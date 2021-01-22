Among the countless self-care commitments and workout goals, transitioning to a more sustainable lifestyle can be one of the more daunting New Years resolutions. But Sofiya Deva, a former marketing VP who recently launched her own sustainable luxury brand, This Same Sky, doesn’t think it has to be overwhelming.

“I think the biggest misconception about sustainability is that we’re going to buy our way into a more sustainable lifestyle. And this comes from someone who has a sustainable brand and wants you to buy from her,” Deva laughs. “I just think it has to be a fuller conversation.”

Deva suggests taking stock of the mix you have. For example, Deva’s closet is a mix of ethical brands she wants to support, as well as vintage and repurposed finds from friends’ closets. For years, finding sustainable, ethically made brands like Sudara was a hobby. But one day, she realized she wanted to be more than a supportive consumer — she wanted to build a brand that could be part of the new wave of sustainability.

The Change Your Mind Scarf by This Same Sky, $138

Dallas-based This Same Sky launched with one of the most versatile accessories in the game: 100 percent silk scarves, free of toxic dyes and printed by artisans in Jaipur, India. The city was a natural starting point, both because of its incredible handicraft community and Deva’s heritage. “I do speak Hindi,” says the entrepreneur, who moved to New York City from India when she was 5. “It’s terrible, but it’s passable.”

The artisan-centric brand recently launched unisex “Dream Robes” to give shoppers something cozy (and effortlessly chic) to relax in at home or throw over a pair of jeans. Deva is currently working to expand This Same Sky’s offerings — all centered on helping the wearer live a more mindful lifestyle. Next up may be a line of throws made with a weaving technique called Tangaliya, a 700-year-old craft our of Gujarat, India

Deva is in talks to host pop-ups at local high-end hotels and boutiques, though you can currently find This Same Sky digitally on Olivela, the online luxury platform with a philanthropic mission, or IRL at Sept, the concept store and sustainability-minded Dallas hub from Project Runway alum Lela Orr.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

Sofiya Deva’s Favorite Sustainable Brands

In a sea of socially conscious products, it can be difficult to know where to start. Deva share’s some of her favorite brands with a purpose.

Shaz & Kiks – An Ayurvedic hair oil brand from two Texas sisters.

“I find their products so beautifully crafted.” – Sofiya Deva

Shaz & Kiks “Back To Your Roots” scalp and hair prewash, $60

Uma Oils – Luxurious face, body, and aromatherapy oils out of Chhattisgarh, India, with a focus on ethical and sustainable practices.

“They incorporate a lot of Ayurvedic principals in their products as well,” Deva says. “They used to supply oil to a lot of the big beauty manufacturers. Now they sell directly to the consumer.”

House of Wandering Silk – Ethically handcrafted clothing.

“They’ve been around for a long time, and I just really adore their storytelling,” Deva says. “They have such a deep and authentic commitment to the artisans they work with.”