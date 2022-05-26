Peyton and Hilton Kennington’s Flower-Filled September Wedding
Dallas' Classic Ritz Carlton Hotel Sets A Luxury Wedding SceneBY PaperCity Weddings
September 4, 2020 (Photo by Carter Rose).
The newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Kennington. (Photo by Carter Rose)
Peyton on her wedding day. (Photo by Carter Rose)
The bridesmaids were Allie Porter, Spencer Pevahouse, Felicia Mannix, Margaret Hamm, Tricia Gregory, Amelia Abernathy, Olivia Winton, Katherine Cullins, Lacey O’Brien, Jillian Fuhrmann, Adriana Kennington and Carolina Cronin. (Photo by Carter Rose)
Wedding ceremony at Highland Park United Methodist Church. (Photo by Carter Rose)
White hydrangeas and pink & white roses.(Photo by Carter Rose)
Details at The Ritz Carlton in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Carter Rose)
The couple. (Photo by Carter Rose)
The beautiful cake. (Photo by Carter Rose)
Reception details. (Photo by Carter Rose)
Emerald City at the wedding. (Photo by Carter Rose)
In true Dallas fashion, Peyton Porter and Hilton Kennington met in their beloved hometown when Peyton was presented as a debutante at the Dallas Symphony Ball. Her randomly assigned escort just happened to be her future husband. After hitting it off and celebrating an exciting social season in Dallas, they quickly started dating and the rest is history. The two went on to host a dreamy, flower-filled September wedding with all of their favorite people and memorable moments.
The Engagement
Hilton popped the question in October of 2019 at Glenlakes in Dallas. After the proposal, Hilton surprised Peyton with an engagement party filled with close friends and family. As one of the first of their friends to get engaged, it was an extra exciting celebration.
The Wedding
With deep roots in Dallas, both Peyton and Hilton knew it was important for them to get married in their hometown where they have countless childhood memories. The ceremony was held at Highland Park United Methodist Church. The bride wore a strapless lace gown from Bridal Boutique with a fit and flare style well suited for classic, sophisticated aesthetic.
The Wedding Party
Peyton, who graduated from Texas Christian University and Hilton, a graduate of Furman, boasts a large roster of close friends who were thrilled to be a part of their lavish nuptials and toast the warm-hearted duo. The maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Allie Porter. The bridesmaids were Spencer Pevahouse, Felicia Mannix, Margaret Hamm, Tricia Gregory, Amelia Abernathy, Olivia Winton, Katherine Cullins, Lacey O’Brien, Jillian Fuhrmann, Adriana Kennington and Carolina Cronin. The best man was Jet Tuma. The groomsmen were Alex Porter, Geoff Cronin, Zach Coker, William Buckingham, Michael Barnes, Henry Howard, Matthew Hoover, Chase Merkel, Mills Pritchard, Connor Lynch, and Gordon Abercrombie.
The Reception
The reception was held at The Ritz Carlton, one of Dallas’ more luxurious hotels. Led by culinary talent Dean Fearing, the Ritz Carlton Dallas served a mouthwatering dinner perfect for a celebration of this kind. A jewel of the decor, the dance floor was custom-made with their wedding crest in pink & gold. The Dallas based band, Emerald City, made it a night to remember with a knack at motivating guests to stay close to the tunes all night long.
The Flowers
The floral decor made the party an immersive experience centered around pink florals and gold accents. Fabulous Fete, planned the wedding festivities and tapped Dallas flower company Bella Flora to make the floral arrangements a focal point. Bursting with white hydrangeas and pink & white roses, the fragrance of the blooms added a garden flair to the room.
The Special Moments
One of the couple’s favorite moments was closing out the night to a private dance before departing through a sea of their nearest and dearest.
The Honeymoon
The couple spent their honeymoon soaking up the crystal blue waters of Mayakoba, Mexico and were excited to return to their home in Dallas and their Goldendoodle, Chico.
