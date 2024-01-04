Stunning Scarves That Highlight Iconic Houston Spots Create Serious River Oaks Buzz — RoKi and The Vintage Contessa Team Up

Sales of The Vintage Contessa's spanking new Houston, Texas, silk scarf, made in collaboration with Roki Design, will benefit the Astrodome Conservancy.

Brasserie 19's accessory scarf is part of the limited edition Roki collection that includes a square scarf and a pocket square for the gents. Available only at Brasserie 19.

When Roslyn Bazzelle-Mitchell and Kimberly Phipps-Nichol launched RoKi Design in 2020, they might not have imagined their endeavor would spread into such diverse corners as it has three years later. Welcome River Oaks Shopping Center restaurant hotspot Brasserie 19 and Donae Cangelosi Chramosta, aka The Vintage Contessa, to the RoKi domain.

PaperCity first visited with Chromasta months ago, when her Houston, Texas silk scarf was in the planning stages — and now they’re here. The luxurious 35″ x 35″ silk twill scarves began arriving just before Christmas. With its Houston Astros orange and blue color scheme and with a portion of the sales benefiting the Astrodome Conservancy, this beauty is sure to carry widespread appeal.

The scarf basically features a map of Houston overlaid with iconic H-Town images. Including the Astrodome, an oil well, a cowboy boot and a NASA rocket. Look closely and you’ll find The Vintage Contessa logo. The design was created in collaboration with artist Marina Saba. The limited quantity $200 scarves, $50 of which will go to the Astrodome Conservancy, are available here.

Then comes Brasserie 19‘s impresario Charles Clark who was impressed with Bazzelle-Mitchell‘s exuberance for RoKi Design. It didn’t take long before the two were talking creating a line of scarves featuring B-19, as the quintessential see-and-be-seen Houston restaurant is affectionately called, and its logo, along with all things French.

Browsing across the 21″ x 21″ beautiful scarves, one finds the Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower, bottles of Veuve Clicquot and Perrier Jouet champagne, images of the restaurant and the River Oaks Theater, a bowl of caviar and more. All placed against a backdrop of the Houston skyline.

With input from Clark and creative direction from B-19 general manager Erica Culp, the scarf, in limited quantities, is a must-have for Brasserie 19 regulars and for those who want to celebrate many things French and the Houston scene. The collection, available only at the restaurant itself, includes an accessories scarf and even a pocket scarf for gents.