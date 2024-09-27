worldsprings dallas mineral pools resort 0K9A9282 (Photo by Chase Hall)
Fashion / Wellness

The Best New Wellness Destinations in Dallas — Frequency Domes, Dead Sea Mineral Pools, and So Much More

From Uptown to The Colony, These Are The Top Spots To Relax The Body and Mind

BY // 09.27.24
WorldSprings Dallas is spread across 10 acres in The Colony in North Texas. (Photo by Chase Hall)
A rendering of The Terminal along the Katy Trail in Dallas, Texas.
The retail section of Alive and Well Dallas' compounding pharmacy in The Terminal at Katy Trail.
The reformer Pilates room at O2 Dallas. (Photo by Brooke Casillas)
The newest Knockout Beauty outpost is located within O2 Dallas in The Terminal.
About two thirds of WorldSprings is adults-only. (Photo by Chase Hall)
The entrance to The Spa, which offers cryotherapy and a hypobaric chamber in addition to facials and massages. (Photo by Chase Hall)
Toska is a one-stop wellness shop that’s sure to elevate your wellness routine.
With chillier temperatures and a busy fall season full of events and holidays ahead, what better way to unwind than booking an appointment at one of Dallas’ best new spas or hot mineral springs experiences? From a new multi-use development in Knox-Henderson to mineral pools in The Colony, these are the best new wellness destinations in Dallas.

Alive_And_Well(11)
Welcome to Dallas’ newest wellness concept, Alive and Well.

The Terminal at Katy Trail

4205 Buena Vista Street

This exciting new addition to Dallas ‘Knox-Henderson neighborhood has officially opened. The Terminal is a luxury residence that houses a new retail boutique, two upcoming highly-anticipated dining concepts, a fitness studio, and two new wellness destinations.

Based out of Austin, Alive and Well, is a holistic clinic from co-founders Liz and Michael Swail. The 8,500-square-foot second-floor space features modern aesthetics with high-end equipment. There is a red light bed, a frequency dome, a hyperbaric chamber, an IV treatment room, an aesthetics room (for lasers, Botox, etc.), and even an independent pharmacy and functional medicine clinic. Dedicated treatment spaces also boast acupuncture, massages, and colon hydrotherapy. And, before your appointment, you can take a plunge in the hot or cold tubs.

After you visit Alive and Well, head to a pilates or yoga class at The Terminal’s O2 Dallas. Within the new fitness studio is another new spot — Knockout Beauty. Founded by Cayli Cavaco Reck in New York, the brand offers a selective collection of skincare products and customized facial treatments. The Dallas outpost is a small skincare boutique and treatment room.

worldsprings dallas mineral pools resort 0K9A9291 (Photo by Chase Hall)
One of the Finnish saunas found throughout WorldSprings’ sprawling property. (Photo by Chase Hall)

WorldSprings Dallas

3240 Plano Parkway, The Colony

Inspired by the nine famous hot springs around the world, WorldSprings Dallas is a wellness wonderland. The largest outdoor mineral pool resort in the country, the new spot in The Colony’s Grandscape is worth the trip up north for Dallasites. The soaking pools are spread out across 10 acres and feature a unique mineral combination that can help improve sleep, circulation, and brain function or reduce stress, soreness, and inflammation. There are also cold plunge pools, cabanas, Finnish dry sauna pods, and so much more. A fan favorite is the Dead Sea Pool — an adults-only attraction.

Toska Spa Image 3
Serenity and peace abound at Toska Spa.

Toska Spa and Facial Bar

3636 McKinney Avenue, Suite 108

Coming soon to West Village, Toska Spa and Facial Bar was founded by Toska Husted, regarded as one of the world’s leading experts in facial skincare. Clients receive a detailed skin analysis, lifestyle consultation, and professional advice on home care beauty routines to maximize the effectiveness of their customized treatment. The luxurious atmosphere features sophisticated private treatment rooms and soothing music to cultivate the ultimate escape. The spa offers a wide range of treatments, including facials, body treatments, micro-puncture treatments, and more. It’s truly a one-stop wellness shop that’s sure to elevate your wellness routine.

