Grant Kidman courthouse Photo Niko Tavernise HBO
Kidman Courtroom Coat Photo Niko Tavernise HBO
kidman green coat HBO jpeg
Kidman Cape
Kidman Blue Coat
01
05

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman are surrounded by inquisitive news media in this scene from HBO's 'The Undoing.' (Photo by Niko Tavernise, courtesy of HBO.)

02
05

Hugh Grant, Noma Dumezweni, Nicole Kidman, Noah Jupe and Donald Sutherland gather in a courtroom scene from HBO's 'The Undoing.' (Photo by Niko Tavernise, courtesy of HBO.)

03
05

The green coat Nicole Kidman wears in this scene from HBO's 'The Undoing' has sparked considerable controversy among viewers. (Image courtesy of HBO.)

04
05

A stunning, embroidered cape covers Nicole Kidman's gown as she speaks to Hugh Grant at a black-tie affair in this scene from HBO's 'The Undoing.' (Image courtesy of HBO.)

05
05

In a long blue coat, Nicole Kidman strolls with Hugh Grant in a scene from HBO's 'The Undoing.' (Image courtesy of HBO. )

Grant Kidman courthouse Photo Niko Tavernise HBO
Kidman Courtroom Coat Photo Niko Tavernise HBO
kidman green coat HBO jpeg
Kidman Cape
Kidman Blue Coat
Fashion / Style

Nicole Kidman’s Coats Spawn Their Own Obsession Around The Undoing — and Produce Their Own Crazy Twist

HBO's Murder Mystery is a Fashion Show in Disguise

BY // 11.24.20
Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman are surrounded by inquisitive news media in this scene from HBO's 'The Undoing.' (Photo by Niko Tavernise, courtesy of HBO.)
Hugh Grant, Noma Dumezweni, Nicole Kidman, Noah Jupe and Donald Sutherland gather in a courtroom scene from HBO's 'The Undoing.' (Photo by Niko Tavernise, courtesy of HBO.)
The green coat Nicole Kidman wears in this scene from HBO's 'The Undoing' has sparked considerable controversy among viewers. (Image courtesy of HBO.)
A stunning, embroidered cape covers Nicole Kidman's gown as she speaks to Hugh Grant at a black-tie affair in this scene from HBO's 'The Undoing.' (Image courtesy of HBO.)
In a long blue coat, Nicole Kidman strolls with Hugh Grant in a scene from HBO's 'The Undoing.' (Image courtesy of HBO. )
1
5

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman are surrounded by inquisitive news media in this scene from HBO's 'The Undoing.' (Photo by Niko Tavernise, courtesy of HBO.)

2
5

Hugh Grant, Noma Dumezweni, Nicole Kidman, Noah Jupe and Donald Sutherland gather in a courtroom scene from HBO's 'The Undoing.' (Photo by Niko Tavernise, courtesy of HBO.)

3
5

The green coat Nicole Kidman wears in this scene from HBO's 'The Undoing' has sparked considerable controversy among viewers. (Image courtesy of HBO.)

4
5

A stunning, embroidered cape covers Nicole Kidman's gown as she speaks to Hugh Grant at a black-tie affair in this scene from HBO's 'The Undoing.' (Image courtesy of HBO.)

5
5

In a long blue coat, Nicole Kidman strolls with Hugh Grant in a scene from HBO's 'The Undoing.' (Image courtesy of HBO. )

True coat weather may almost always be touch and go in Texas, but teasing temps only exacerbate a mounting obsession over the array of stunning coats Nicole Kidman sports in HBO’s chilly psychological thriller, The Undoing.

If you’re among those who’ve become addicted to the show as much (or more) for a look at Kidman’s eye-catching autumn outfits — especially her coats — as for the gripping, surprise-packed mystery itself, join the crowd. Increasing numbers of such public confessions have been popping up in the press and on social media all over the globe.

I mean, who wouldn’t be drawn to an escapist, pre-pandemic murder mystery featuring top-drawer, seasoned stars including Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland, all dressed to kill? So to speak.

“We Need to Talk About Nicole Kidman’s Outfits in The Undoing,” declares the headline over a recent Marie Claire Australia article by Pema Bakshi. The show’s fashion has been on point, Bakshi writes, from the embroidered capes to the Givenchy gown “and all the stunning coats in between.”

Bakshi discloses that while the thriller has had her on the edge of her seat from the beginning of the miniseries, the one thing that’s kept her on her toes beyond the whodunit mystery is Kidman’s outfits.

In playing esteemed New York psychotherapist Grace Fraser, whose perfect life starts to derail after her husband (Hugh Grant) is charged with murder, “Kidman’s portrayal has struck a chord with many a fashion-lover,” Bakshi writes, noting that fashion can go a long way in telling a story.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON

Her article incorporates a list of images exemplifying the kaleidoscopic series of outfits Kidman wears so beautifully, dominated by coats in a host of sumptuous colors (which remind me of the bigger, more expensive Crayola boxes of my childhood, featuring exotic shades like asparagus), lengths (e.g., those long, sweeping statement coats Grace chooses for her mysterious walks,) and fabrics (such as romantic velvets and elegant brocade.) Grace’s innumerable outfits, especially what I’d call her “power coats,” strike me as symbolic of the show’s emphasis on the persuasive powers of money and privileged position.

Leading Bakshi’s fashion parade of images is an intriguing green coat, a vintage-looking specimen in a mottled shade I would describe as “pistachio” or perhaps more in keeping with the show’s dark theme, “absinthe.” To me, it’s a standout primarily in the sense that this coat looks completely different from every other coat Grace wears in the show.

A curiosity-induced Internet search revealed that Grace’s coats have captured a tremendous amount of public attention, and most notably, that this particular coat has become the highly controversial subject of myriad stories in the press and numerous Twitter comments.

kidman green coat HBO jpeg
The green coat Nicole Kidman wears in this scene from HBO’s ‘The Undoing’ has sparked considerable controversy among viewers. (Image courtesy of HBO.)

In fact, British Vogue pronounced the green coat “The Most Divisive Coat on TV,” calling it “either an exemplar of boho-chic or a vestige of Middle Earth, depending on personal taste,” in an article combining two of its editors’ contrasting assessments of it. One absolutely adores the coat, while the other finds it appalling.

“Weirdly textured, perfectly tailored and with a slouchy hood, the green coat is a standout exemplar of autumnal chic,” writes fashion news director Olivia Singer, who admits she is so “besotted by” the coat  that she’s desperate to find a replica for herself. But senior news editor Alice Newbold says the coat “looks like it’s been unearthed from the annals of a studio prop house. Or possibly Middle Earth,” adding that it has “witchy qualities.”

Newbold provides a potentially telling clue in guessing why the traumatized therapist seems to favor this “bohemian coverup” in writing that she uses it as her “comfort blanket against the world.” That’s something for viewers to ruminate over while watching the usually impeccably dressed Dr. Fraser frequently wearing a vintage-style, casual coat that sets up a mystery of its own.

In contrast to all the other contemporary, sophisticated, obviously expensive coats that Kidman wears with such flair throughout the show, this long, marbled green coat, with its youthful hood and bunched-up, rippled chenille-like fabric, looks to me like something that her character might have saved from her now-deceased mother’s closet, perhaps thinking it was something her beloved mother wore as a lark when she was a carefree young woman in the  ‘60s or ‘70s.

Kidman Cape
A stunning, embroidered cape covers Nicole Kidman’s gown as she speaks to Hugh Grant at a black-tie affair in this scene from HBO’s ‘The Undoing.’ (Image courtesy of HBO.)

The therapist’s many-colored coats garner further attention in an article in The Cut that is full of high praise for her coats, including the controversial green one, which is comically distinguished with a backhanded compliment.

“Nicole Kidman’s Coats Are the Real Stars of The Undoing,” is the headline over a story by Angelina Chapin, adding that “The show is meh, but the coats are eye candy.”  Chapin loves a “velvet (velour?) blood-red number with a belted tie” that “evokes a classy update on Hugh Hefner’s bathrobe.”

Her second favorite is the green “sexy alligator coat” which she thinks would make anybody else look like a “swamp monster,” but she says Grace successfully pulls off the “mounds of moss-colored fabric.”

The United States Vogue helpfully ranks the coats Kidman wears in The Undoing “in order of their sartorial majesty,” finding in them a “subtle hint of coziness that feels consonant with her profession, even though you can tell each coat was likely purchased at Bergdorf’s with the help of a personal shopper.”

“What makes the coats so great is their specificity of character,” Emma Specter cleverly observed of the “many, many, many expensive coats” that Grace wears as she “stalks the wintry streets.”

Although she singled out a burgundy trench coat for plaudits, observing that it makes Grace look professional and poised, Specter slammed the green chenille number Grace apparently favors. She said the coat not only looks itchy, but viscerally stresses her out, describing the green shade as “more reminiscent of bile – sorry! – than fine dressing.”

As for me, in this age of divisive political extremes, I’m strictly sticking with “pistachio.” But I will say I love a good mystery.

The PaperCity Magazine

November Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s <em>Outcry</em> is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s Outcry is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
The Social Side of Kips Bay
The Social Side of Kips Bay
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
2520 Houston Ave, Unit 608
The Heights
FOR SALE

2520 Houston Ave, Unit 608
Houston, TX

$1,039,830 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
2520 Houston Ave, Unit 608
5702 Indian Trail
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5702 Indian Trail
Houston, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5702 Indian Trail
908 Highland St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

908 Highland St
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
908 Highland St
3002 Quenby Ave
West University
FOR SALE

3002 Quenby Ave
Houston, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3002 Quenby Ave
4038 Tartan Ln
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4038 Tartan Ln
Houston, TX

$1,698,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
4038 Tartan Ln
3777 Arnold St
West University
FOR SALE

3777 Arnold St
Houston, TX

$1,949,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3777 Arnold St
4115 Oberlin St
West University
FOR SALE

4115 Oberlin St
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
4115 Oberlin St
4 Lana Ln
Highland Village
FOR SALE

4 Lana Ln
Houston, TX

$1,398,000 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
4 Lana Ln
3908 Southwestern St
West University
FOR SALE

3908 Southwestern St
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
3908 Southwestern St
3736 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3736 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3736 Del Monte Dr
11230 Hermosa Ct
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

11230 Hermosa Ct
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
11230 Hermosa Ct
2121 Troon Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2121 Troon Rd
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121 Troon Rd
2616 Fenwood Rd
West University
FOR SALE

2616 Fenwood Rd
Houston, TX

$2,399,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
2616 Fenwood Rd
1059 Kirby Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1059 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nadia Ross
This property is listed by: Nadia Ross (832) 221-1996 Email Realtor
1059 Kirby Dr
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X