6 Must-Try Hot Chocolates in Dallas — Mixes, Bombs, and Decadent Drinks To Warm You Up
Local Spots to Get Your Chocolatey FixBY Megan Ziots // 11.24.20
Warm up this holiday season with some of the best hot chocolate in Dallas. From in-house creations to take-home drinking chocolates and bombs, there are several ways to get your chocolatey fix.
CocoAndré Chocolatier
Bishop Arts
508 W. 7th Street
Dallas, TX | Map
Currently open for takeout, this Bishop Arts gem offers everything from chocolate truffles and barks to horchata and hot chocolate. You can even get a chocolate bomb to take home and make your own concoction. Each one has a signature hot chocolate blend and choices include white chocolate with Lucky Charms, milk chocolate, and even vegan dark chocolate.
Chocolate Secrets
Oak Lawn
3926 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
Since 2003, this chocolate shop has been offering gourmet chocolate and fine wine in Oak Lawn. One of their most decadent products is a dark chocolate hot cocoa. You can also opt for a Mexican Spice, English Toffee, or White Chocolate Peppermint iteration if you’re feeling fancy.
Dude, Sweet Chocolate
Bishop Arts
408 W. Eighth Street, Suite 102
Dallas, TX | Map
The last remaining outpost of Dude, Sweet Chocolate is in Bishop Arts (due to the pandemic), but thankfully, you can still swing by or order their decadent drinking chocolate online. For $20, you get an entire jar of cocoa powder, which makes about four to six cups.
Sablon Chocolate Lounge
Uptown
3839 McKinney Avenue, Suite 157
Dallas, TX | Map
In Uptown, this chocolate lounge offers 10 different flavors of hot cocoa. From classic milk chocolate to hazelnut to Belgian chili and strawberry, your worries will melt away in these warm cups of chocolatey goodness.
Xaman Café
Oak Cliff
334 Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Head to this new Oak Cliff café for a nice cup of hot cocoa this season. Pair with a concha pastry and admire the cool, Mexican-made pottery all in-house drinks arrive in.
Kate Weiser Chocolate
Multiple Locations
3011 Gulden Ln, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75212 | Map
Kate Weiser is a prime destination for high-quality, hand-painted chocolates always, but once a year, Carl the Snowman arrives to steal the show. Find the dark chocolate gentleman (he may be hollow, but he’s made of only the good stuff) at Weiser’s shop in Trinity Groves, The Shops at Clearfork, and a festive holiday pop-up at NorthPark Center.