The Sale Leadership team: Dee Dee Robinson, K.D. Askins Jones, Lindsey Miller, Courtney Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Katherine Sarvadi modeling her new hat (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mary McNeely, Jennah Peoples (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shopping the best discounts (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Whitley Lewis, Megan Bogle (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
05

The 2022 Sale Leadership team: Dee Dee Robinson, K.D. Askins Jones, Lindsey Miller, Courtney Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
05

Katherine Sarvadi modeling her new hat, purchased at the 2022 the Sale. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
05

Mary McNeely, Jennah Peoples shopping the discounted items at the Tri Delta Philanthropies post-holiday sale. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
05

Items offered at the Tri Delta Philanthropies Inc. range from shoes to belts to home goods. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
05

Whitley Lewis, Megan Bogle filling their shopping bags at the 2022 Sale, sponsored by Tri Delta Philanthropies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Sale Leadership team: Dee Dee Robinson, K.D. Askins Jones, Lindsey Miller, Courtney Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Katherine Sarvadi modeling her new hat (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mary McNeely, Jennah Peoples (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shopping the best discounts (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Whitley Lewis, Megan Bogle (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fashion / Shopping

Houston’s Ultimate Sale Actually Happens In January — Everything You Need to Know About the Tri-Delta Shopping Bonanza

More Than 50 High-End Stores and a Serious Mission

BY // 12.29.22
photography Daniel Ortiz
The 2022 Sale Leadership team: Dee Dee Robinson, K.D. Askins Jones, Lindsey Miller, Courtney Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Katherine Sarvadi modeling her new hat, purchased at the 2022 the Sale. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mary McNeely, Jennah Peoples shopping the discounted items at the Tri Delta Philanthropies post-holiday sale. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Items offered at the Tri Delta Philanthropies Inc. range from shoes to belts to home goods. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Whitley Lewis, Megan Bogle filling their shopping bags at the 2022 Sale, sponsored by Tri Delta Philanthropies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
5

The 2022 Sale Leadership team: Dee Dee Robinson, K.D. Askins Jones, Lindsey Miller, Courtney Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
5

Katherine Sarvadi modeling her new hat, purchased at the 2022 the Sale. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
5

Mary McNeely, Jennah Peoples shopping the discounted items at the Tri Delta Philanthropies post-holiday sale. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
5

Items offered at the Tri Delta Philanthropies Inc. range from shoes to belts to home goods. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
5

Whitley Lewis, Megan Bogle filling their shopping bags at the 2022 Sale, sponsored by Tri Delta Philanthropies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

There are Black Friday sales and Christmas Eve Sales and post-Christmas sales but none can beat the Sale Houston, sponsored by Houston Tri-Delta Philanthropies Inc. with proceeds directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center. With eight January sales in the history books, the event has raised more than $1.6 million overall.

Joining the delightful fray this January will be à bientôt, J. Landa Jewelry, Bumble and Brim, Frock Shop, Christy Lynn Collection, Pomp & Circumstance and others. Discounts start at 20 percent and go as high as 75 percent, making this a true bargain shoppers paradise. More than 50 Houston stores are slated to participate and be part of the Sale.

The 2023 Sale takes over the Bayou City Event Center on Knight Road, south of NRG stadium, next Friday, January 6, and Saturday, January 7, with its hours running from 10 am to 4 pm. The shopping extravaganza actually begins with a Cocktails & Couture preview party on Thursday, January 5 with tickets priced at $250. Admission for either Friday or Saturday costs $30 while a two-day pass is priced at $50.

Proceeds from the upcoming sale are earmarked to fund pediatric cancer research at The University of Texas MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital.

“Each one of us has all been affected by cancer whether it personally or a loved one,” says Bridget Melancon Hoffman, the SALE’s marketing chair. “We are so lucky to live in a city where world-class hospitals like MD Anderson are leading innovative and life-saving research.

“Our alumnae are committed to helping doctors find a cure to pediatric cancer.”

Stocking Stuffers

Swipe
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
  • Berings Stocking Stuffers 2022
Whitley Lewis, Megan Bogle (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Whitley Lewis, Megan Bogle filling their shopping bags at the 2022 Sale, sponsored by Tri Delta Philanthropies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies is the charitable fundraising arm of the Houston Tri Delta Alumnae Chapter.

The shopping options are outstanding with participants such as the upscale gift boutique Lerant, the fabulous Italian shoe store Clorinda Antinori, the fun decorative denims from Two Tequila Sisters, Kendra Scott and Christina Greene boutiques, the Pajama Princess with comfy and cozy sleepwear and loungewear, Paris Texas Apparel, Tutu and Lilli, Tenenbaum Jewelers and Paisley House with unique home furnishings, luxury bed linens and accessories.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
There’s No Such Thing As a Silly Etiquette Question in Today’s World — Ask <em>PaperCity</em> Anything
There’s No Such Thing As a Silly Etiquette Question in Today’s World — Ask PaperCity Anything
‘Technoference’ is Real — Here’s How to Deal With It, According to a Modern Etiquette Expert
‘Technoference’ is Real — Here’s How to Deal With It, According to a Modern Etiquette Expert
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
Social in Security — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
read full series
De Beers Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X