busy fall season full of events and holidays ahead, what better way to unwind than booking an appointment at one of Dallas’ best new spas or hot mineral springs experiences? From a new multi-use development in Knox-Henderson to mineral pools in The Colony, these are the best new wellness destinations in Dallas.

The Terminal at Katy Trail

4205 Buena Vista Street

This exciting new addition to Dallas ‘Knox-Henderson neighborhood has officially opened. The Terminal is a luxury residence that houses a new retail boutique, two upcoming highly-anticipated dining concepts, a fitness studio, and two new wellness destinations.

Based out of Austin, Alive and Well, is a holistic clinic from co-founders Liz and Michael Swail. The 8,500-square-foot second-floor space features modern aesthetics with high-end equipment. There is a red light bed, a frequency dome, a hyperbaric chamber, an IV treatment room, an aesthetics room (for lasers, Botox, etc.), and even an independent pharmacy and functional medicine clinic. Dedicated treatment spaces also boast acupuncture, massages, and colon hydrotherapy. And, before your appointment, you can take a plunge in the hot or cold tubs.

After you visit Alive and Well, head to a pilates or yoga class at The Terminal’s O2 Dallas. Within the new fitness studio is another new spot — Knockout Beauty. Founded by Cayli Cavaco Reck in New York, the brand offers a selective collection of skincare products and customized facial treatments. The Dallas outpost is a small skincare boutique and treatment room.

WorldSprings Dallas

3240 Plano Parkway, The Colony

Inspired by the nine famous hot springs around the world, WorldSprings Dallas is a wellness wonderland. The largest outdoor mineral pool resort in the country, the new spot in The Colony’s Grandscape is worth the trip up north for Dallasites. The soaking pools are spread out across 10 acres and feature a unique mineral combination that can help improve sleep, circulation, and brain function or reduce stress, soreness, and inflammation. There are also cold plunge pools, cabanas, Finnish dry sauna pods, and so much more. A fan favorite is the Dead Sea Pool — an adults-only attraction.

Toska Spa and Facial Bar

3636 McKinney Avenue, Suite 108

Coming soon to West Village, Toska Spa and Facial Bar was founded by Toska Husted, regarded as one of the world’s leading experts in facial skincare. Clients receive a detailed skin analysis, lifestyle consultation, and professional advice on home care beauty routines to maximize the effectiveness of their customized treatment. The luxurious atmosphere features sophisticated private treatment rooms and soothing music to cultivate the ultimate escape. The spa offers a wide range of treatments, including facials, body treatments, micro-puncture treatments, and more. It’s truly a one-stop wellness shop that’s sure to elevate your wellness routine.