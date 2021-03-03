The lauren Look Ralph Lauren Box
Ralph Lauren The Lauren Look
Screen Shot 2021-03-01 at 9.03.09 PM
Shoot Source: Ralph Lauren Corporation – Model 1 Name: Lily Aldr
Solo Box_02
The Lauren Look Ralph Lauren Style Guide
01
06

Ralph Lauren will send a selection of curated clothes to your home with its new subscription apparel rental service dubbed The Lauren Look

02
06

The Lauren Look is continuing the conversation on a new way of curating a wardrobe for a new generation of shoppers.

03
06

Members of The Lauren Look can add favorite styles to their virtual closet which will be shipped to them to enjoy and wear all month long.

04
06

Lily Aldridge and Joan Smalls as the faces of the new Lauren Look campaign

05
06

Starting at $125 a month, the membership unlocks the opportunity to create a list of pieces from the latest Ralph Lauren collections.

06
06

The Lauren Look offers a full style guide to assist members with perfectly paired ensembles to make outfit planning simple.

The lauren Look Ralph Lauren Box
Ralph Lauren The Lauren Look
Screen Shot 2021-03-01 at 9.03.09 PM
Shoot Source: Ralph Lauren Corporation – Model 1 Name: Lily Aldr
Solo Box_02
The Lauren Look Ralph Lauren Style Guide
Fashion / Shopping

One of Fashion’s Most Iconic Brands Jumps Into the Rental Clothing World With The Lauren Look

Ralph Lauren's New Subscription Boxes Let You Change Your Wardrobe Monthly

BY // 03.02.21
Ralph Lauren will send a selection of curated clothes to your home with its new subscription apparel rental service dubbed The Lauren Look
The Lauren Look is continuing the conversation on a new way of curating a wardrobe for a new generation of shoppers.
Members of The Lauren Look can add favorite styles to their virtual closet which will be shipped to them to enjoy and wear all month long.
Lily Aldridge and Joan Smalls as the faces of the new Lauren Look campaign
Starting at $125 a month, the membership unlocks the opportunity to create a list of pieces from the latest Ralph Lauren collections.
The Lauren Look offers a full style guide to assist members with perfectly paired ensembles to make outfit planning simple.
1
6

Ralph Lauren will send a selection of curated clothes to your home with its new subscription apparel rental service dubbed The Lauren Look

2
6

The Lauren Look is continuing the conversation on a new way of curating a wardrobe for a new generation of shoppers.

3
6

Members of The Lauren Look can add favorite styles to their virtual closet which will be shipped to them to enjoy and wear all month long.

4
6

Lily Aldridge and Joan Smalls as the faces of the new Lauren Look campaign

5
6

Starting at $125 a month, the membership unlocks the opportunity to create a list of pieces from the latest Ralph Lauren collections.

6
6

The Lauren Look offers a full style guide to assist members with perfectly paired ensembles to make outfit planning simple.

Ralph Lauren has long been all about that quintessential, all-American polished aesthetic. It’s a classic brand for good reason.

Now, those who are enamored with its archetypical style can subscribe to the look of Ralph Lauren. Lauren will send a selection of curated clothes to your home with its new subscription apparel rental service dubbed The Lauren Look. The subscription service is built around women’s brand Lauren Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is adjusting to a new way of shopping — a new world overall in many ways. The idea behind The Lauren Look is to make it easy for a new generation of of shoppers with commitment phobias and ever-changing lifestyles to turn a the wishlist of coveted items into a closet of rotating different looks. This new service follows in the footsteps of rental fashion pioneers like Rent the Runway.

RL_Lauren_Caastle_D1_Box_1_087

A New, Continuous Closet

Thanks to a new world of e-commerce with near instantaneous shipping, new resale and vintage clothing platforms and the issue of sustainability in fashion moving to the forefront, shopping is changing. Now Ralph Lauren is leaning into the increasingly popular concept of the virtual closet.

A new generation of shoppers are becoming much more resourceful in crafting their wardrobes and getting their clothing. Sometimes that means not even having to buy it. At least, not permanently.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March

With a subscription to The Lauren Look, you can essentially have a new wardrobe every month. Prices start at $125 per month, giving subscribers access to a size inclusive lineup of styles that include dresses, sweaters, tops, pants and even loungewear and special occasion items. Once you add 10 favorites to your virtual closet, you will get sent a box with four of those items.

Once the clothes are received, subscribers can keep them for as long they would like and have the option of buying them outright for a significantly reduced, exclusive member price. (Usually about 33 percent off the retail price). Once items are returned, new selections from the member’s virtual closet in will be sent in their place. You can even expedite styles and prioritize favorites for more specific outfit plans.

The Lauren Look website even includes a full style guide with suggestions and how to pair clothes, making it even easier to pull together the ideal ensemble. With unlimited monthly box exchanges, free shipping and no need to worry about dry cleaning, The Lauren Look is built around convenience. Garments are dry cleaned using nontoxic products between each rental.

To further emphasize sustainability, Lauren Look collections will be part of a special after-use program. Once the clothes have reached the designed rental cap, they will be donated to Delivering Good, a nonprofit that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new and gently used clothes.

It’s a new way of creating a wardrobe — with an American original.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
5505 Windmier Circle
Briar Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

5505 Windmier Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5505 Windmier Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
3321 Cole Ave #115
Cole House
FOR SALE

3321 Cole Ave #115
DALLAS, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3321 Cole Ave #115
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X