[Private Forever] Prada Outdoor Aspen x Pine Creek Cookhouse
A vignette from Aspen’s Prada Outdoor Mountain opening (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)
Eleanore De Sole & Domenico De Sole at Prada Outdoor Aspen x Pine Creek Cookhouse (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)
Nancy Rogers at Prada Outdoor Aspen x Pine Creek Cookhouse (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)
A vignette from Aspen’s Prada Outdoor Mountain opening (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)
A vignette from Aspen’s Prada Outdoor Mountain opening (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)
A vignette from Aspen’s Prada Outdoor Mountain opening (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)
Jamie Tisch, Mary Weatherford, Nancy Rogers at Prada Outdoor Aspen x Pine Creek Cookhouse
Prada overalls $1,970, hat $595 undergarment top $1,050, available at the Prada Aspen boutique through September 7 (photo courtesy of Prada)
Prada jacket $2,340, bag $1,590, available at the Prada Aspen boutique through September 7 (photo courtesy of Prada)
Prada shirt $1,430, sunglasses price available upon request, necklace $1,240, shoes $1,170 available at the Prada Aspen boutique through September 7 (photo courtesy of Prada)
Prada hat $595, t-shirt $950, vest $1,610, pant $2,040, shoes, $775, available at the Prada Aspen boutique through September 7 (photo courtesy of Prada)
Left model: Prada nylon poncho, $1,610, pants price available upon request (not avail until October), sunglasses price available upon request, bag $1,590, shoes $1,170, Right model: Prada jacket $1,610, shorts $1,010, hat $595, shoes $1,170, most items available at the Prada Aspen boutique through September 7 (photo courtesy of Prada)
Summer Sloane-Britt, Simone Krug, Anisa Jackson (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)

A vignette from Aspen's Prada Outdoor Mountain opening (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)

Eleanore De Sole & Domenico De Sole at Prada Outdoor Aspen x Pine Creek Cookhouse (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)

Nancy Rogers at Prada Outdoor Aspen x Pine Creek Cookhouse (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)

A vignette from Aspen's Prada Outdoor Mountain opening (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)

A vignette from Aspen's Prada Outdoor Mountain opening (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)

A vignette from Aspen's Prada Outdoor Mountain opening (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)

Jamie Tisch, Mary Weatherford, Nancy Rogers at Prada Outdoor Aspen x Pine Creek Cookhouse

Prada overalls $1,970, hat $595 undergarment top $1,050, available at the Prada Aspen boutique through September 7 (photo courtesy of Prada)

Prada jacket $2,340, bag $1,590, available at the Prada Aspen boutique through September 7 (photo courtesy of Prada)

Prada shirt $1,430, sunglasses price available upon request, necklace $1,240, shoes $1,170 available at the Prada Aspen boutique through September 7 (photo courtesy of Prada)

Prada hat $595, t-shirt $950, vest $1,610, pant $2,040, shoes, $775, available at the Prada Aspen boutique through September 7 (photo courtesy of Prada)

Left model: Prada nylon poncho, $1,610, pants price available upon request (not avail until October), sunglasses price available upon request, bag $1,590, shoes $1,170, Right model: Prada jacket $1,610, shorts $1,010, hat $595, shoes $1,170, most items available at the Prada Aspen boutique through September 7 (photo courtesy of Prada)

Fashion / Shopping

Prada Takes a Hike in Aspen — Inside the Fashionable Summer Setup

Prada Outdoor Does It Again

BY // 08.11.21
Summer Sloane-Britt, Simone Krug, Anisa Jackson (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)

A vignette from Aspen's Prada Outdoor Mountain opening (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)

Eleanore De Sole & Domenico De Sole at Prada Outdoor Aspen x Pine Creek Cookhouse (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)

Nancy Rogers at Prada Outdoor Aspen x Pine Creek Cookhouse (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)

A vignette from Aspen's Prada Outdoor Mountain opening (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)

A vignette from Aspen's Prada Outdoor Mountain opening (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)

A vignette from Aspen's Prada Outdoor Mountain opening (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni)

Jamie Tisch, Mary Weatherford, Nancy Rogers at Prada Outdoor Aspen x Pine Creek Cookhouse

Prada overalls $1,970, hat $595 undergarment top $1,050, available at the Prada Aspen boutique through September 7 (photo courtesy of Prada)

Prada jacket $2,340, bag $1,590, available at the Prada Aspen boutique through September 7 (photo courtesy of Prada)

Prada shirt $1,430, sunglasses price available upon request, necklace $1,240, shoes $1,170 available at the Prada Aspen boutique through September 7 (photo courtesy of Prada)

Prada hat $595, t-shirt $950, vest $1,610, pant $2,040, shoes, $775, available at the Prada Aspen boutique through September 7 (photo courtesy of Prada)

The moment the thermometer hits the 80s, many Texans hightail it to the cooler temps of Aspen. One who’s who of Dallas-filled occasion caught my eye: the party and launch of the newest in the Prada Outdoor series, Prada Outdoor Mountain. Originally premiering in New York City on July 22, with a beachy stint in Dallas’ own Neiman Marcus North Park, the fashionable installations focus on nature and its myriad forms.

The event was hosted in collaboration with the esteemed local non-profit, the Aspen Art Museum. Following a hike to Pine Creek Cookhouse, which was decked out with little Prada branded vignettes, guests gathered for a performative lunch experience prepared by Spiral Theory Test Kitchen. Guests included Co-Chairs Jamie Tisch, Amy Phelan, Mr. and Mrs. Domenico De Sole, artists Mary Weatherford and Precious Okoyomon, and Dallas’ very own Nancy Rogers amongst the others. As part of this local arts organization partnership, Prada also supported the annual ArtCrush festival (which ran from August 3-6), a cornerstone of the art world calendar, with a week’s worth of artists’ projects and discussions.

Prada Outdoor Mountain’s offerings ranged from hiking-themed accessories, which include padded backpacks emblazoned with a tartan print, nylon details, and integrated hood, as well as shopping bags, belt bags, and bucket hats (truly the head covering of the moment). Tartan also dominates the quilted blankets and sleeping bags. Sportier items such as yoga sets, frisbees, and playtime mirrored glasses round off the collection.

In terms of clothing for women, the cotton garments are practical and contemporary. The line was inspired by technical clothing and enhanced with sporty details like pockets, waxed zips, elastic drawstrings, and contrasting splashes of color. Knitwear is made from recycled melange mouliné yarn: the turtleneck top, leggings, new cycling models, and crop top are paired with original gabardine Re-Nylon vests with a backpack-inspired design.

The men’s ensembles (upon writing this, I realize that in today’s fluid world, all of the clothing seems appropriate for boys or girls) have a casual feel, with a nod to military themes and work uniforms. Natural cotton and technical fabrics make up blousons, multi-pocket vests, and dungarees that transform into Bermuda shorts. The raincoats and capes showcase a more high-tech lightweight nylon.

Alas, most of the collection is not available online and can only be purchased in-store. Yet another reason I might consider making a weekend trip up to Aspen before the summer season ends.

The Prada Outdoor Mountain Collection is available through September 7, 2021, at the Prada Aspen boutique located at 312 South Galena Street, 970.925.7001. Get there fast since most of what was brought to Dallas for the Pop Up sold out quickly. 

