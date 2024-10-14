Partners Card Picks For 2024 — Favorite Dallas Stores to Shop During North Texas’ Biggest Shopping Event

If the cooler temperatures, return of “Friday Night Lights,” and Halloween decorations didn’t get you in the fall spirit, there’s one event that always signals the start of the season for Dallasites — The Family Place’s Partners Card event. Not only does the iconic shopping event help you get a start on your holiday list, but it helps save lives.

From October 25 to November 3, the signature annual fundraiser for The Family Place — the largest family violence agency in Texas — returns for its 32nd year.

Co-chaired by Elizabeth Ward Creel and Tiffany Moon, with Nancy Bierman serving as Honorary Chair, the premier shopping and dining event has raised over $22 million to help break the cycle of domestic violence. One hundred percent of a Partners Card purchase goes towards The Family Place, which provides services and programs to survivors of family violence including emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis hotline, trained adult and children counselors, transitional housing, youth education, job and financial training, childcare and education, legal assistance and community advocacy.

With so much shopping to do and so little time, the Chairs share their favorites from NorthPark Center, Dallas’ top shopping destination with more than 70 retailers participating in Partners Card this year.

Elizabeth Ward Creel, Partners Card 2024 Co-Chair
Vitamix Ascent X5 Blender at Williams Sonoma
T Vintage Sneakers in Leather and Technical Fabric at TOD'S
Crepe Knit Daisy Dress at Scanlan Theodore

Williams Sonoma

The Vitamix Ascent X5 Blender is an absolute game-changer in my kitchen. Its powerful performance and precision make everything from smoothies to hot soups simple and quick to prepare. This blender is perfect for anyone looking to elevate their culinary creations with ease and efficiency.

TOD’S

These T Vintage Sneakers from TOD’S are my go-to for both comfort and style. The blend of leather and technical fabric not only looks great but feels amazing on the go. They’re ideal for fashion-forward individuals who value both aesthetics and functionality.

Scanlan Theodore

I adore this Scanlan Theodore Crepe Knit Daisy Dress for its timeless elegance and effortless style. The mauve color is perfect for fall, and the flattering fit makes it an ideal choice for any occasion, whether it’s a casual brunch or a more formal event. This is a must-have piece that brings both sophistication and comfort to your wardrobe.

Tiffany Moon, Partners Card 2024 Co-Chair
The Aire Puffer Parka from Athleta
The Pinnacle High Rise Trouser from Athleta
Club Monaco Trench Coat
Club Manaco Twill Jacket

Athleta

The Aire Puffer Parka from Athleta is great to throw on when it’s chilly and I’m walking my dogs! Plus, you’ll always look on-trend.

Also from Athleta, the Pinnacle High Rise Trouser is so comfy and versatile. You can dress it up or down depending on the occasion. Plus, it’s great for travel! You can’t go wrong with this piece.

Club Monaco

The Twill Trench Coat from Club Monaco is super chic. It’s also at a good price point for a staple wardrobe piece, which is always a win.

Club Monaco’s Tweed Cutaway Jacket is a classic jacket that can be styled in multiple ways. It’s a “must-have” for fall that will be a staple in your closet for seasons to come.

Nancy Bierman, Partners Card 2024 Honorary Chair
Smocked Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress from Vineyard Vines
Plush Cardigan from Vineyard Vines
Leather Trim Striped Shoulder Bag from Vineyard Vines
Alpha Continental Dual Access 4-Wheeled Carry-On from TUMI
Alpha Tumi BriefPack from TUMI
Belden Travel Wallet from TUMI

Vineyard Vines

I love this Smocked Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress from Vineyard Vines for its elegant, yet comfortable, style. It’s perfect for transitioning from day to night effortlessly.

Also from Vineyard Vines, this Plush Cardigan is my go-to for cozy layers that still look polished. It’s perfect for cooler days that are hopefully on the horizon!

Last but not least, this Leather Trim Striped Shoulder Bag from Vineyard Vines combines classic design with functionality, making it a chic everyday accessory

TUMI

Traveling is a breeze with this Alpha Continental Dual Access 4-Wheeled Carry-On from TUMI. I love its sleek design and dual access features that keep me organized on the go.

Also from TUMI, this Alpha TUMI BriefPack is the perfect blend of professionalism and practicality. It’s great for work and travel.

I appreciate how this Belden Travel Wallet from TUMI keeps all my travel essentials in one stylish, secure place. It’s both elegant and functional!