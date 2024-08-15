Nourish Retreat Is Coming to Houston — A Luxe Wellness Experience From PaperCity Beckons

The Juliana Nourish Wellness Houston
AK Collective furniture Nourish Houston
Altima Caviar Nourish Wellness Houston
Copy of DrChristiMd2-9 Nourish Wellness Houston
Fiora’s Bottle Shop Nourish Wellness Houston
Foreign Fare Nourish Wellness Houston
Haley Bowen Fine Art HBFA_MEO Nourish Wellness Houston
Copy of Carroll Headshot – Neatly Nourish Wellness Houston
Hawley_trucker hat customization bar Nourish Wellness Houston
Local Foods Nourish Wellness Houston
Method Pilates Instructor, Celerina Nourish Wellness Houston
originalchopshopjuices Nourish Wellness Houston
Copy of Rajani Katta MD (2) Nourish Wellness Houston
Sanctuary Spa
Source Vital Nourish Houston
Copy of Suzanne Bruce_04a Nourish Wellness Houston
The Juliana Nourish Wellness Houston
The Style Concierge Nourish Wellness Houston
The Velvet Petunia Nourish Wellness Houston
Method Pilates Celerina Nourish Houston
Sudor Sauna Nourish Wellness Houston
DBS Living Nourish Wellness Houston
01
22

Escape the hustle and bustle during PaperCity's Nourish at The Juliana. (Courtesy of the Juliana)

02
22

View a lounge designed by Alexandra Killion, featuring her new furniture line AK Collective at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Alexandra Killion)

03
22

Enjoy a caviar by provided by Altima Caviar at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Altima Caviar)

04
22

Dr Christi Pramudji will delve into intimate wellness at PaperCity's Nourish.

05
22

Enjoy a charcuterie board provided by Fiora's Bottle Shop at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo Courtesy of Fioras Bottle Shop)

06
22

Find travel ready, stylish ware at Foreign Fare's pop-up at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Foreign Fare)

07
22

Enjoy a contour drawing workshop with empowering artists Haley Bowen at PaperCity's Nourish at The Juliana. (Photo courtesy of Haley Bowen)

08
22

Hear from organzing expert Caroll Cartwright at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Neatly Co.)

09
22

Make your newest go to accessory with Hawley Trucker Hat's customization bar. (Photo courtesy of Hawley)

10
22

Replenish your energy after mat pilates with delectable eats from Local Foods at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Local Foods)

11
22

Method Pilates Instructor, Celerina wearing DBS Living will guide the pilates classes at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Method Pilates)

12
22

Freshly squeezed juices from Original Chop Shop will fuel Nourish attendees' morning. (Photo courtesy of Original Chop Shop)

13
22

Hear from Dr. Rajani Katta about healthy eating as a form of skin care. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Rajani Katta)

14
22

Detox with relaxing massages from Sanctuary Spa at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Sanctuary Spa)

15
22

Source Vital Apothecary will highlight their all natural skincare, promoting holistic health. (Photo courtesy of Source Vital Apothecary)

16
22

Hear from Dr. Suzanna Bruce on the latest anti-aging techniques at PaperCity's Nourish.

17
22

Gorgeous greenery abounds on The Juliana's grounds. (Photo courtesy of The Juliana)

18
22

The Style Concierge will display their loungewear at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of The Style Concierge)

19
22

Arrange your own bouquets under The Velvet Petunia's Guidance at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo Courtesy of The Velvet Petunia)

20
22

Method Pilates Instructor Celerina will guide the pilates classes at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Method Pilates)

21
22

Sudor Sauna will sponsor the mat pilates classes at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Sudor Sauna)

22
22

Test out DBS Living's vibrant workout collection at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of DBS Living)

The Juliana Nourish Wellness Houston
AK Collective furniture Nourish Houston
Altima Caviar Nourish Wellness Houston
Copy of DrChristiMd2-9 Nourish Wellness Houston
Fiora’s Bottle Shop Nourish Wellness Houston
Foreign Fare Nourish Wellness Houston
Haley Bowen Fine Art HBFA_MEO Nourish Wellness Houston
Copy of Carroll Headshot – Neatly Nourish Wellness Houston
Hawley_trucker hat customization bar Nourish Wellness Houston
Local Foods Nourish Wellness Houston
Method Pilates Instructor, Celerina Nourish Wellness Houston
originalchopshopjuices Nourish Wellness Houston
Copy of Rajani Katta MD (2) Nourish Wellness Houston
Sanctuary Spa
Source Vital Nourish Houston
Copy of Suzanne Bruce_04a Nourish Wellness Houston
The Juliana Nourish Wellness Houston
The Style Concierge Nourish Wellness Houston
The Velvet Petunia Nourish Wellness Houston
Method Pilates Celerina Nourish Houston
Sudor Sauna Nourish Wellness Houston
DBS Living Nourish Wellness Houston
Fashion / Wellness

Nourish Retreat Is Coming to Houston — A Luxe Wellness Experience From PaperCity Beckons

How To Get Tickets to a Day Of Reflection And Relaxation In The Heights

BY // 08.14.24
Escape the hustle and bustle during PaperCity's Nourish at The Juliana. (Courtesy of the Juliana)
View a lounge designed by Alexandra Killion, featuring her new furniture line AK Collective at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Alexandra Killion)
Enjoy a caviar by provided by Altima Caviar at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Altima Caviar)
Dr Christi Pramudji will delve into intimate wellness at PaperCity's Nourish.
Enjoy a charcuterie board provided by Fiora's Bottle Shop at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo Courtesy of Fioras Bottle Shop)
Find travel ready, stylish ware at Foreign Fare's pop-up at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Foreign Fare)
Enjoy a contour drawing workshop with empowering artists Haley Bowen at PaperCity's Nourish at The Juliana. (Photo courtesy of Haley Bowen)
Hear from organzing expert Caroll Cartwright at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Neatly Co.)
Make your newest go to accessory with Hawley Trucker Hat's customization bar. (Photo courtesy of Hawley)
Replenish your energy after mat pilates with delectable eats from Local Foods at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Local Foods)
Method Pilates Instructor, Celerina wearing DBS Living will guide the pilates classes at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Method Pilates)
Freshly squeezed juices from Original Chop Shop will fuel Nourish attendees' morning. (Photo courtesy of Original Chop Shop)
Hear from Dr. Rajani Katta about healthy eating as a form of skin care. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Rajani Katta)
Detox with relaxing massages from Sanctuary Spa at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Sanctuary Spa)
Source Vital Apothecary will highlight their all natural skincare, promoting holistic health. (Photo courtesy of Source Vital Apothecary)
Hear from Dr. Suzanna Bruce on the latest anti-aging techniques at PaperCity's Nourish.
Gorgeous greenery abounds on The Juliana's grounds. (Photo courtesy of The Juliana)
The Style Concierge will display their loungewear at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of The Style Concierge)
Arrange your own bouquets under The Velvet Petunia's Guidance at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo Courtesy of The Velvet Petunia)
Method Pilates Instructor Celerina will guide the pilates classes at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Method Pilates)
Sudor Sauna will sponsor the mat pilates classes at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Sudor Sauna)
Test out DBS Living's vibrant workout collection at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of DBS Living)
1
22

Escape the hustle and bustle during PaperCity's Nourish at The Juliana. (Courtesy of the Juliana)

2
22

View a lounge designed by Alexandra Killion, featuring her new furniture line AK Collective at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Alexandra Killion)

3
22

Enjoy a caviar by provided by Altima Caviar at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Altima Caviar)

4
22

Dr Christi Pramudji will delve into intimate wellness at PaperCity's Nourish.

5
22

Enjoy a charcuterie board provided by Fiora's Bottle Shop at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo Courtesy of Fioras Bottle Shop)

6
22

Find travel ready, stylish ware at Foreign Fare's pop-up at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Foreign Fare)

7
22

Enjoy a contour drawing workshop with empowering artists Haley Bowen at PaperCity's Nourish at The Juliana. (Photo courtesy of Haley Bowen)

8
22

Hear from organzing expert Caroll Cartwright at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Neatly Co.)

9
22

Make your newest go to accessory with Hawley Trucker Hat's customization bar. (Photo courtesy of Hawley)

10
22

Replenish your energy after mat pilates with delectable eats from Local Foods at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Local Foods)

11
22

Method Pilates Instructor, Celerina wearing DBS Living will guide the pilates classes at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Method Pilates)

12
22

Freshly squeezed juices from Original Chop Shop will fuel Nourish attendees' morning. (Photo courtesy of Original Chop Shop)

13
22

Hear from Dr. Rajani Katta about healthy eating as a form of skin care. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Rajani Katta)

14
22

Detox with relaxing massages from Sanctuary Spa at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Sanctuary Spa)

15
22

Source Vital Apothecary will highlight their all natural skincare, promoting holistic health. (Photo courtesy of Source Vital Apothecary)

16
22

Hear from Dr. Suzanna Bruce on the latest anti-aging techniques at PaperCity's Nourish.

17
22

Gorgeous greenery abounds on The Juliana's grounds. (Photo courtesy of The Juliana)

18
22

The Style Concierge will display their loungewear at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of The Style Concierge)

19
22

Arrange your own bouquets under The Velvet Petunia's Guidance at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo Courtesy of The Velvet Petunia)

20
22

Method Pilates Instructor Celerina will guide the pilates classes at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Method Pilates)

21
22

Sudor Sauna will sponsor the mat pilates classes at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Sudor Sauna)

22
22

Test out DBS Living's vibrant workout collection at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of DBS Living)

PaperCity’s inaugural Nourish Retreat is set for Sunday, September 8, bringing a wellness experience like no other. Gather in the peaceful atrium of The Juliana, a hidden gem of The Heights, for a fulfilling day of mindfulness in moderation. Nourish, a PaperCity Retreat with Sagis Diagnostic will provide attendees with a holistic path to mental, physical and spiritual wellness, all curated by some of Houston’s top healthy living experts.

Gorgeous greenery abounds on The Juliana's grounds. (Photo courtesy of The Juliana)
Gorgeous greenery abounds on The Juliana’s grounds. (Courtesy of The Juliana)

The morning will begin with light breakfast bites and fresh juices at The Juliana provided by Original ChopShop, accompanied by DJ Damon Pampolina spinning tunes. After getting acquainted with your fellow wellness enthusiasts, attendees will separate into two groups which will rotate between a high energy mat class sponsored by Method Pilates and Sudor Sauna, and an educational fireside chat.

Topics to be discussed in the Sagis Diagnostics fireside chats from renowned physicians Dr. Suzanne Bruce, Dr. Rajani Katta and Dr. Christi Pramudji, include best skin care practices, intimate wellness and anti-aging techniques.

Celerina Method Pilates Nourish Wellness Houston
Method Pilates instructor Celerina will guide the pilates classes at PaperCity’s Nourish Retreat. (Courtesy of Method Pilates)

After nourishing their mind and exercising their body, attendees will enjoy healthy eats provided by Local Foods. During an interactive workshop hosted by organization specialists Neatly & Co., founder Carroll Cartwright will unpack Neatly’s unique approach to home design. 

Nourish will also host a variety of pop-up shops throughout the day for attendees to peruse, particularly during a social hour. These will include:

— Artist Haley Bowen, known for her “Empowered Portraits,” will teach a contour drawing workshop for attendees to capture a keepsake of their inner and outer beauty.

Get Tailgate Ready

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024

— The Beauty Lab will be offering mini facials to help health devotees cleanse after the exercise classes.

— Hawley Trucker Hat is hosting a customization bar where participants can add unique patches to their hats, including an exclusive Nourish patch.

— Volume Social Club’s Alexis Joubert and Gabby Camacho will have a hair braiding bar available.

— The Velvet Petunia will help attendees build their own dream bouquets. 

— Foreign Fare will unveil its newest, lavish clothing line, fit for days of traveling. 

— Source Vital Apothecary will showcase a variety of all natural skincare, promoting holistic health. 

— Sanctuary Spa will provide attendees with an opportunity to unwind through relaxing massages.

— DBS Living will showcase its vibrant workout collections.

— Luxurious loungewear from The Style Concierge will be on display, along with accessories and knit wear.

Throughout the outdoor pop-up affair, an Altima Caviar Bar will be featured in an indoor lounge designed by Alexandra Killion, showcasing her new furniture line AK Collective. Fiora’s Bottle Shop will also provide a selection of wines and a charcuterie board.

Fioras Bottle Shop Nourish Wellness Houston
Enjoy a charcuterie board provided by Fiora’s Bottle Shop at PaperCity’s Nourish. (Courtesy of Fioras Bottle Shop)

You can end the day feeling like a whole new you as everyone departs with a swag bag filled to the brim with goodies. Single tickets to this Nourish Retreat by PaperCity are $100 with pairs of tickets going for $175. To purchase tickets click here

For Nourish Retreat inquiries email Dani Kattan at dani@papercitymag.com.

Special Series

read full series
The Residences at The Allen
Hotel-Inspired Living
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$305,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
5755 Valkeith Drive
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

5755 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$619,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5755 Valkeith Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$429,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$114,500 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$320,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
4509 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4509 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4509 Blossom Street
5418 Indigo Street
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$440,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
3927 Gramercy Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

3927 Gramercy Street
Houston, TX

$849,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3927 Gramercy Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,685,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
1555 Laird Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1555 Laird Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
1555 Laird Street
2122 Grandmill Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

2122 Grandmill Lane
Katy, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
2122 Grandmill Lane
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X