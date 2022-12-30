Houston’s Ultimate Sale Actually Happens In January — Everything You Need to Know About the Tri-Delta Shopping Bonanza

Whitley Lewis, Megan Bogle filling their shopping bags at the 2022 Sale, sponsored by Tri Delta Philanthropies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Items offered at the Tri Delta Philanthropies Inc. range from shoes to belts to home goods. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Katherine Sarvadi modeling her new hat, purchased at the 2022 the Sale. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

There are Black Friday sales and Christmas Eve Sales and post-Christmas sales but none can beat the Sale Houston, sponsored by Houston Tri-Delta Philanthropies Inc. with proceeds directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center. With eight January sales in the history books, the event has raised more than $1.6 million overall.

Joining the delightful fray this January will be à bientôt, J. Landa Jewelry, Bumble and Brim, Frock Shop, Christy Lynn Collection, Pomp & Circumstance and others. Discounts start at 20 percent and go as high as 75 percent, making this a true bargain shoppers paradise. More than 50 Houston stores are slated to participate and be part of the Sale.

The 2023 Sale takes over the Bayou City Event Center on Knight Road, south of NRG stadium, next Friday, January 6, and Saturday, January 7, with its hours running from 10 am to 4 pm. The shopping extravaganza actually begins with a Cocktails & Couture preview party on Thursday, January 5 with tickets priced at $250. Admission for either Friday or Saturday costs $30 while a two-day pass is priced at $50.

Proceeds from the upcoming sale are earmarked to fund pediatric cancer research at The University of Texas MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital.

“Each one of us has all been affected by cancer whether it personally or a loved one,” says Bridget Melancon Hoffman, the SALE’s marketing chair. “We are so lucky to live in a city where world-class hospitals like MD Anderson are leading innovative and life-saving research.

“Our alumnae are committed to helping doctors find a cure to pediatric cancer.”

Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies is the charitable fundraising arm of the Houston Tri Delta Alumnae Chapter.

The shopping options are outstanding with participants such as the upscale gift boutique Lerant, the fabulous Italian shoe store Clorinda Antinori, the fun decorative denims from Two Tequila Sisters, Kendra Scott and Christina Greene boutiques, the Pajama Princess with comfy and cozy sleepwear and loungewear, Paris Texas Apparel, Tutu and Lilli, Tenenbaum Jewelers and Paisley House with unique home furnishings, luxury bed linens and accessories.