This $16 Million Austin Area Mansion is a Potential Billionaire’s Hill Country Play Land —Wine Vineyard and Wimbledon Courts Included

The 6.5 acre compound 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country is on the market for $16 million (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The detached office at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The tennis pavilion at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The guest cottages at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country are connected by an outdoor living space offering hilltop views (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The two guest cottages at 8 Oaks are joined by a covered outdoor living area with a fire feature (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The corner office in the owner's suite at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

One of two walk-in closets in the owner's suite at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

One of two spa baths in the owner's suite at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The owner's suite's cozy lounge at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The owner's suite at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

One of many outdoor entertaining areas complete with a water feature at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

Verandas flank the main house at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

One of nine fire features at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The gourmet kitchen at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The great room dining area at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The great room living area at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country provides ample wine storage (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The great room living area at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

One of nine fire features that are glowingly spread across the 6.5 acres of 8 Oaks (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The infinity edge pool at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

By day or night, 8 Oaks in the Hill Country resounds with contemporary Texas glamour (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The 6.5 acre compound at 8 Oaks in the Texas Hill Country has a price tag of $16 million (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

There is a Hill Country estate that just might be the ticket for billionaires such as Elon Musk, who upon departing California could be seeking a Texas residence worthy of their immense wealth. The 8 Oaks estate, 30 minutes from Austin proper, boasts all the bells and whistles necessary for such a tech giant.

Picture a main house, two guest cottages, a party barn, zero-edge pool and pool pavilion, wine vineyard, tennis court and pavilion, a detached fitness studio, and a detached office. All stretching across 6.5 acres of rolling land punctuated with grand oak trees, cherry laurel and olive trees. Priced at a “mere” $16 million, 8 Oaks is easily within a billionaire’s spending limits, if there is such a thing.

When planning this lavish estate, their dream home, commercial real estate developer and tech startup investor Vincent Sica, and his wife Tracey Sica took the idea of typical Texas grandeur to a higher more contemporary level. They tapped Cornerstone Architects for the design, Terry Polston to build and Fern Santini for the interiors.

Good news for prospective buyers, this is a turnkey sale with a few exceptions.

The seven-bedroom main house brings 7,888 square feet of indoor/outdoor living, featuring a breathtaking great room (living and dining) with soaring beamed ceilings and wide-plank hardwood flooring. A wine room, grand fireplace and wet bar fill the vast space. Flanked by wrap-around verandas, the design invites alfresco dining and lounging where fireplaces, fans and outdoor televisions contribute to the luxuries.

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston or Oracle‘s Larry Ellison are among the billionaires immigrating from California who would surely find the 8 Oaks owner’s suite a sweet retreat. The expansive master in this Austin mansion includes an adjoining lounge with library shelving, a wet bar and double-sided fireplace. Two separate spa baths open to walk-in closets and share a coffee bar.

Bonus here, the bedroom opens to a private lanai. Two secondary suites complete the first-floor plan while two additional bedrooms, a full bath, game room and powder room are located on the second level.

Guests seeking more privacy might prefer one of the two charming guest cottages, kitchenettes included. The duo are joined by a covered outdoor living space that offers grand hillside views and includes a striking fire table. In fact, there are nine fire features, including fireplaces scattered across the property.

The 2,000-square-foot party barn is just the ticket for large-scale entertaining. Amenities include a wet bar, pool table, table shuffleboard, theater television and a fireplace while the adjoining outdoor space offers a summer kitchen with a large patio dining area and a bar counter.

Other amenities? The vineyard with two-year-old imported Tempranillo grapevines and a tasting room. A lighted tennis pavilion based on the Wimbledon courts. An illuminated walking path with bridge, pond and water feature and hidden, ground-mounted solar panels.

The property, which was completed in 2021, is being sold off-market. It is represented by Jeff Burke and Kristen Fojtik on The Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

For an even closer look at the The 8 Oaks estate, click thru the full photo gallery below: