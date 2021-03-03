One of Fashion’s Most Iconic Brands Jumps Into the Rental Clothing World With The Lauren Look

Starting at $125 a month, the membership unlocks the opportunity to create a list of pieces from the latest Ralph Lauren collections.

Lily Aldridge and Joan Smalls as the faces of the new Lauren Look campaign

Members of The Lauren Look can add favorite styles to their virtual closet which will be shipped to them to enjoy and wear all month long.

The Lauren Look is continuing the conversation on a new way of curating a wardrobe for a new generation of shoppers.

Ralph Lauren will send a selection of curated clothes to your home with its new subscription apparel rental service dubbed The Lauren Look

Ralph Lauren has long been all about that quintessential, all-American polished aesthetic. It’s a classic brand for good reason.

Now, those who are enamored with its archetypical style can subscribe to the look of Ralph Lauren. Lauren will send a selection of curated clothes to your home with its new subscription apparel rental service dubbed The Lauren Look. The subscription service is built around women’s brand Lauren Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is adjusting to a new way of shopping — a new world overall in many ways. The idea behind The Lauren Look is to make it easy for a new generation of of shoppers with commitment phobias and ever-changing lifestyles to turn a the wishlist of coveted items into a closet of rotating different looks. This new service follows in the footsteps of rental fashion pioneers like Rent the Runway.

A New, Continuous Closet

Thanks to a new world of e-commerce with near instantaneous shipping, new resale and vintage clothing platforms and the issue of sustainability in fashion moving to the forefront, shopping is changing. Now Ralph Lauren is leaning into the increasingly popular concept of the virtual closet.

A new generation of shoppers are becoming much more resourceful in crafting their wardrobes and getting their clothing. Sometimes that means not even having to buy it. At least, not permanently.

With a subscription to The Lauren Look, you can essentially have a new wardrobe every month. Prices start at $125 per month, giving subscribers access to a size inclusive lineup of styles that include dresses, sweaters, tops, pants and even loungewear and special occasion items. Once you add 10 favorites to your virtual closet, you will get sent a box with four of those items.

Once the clothes are received, subscribers can keep them for as long they would like and have the option of buying them outright for a significantly reduced, exclusive member price. (Usually about 33 percent off the retail price). Once items are returned, new selections from the member’s virtual closet in will be sent in their place. You can even expedite styles and prioritize favorites for more specific outfit plans.

The Lauren Look website even includes a full style guide with suggestions and how to pair clothes, making it even easier to pull together the ideal ensemble. With unlimited monthly box exchanges, free shipping and no need to worry about dry cleaning, The Lauren Look is built around convenience. Garments are dry cleaned using nontoxic products between each rental.

To further emphasize sustainability, Lauren Look collections will be part of a special after-use program. Once the clothes have reached the designed rental cap, they will be donated to Delivering Good, a nonprofit that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new and gently used clothes.

It’s a new way of creating a wardrobe — with an American original.