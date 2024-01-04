Ben Berg’s Newest Houston Restaurant Is An Authentic Italian Wonder With Master Chef Clout — Tavola Brings a Whole New World

The intimate Tavola restaurant space, which seats just 118 diners, was designed in a true collaboration.
Don’t miss Tavola’s clever (and delectable) take on the Roman classic, cacio e pepe ($32) which takes the form of handmade, pillowy soft agnolotti. Each diminutive bite is filled with the creamy, peppery Romano cheese sauce and sits atop a puree of smoked artichoke, sprinkled with ribbons of those fried artichoke leaves.
Oyster Carbonara
Sun Room Area of Tavola
You can end things on a sweet note a Tavola with tartufo nero ($14), a chilly orb of vanilla and dark chocolate ice creams combined with a liquid chocolate center and rolled-in chocolate sprinkles.
01
05

The intimate Tavola restaurant space, which seats just 118 diners, was designed in a true collaboration.

02
05

Don’t miss Tavola's clever (and delectable) take on the Roman classic, cacio e pepe ($32) which takes the form of handmade, pillowy soft agnolotti. Each diminutive bite is filled with the creamy, peppery Romano cheese sauce and sits atop a puree of smoked artichoke, sprinkled with ribbons of those fried artichoke leaves.

03
05

Oyster Carbonara ($24) are a Tavola feature. A half dozen oysters are topped with the rich four-ingredient sauce made with eggs, black pepper, pecorino Romano and lardons of cured pork.

04
05

Sunny afternoons invite dining in the glass-walled seating area at Tavola, adjacent to the main dining room replete with vibrant green striped covered cane back chairs.

05
05

You can end things on a sweet note a Tavola with tartufo nero ($14), a chilly orb of vanilla and dark chocolate ice creams combined with a liquid chocolate center and rolled-in chocolate sprinkles.

The intimate Tavola restaurant space, which seats just 118 diners, was designed in a true collaboration.
Don’t miss Tavola’s clever (and delectable) take on the Roman classic, cacio e pepe ($32) which takes the form of handmade, pillowy soft agnolotti. Each diminutive bite is filled with the creamy, peppery Romano cheese sauce and sits atop a puree of smoked artichoke, sprinkled with ribbons of those fried artichoke leaves.
Oyster Carbonara
Sun Room Area of Tavola
You can end things on a sweet note a Tavola with tartufo nero ($14), a chilly orb of vanilla and dark chocolate ice creams combined with a liquid chocolate center and rolled-in chocolate sprinkles.
Restaurants / Openings

Ben Berg’s Newest Houston Restaurant Is An Authentic Italian Wonder With Master Chef Clout — Tavola Brings a Whole New World

Taking Over La Table's Prime Old Perch, This New Restaurant Dazzles

BY // 01.04.24
The intimate Tavola restaurant space, which seats just 118 diners, was designed in a true collaboration.
Don’t miss Tavola's clever (and delectable) take on the Roman classic, cacio e pepe ($32) which takes the form of handmade, pillowy soft agnolotti. Each diminutive bite is filled with the creamy, peppery Romano cheese sauce and sits atop a puree of smoked artichoke, sprinkled with ribbons of those fried artichoke leaves.
Oyster Carbonara ($24) are a Tavola feature. A half dozen oysters are topped with the rich four-ingredient sauce made with eggs, black pepper, pecorino Romano and lardons of cured pork.
Sunny afternoons invite dining in the glass-walled seating area at Tavola, adjacent to the main dining room replete with vibrant green striped covered cane back chairs.
You can end things on a sweet note a Tavola with tartufo nero ($14), a chilly orb of vanilla and dark chocolate ice creams combined with a liquid chocolate center and rolled-in chocolate sprinkles.
1
5

The intimate Tavola restaurant space, which seats just 118 diners, was designed in a true collaboration.

2
5

Don’t miss Tavola's clever (and delectable) take on the Roman classic, cacio e pepe ($32) which takes the form of handmade, pillowy soft agnolotti. Each diminutive bite is filled with the creamy, peppery Romano cheese sauce and sits atop a puree of smoked artichoke, sprinkled with ribbons of those fried artichoke leaves.

3
5

Oyster Carbonara ($24) are a Tavola feature. A half dozen oysters are topped with the rich four-ingredient sauce made with eggs, black pepper, pecorino Romano and lardons of cured pork.

4
5

Sunny afternoons invite dining in the glass-walled seating area at Tavola, adjacent to the main dining room replete with vibrant green striped covered cane back chairs.

5
5

You can end things on a sweet note a Tavola with tartufo nero ($14), a chilly orb of vanilla and dark chocolate ice creams combined with a liquid chocolate center and rolled-in chocolate sprinkles.

Restauranteur Ben Berg is on a roll. After a flurry of glittering openings in 2023 (with eight more expected in 2024), the CEO and founder of the Berg Hospitality Group has partnered with The Bastion Collection, operators of Le Jardinier at the Museum of Fine Art Houston, to reimagine the former French restaurant called La Table on Post Oak Boulevard. Nothing has been lost in translation as La Table has been reimagined as Tavola (Italian for table).

Poised on the lower level of this two-story building (word is that a new French restaurant, as of yet unrevealed, will open above it sometime this year), Tavola bills itself as an upscale Italian restaurant with Milanese executive chef Luca Di Benedetto, formerly of the Giorgio Armani Group and Nobu Milano, stationed behind the range.

The intimate space, which seats just 118 diners, was designed in collaboration with the aforementioned operators, as well as Gail McCleese of Sensitori. The inviting dining room is styled in shades of apricot and golden tones of rose with warm blonde woods that meet ripped marble wainscotting. While sunny afternoons invite dining in the glass-walled seating area adjacent to the main dining room replete with vibrant green striped covered cane back chairs. In addition to the Armani-designed wall coverings, you’ll find a burl wood Michelangelo mosaic and a delicate mesh curtain created by the handbag house Whiting & Davis, known for its chain mail metal mesh purses.

Chef Benedetto is a protégé of the esteemed, award-winning Italian chef Gualtiero Marchesi. Considered by many to be the father of modern Italian cooking, Marchesi refined the idea of “total cuisine” where each pristine ingredient plays a vital role in a dish, and its presentation (often quite artful) is as essential to its enjoyment of the dish as the simple quality elements it is composed of.

Don’t miss Tavola's clever (and delectable) take on the Roman classic, cacio e pepe ($32) which takes the form of handmade, pillowy soft agnolotti. Each diminutive bite is filled with the creamy, peppery Romano cheese sauce and sits atop a puree of smoked artichoke, sprinkled with ribbons of those fried artichoke leaves.
Don’t miss Tavola’s clever (and delectable) take on the Roman classic, cacio e pepe ($32) which takes the form of handmade, pillowy soft agnolotti. Each diminutive bite is filled with the creamy, peppery Romano cheese sauce and sits atop a puree of smoked artichoke, sprinkled with ribbons of those fried artichoke leaves.

Taking a page from his mentor, Benedetto uses ingredients integral to the authenticity of the cuisine that are dutifully imported. This includes everything from dried pastas, cured meats, flours and olive oils to the half wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano displayed under a gleaming Christofle silver guéridon.

The affable general manager Valerio Lombardozzi who once called La Table home, is back overseeing the seasoned service staff at Tavola. Dining after dark, I would recommend you start with the warm soft loaf of focaccia ($14) risen a lucky seven times before it’s studded with caramelized onions and cherry tomatoes, accompanied by an olive spread. Oyster Rockefeller, move over. There’s a new oyster classic in Houston’s midst — Tavola’s Oyster Carbonara ($24). A half dozen oysters are topped with the rich four-ingredient sauce made with eggs, black pepper, pecorino Romano and lardons of cured pork.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth
  • De Beers December 2023 Fort Worth

Pair it with a negroni or spritz cocktail. There are four varieties of each including the effervescent Fiore Mio, made with elderflower liqueur, basil eau de vie and prosecco ($16). Tavola’s wine list sees a majority of bottles from Italy with thoughtful additions from France and the United States.

Oyster Carbonara ($24) are a Tavola feature. A half dozen oysters are topped with the rich four-ingredient sauce made with eggs, black pepper, pecorino Romano and lardons of cured pork.
Oyster Carbonara ($24) are a Tavola feature. A half dozen oysters are topped with the rich four-ingredient sauce made with eggs, black pepper, pecorino Romano and lardons of cured pork.

On the lighter side, the avocado and cucumber salad ($16. with crab added running $15 more) is tossed in a sherry vinaigrette with red onion and Espelette peppers. Meanwhile, Tavola’s grilled octopus ($29) is roasted and served upon a smoked Yukon gold puree with sweet and sour peppers.

Benedetto’s pastas are playful compositions, perfectly portioned and elegantly plated. Don’t miss his clever (and delectable) take on the Roman classic, cacio e pepe ($32) which here takes the form of handmade, pillowy soft agnolotti. Each diminutive bite is filled with the creamy, peppery Romano cheese sauce and sits atop a puree of smoked artichoke, sprinkled with ribbons of those fried artichoke leaves. The seven-layer lasagnetta Bolognese — with bechamel, a ragu of beef brisket, pancetta and pork butt — ($28) is artfully presented under a sheath of tomato sauce with squiggles of bechamel atop it.

Secondi courses include Ligurian-style branzino filets ($38) perched atop a shallow pool of basil pesto with a scattering of potatoes, cherry tomatoes, olives and pine nuts. The veal Milanese is a mighty chop that is breaded and pan fried, then topped with a lemon aioli and a bouquet of dressed arugula ($58).

End things on a sweet note with tartufo nero ($14), a chilly orb of vanilla and dark chocolate ice creams combined with a liquid chocolate center and rolled-in chocolate sprinkles. Cannoli fans should try the deconstructed version created with cannoli shell “chips.” Designed to serve two (or more), the chip and dip-inspired dessert is accompanied by a trio of ricotta-based fillings, an orange-scented version studded with candied orange peel, a chocolate version and pistachio too ($24).

Yes, Tavola is all about the extra.

Tavola is located at 1800 Post Oak Boulevard, Suite 100. It is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm.

Featured Properties

Swipe
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Huntington Village, Stafford
FOR SALE

10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Houston, TX

$175,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,320,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$337,500 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$600,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
6709 Woodbend Park N
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6709 Woodbend Park N
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
6709 Woodbend Park N
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X