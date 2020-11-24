Restaurants / Lists

6 Must-Try Hot Chocolates in Dallas — Mixes, Bombs, and Decadent Drinks To Warm You Up

Local Spots to Get Your Chocolatey Fix

BY // 11.24.20
Best Hot Chocolate Dallas amanda-congiu-Kly5lRxQ2dM-unsplash

Warm up this holiday season with some of the best hot chocolate in Dallas. From in-house creations to take-home drinking chocolates and bombs, there are several ways to get your chocolatey fix.

CocoAndré Chocolatier

Bishop Arts

508 W. 7th Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-941-3030

Website

CocoAndré Chocolatier

CocoAndré Chocolatier offers some of the best chocolate in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Currently open for takeout, this Bishop Arts gem offers everything from chocolate truffles and barks to horchata and hot chocolate. You can even get a chocolate bomb to take home and make your own concoction. Each one has a signature hot chocolate blend and choices include white chocolate with Lucky Charms, milk chocolate, and even vegan dark chocolate.

Chocolate Secrets

Oak Lawn

3926 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-252-9801

Website

Chocolate Secrets Dallas

Chocolate Secrets offers some of the best chocolate creations in Dallas. (Courtesy of Chocolate Secrets)

Since 2003, this chocolate shop has been offering gourmet chocolate and fine wine in Oak Lawn. One of their most decadent products is a dark chocolate hot cocoa. You can also opt for a Mexican Spice, English Toffee, or White Chocolate Peppermint iteration if you’re feeling fancy.

Dude, Sweet Chocolate

Bishop Arts

408 W. Eighth Street, Suite 102
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-879-1991

Website

Dude, Sweet Chocolate Hot Chocolate

Dude, Sweet Chocolate's drinking chocolate is some of the best out there. (Courtesy)

The last remaining outpost of Dude, Sweet Chocolate is in Bishop Arts (due to the pandemic), but thankfully, you can still swing by or order their decadent drinking chocolate online. For $20, you get an entire jar of cocoa powder, which makes about four to six cups.

Sablon Chocolate Lounge

Uptown

3839 McKinney Avenue, Suite 157
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-779-6600

Website

Sablon Chocolate Lounge

Sablon's hot chocolate is a must-try in Uptown. (Courtesy of Sablon)

In Uptown, this chocolate lounge offers 10 different flavors of hot cocoa. From classic milk chocolate to hazelnut to Belgian chili and strawberry, your worries will melt away in these warm cups of chocolatey goodness.

Xaman Café

Oak Cliff

334 Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-687-0005

Website

Xaman Cafe Dallas hot chocolate

Head to Xaman Cafe this season for a cozy hot cocoa in a cool mug. (Courtesy)

Head to this new Oak Cliff café for a nice cup of hot cocoa this season. Pair with a concha pastry and admire the cool, Mexican-made pottery all in-house drinks arrive in.

Kate Weiser Chocolate

Multiple Locations

3011 Gulden Ln, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75212  |  Map

 

469-619-4929

Website

carl the snowman kate weiser

Kate Weiser is a prime destination for high-quality, hand-painted chocolates always, but once a year, Carl the Snowman arrives to steal the show. Find the dark chocolate gentleman (he may be hollow, but he’s made of only the good stuff) at Weiser’s shop in Trinity Groves, The Shops at Clearfork, and a festive holiday pop-up at NorthPark Center.

