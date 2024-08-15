Nourish Retreat Is Coming to Houston — A Luxe Wellness Experience From PaperCity Beckons

Sudor Sauna will sponsor the mat pilates classes at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Sudor Sauna)

Method Pilates Instructor Celerina will guide the pilates classes at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Method Pilates)

Arrange your own bouquets under The Velvet Petunia's Guidance at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo Courtesy of The Velvet Petunia)

The Style Concierge will display their loungewear at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of The Style Concierge)

Gorgeous greenery abounds on The Juliana's grounds. (Photo courtesy of The Juliana)

Hear from Dr. Suzanna Bruce on the latest anti-aging techniques at PaperCity's Nourish.

Source Vital Apothecary will highlight their all natural skincare, promoting holistic health. (Photo courtesy of Source Vital Apothecary)

Detox with relaxing massages from Sanctuary Spa at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Sanctuary Spa)

Hear from Dr. Rajani Katta about healthy eating as a form of skin care. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Rajani Katta)

Method Pilates Instructor, Celerina wearing DBS Living will guide the pilates classes at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Method Pilates)

Replenish your energy after mat pilates with delectable eats from Local Foods at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Local Foods)

Make your newest go to accessory with Hawley Trucker Hat's customization bar. (Photo courtesy of Hawley)

Hear from organzing expert Caroll Cartwright at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Neatly Co.)

Enjoy a contour drawing workshop with empowering artists Haley Bowen at PaperCity's Nourish at The Juliana. (Photo courtesy of Haley Bowen)

Enjoy a caviar by provided by Altima Caviar at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Altima Caviar)

View a lounge designed by Alexandra Killion, featuring her new furniture line AK Collective at PaperCity's Nourish. (Photo courtesy of Alexandra Killion)

Escape the hustle and bustle during PaperCity's Nourish at The Juliana. (Courtesy of the Juliana)

PaperCity’s inaugural Nourish Retreat is set for Sunday, September 8, bringing a wellness experience like no other. Gather in the peaceful atrium of The Juliana, a hidden gem of The Heights, for a fulfilling day of mindfulness in moderation. Nourish, a PaperCity Retreat with Sagis Diagnostic will provide attendees with a holistic path to mental, physical and spiritual wellness, all curated by some of Houston’s top healthy living experts.

The morning will begin with light breakfast bites and fresh juices at The Juliana provided by Original ChopShop, accompanied by DJ Damon Pampolina spinning tunes. After getting acquainted with your fellow wellness enthusiasts, attendees will separate into two groups which will rotate between a high energy mat class sponsored by Method Pilates and Sudor Sauna, and an educational fireside chat.

Topics to be discussed in the Sagis Diagnostics fireside chats from renowned physicians Dr. Suzanne Bruce, Dr. Rajani Katta and Dr. Christi Pramudji, include best skin care practices, intimate wellness and anti-aging techniques.

After nourishing their mind and exercising their body, attendees will enjoy healthy eats provided by Local Foods. During an interactive workshop hosted by organization specialists Neatly & Co., founder Carroll Cartwright will unpack Neatly’s unique approach to home design.

Nourish will also host a variety of pop-up shops throughout the day for attendees to peruse, particularly during a social hour. These will include:

— Artist Haley Bowen, known for her “Empowered Portraits,” will teach a contour drawing workshop for attendees to capture a keepsake of their inner and outer beauty.

Get Tailgate Ready Swipe















Next

— The Beauty Lab will be offering mini facials to help health devotees cleanse after the exercise classes.

— Hawley Trucker Hat is hosting a customization bar where participants can add unique patches to their hats, including an exclusive Nourish patch.

— Volume Social Club’s Alexis Joubert and Gabby Camacho will have a hair braiding bar available.

— The Velvet Petunia will help attendees build their own dream bouquets.

— Foreign Fare will unveil its newest, lavish clothing line, fit for days of traveling.

— Source Vital Apothecary will showcase a variety of all natural skincare, promoting holistic health.

— Sanctuary Spa will provide attendees with an opportunity to unwind through relaxing massages.

— DBS Living will showcase its vibrant workout collections.

— Luxurious loungewear from The Style Concierge will be on display, along with accessories and knit wear.

Throughout the outdoor pop-up affair, an Altima Caviar Bar will be featured in an indoor lounge designed by Alexandra Killion, showcasing her new furniture line AK Collective. Fiora’s Bottle Shop will also provide a selection of wines and a charcuterie board.

You can end the day feeling like a whole new you as everyone departs with a swag bag filled to the brim with goodies. Single tickets to this Nourish Retreat by PaperCity are $100 with pairs of tickets going for $175. To purchase tickets click here.

For Nourish Retreat inquiries email Dani Kattan at dani@papercitymag.com.