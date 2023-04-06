6 Woodlands Breakfast and Brunch Restaurants to Know — Coffee, Cafes and Even a Barbecue Haven
The Most Important Meal of the Day Should be FunBY Annierose Donnelly // 04.06.23
A delicious breakfast or brunch outing can really set the tone for a good day. Whether you’re looking for a quick coffee, a boozy brunch or an enormous breakfast to fuel your day’s adventures, The Woodlands has it all.
Kick off the weekend (or any old Wednesday) with some of The Woodlands’ best brunch, breakfast and cafe restaurants. There is everything from ethical coffee shops to perfect pancakes and lavish plates from gourmet chefs.
Here are 6 Woodlands Breakfast and Brunch Restaurants You Need to Know:
Mornings can be elevated with a visit to Snooze, The Woodlands. This breakfast chain got its start in Denver, but The Woodlands Snooze popped onto the scene in 2019.
The Snooze menu features a pancake of the week, elaborate egg bennies and inventive omelets. You can even turn it into a boozy brunch with a strawberry martini mimosa, a classic bloody Mary and more.
There are many reasons to head to Conduit Coffee. The conversation, good vibes and of course, the coffee. This LGBTQ+ cafe is a friendly inclusive place, serving ethically-sourced coffee from roasters at Purefi Coffee.
Experiment with some of Conduit’s specialty coffees, such as the 3 Little Birds Latte, made with honey, lavender and hints of rose. You can also get avocado toast, a bacon or potato breakfast taco and take some time out just for you.
Famous around these parts for cooking up a breakfast storm, Tris chef Austin Simmons also oversees the menu at Black Walnut Cafe. Try Austin’s Breakfast, which includes pancakes, scrambled egg whites, maple syrup and Applewood smoked bacon.
Another worthy choice? The deviled eggs with candied jalapenos, candied bacon and hot sauce mayo.
Taking inspiration from their love of ‘la crêpe’, the folks behind Sweet Paris are spreading a little Parisian breakfast love to The Woodlands. Indulge with a sweet or savoury crêpe, waffles, or a refreshing salad on the chic patio, and discover the true meaning of joie de vivre.
This is an ideal restaurant stop for a shopping break while you’re browsing the designer and boutique stores of Market Street.
The Woodlands’ gem Dosey Doe’s (or DDBBBQ) has an authentic Texas hometown feel. And, it’s easy to feel right at home with a serving of the DD Huevos Rancheros, Hillbilly Eggs Benedict or banana stuffed French toast, with an espresso to sip at the same time.
You can swing by a little later in the day to enjoy the endless whiskey options in the speakeasy bar (if you can find it, it’s well hidden) and perhaps the 16-hour slow-cooked brisket.
Yes, it’s a barbecue haven that does breakfast. Very well.
ThirdGen Coffee is undeniably a coffee shop with a tale to tell. Owners Marlon Reyes and Rachel Lanigan are actually proud third generation coffee farmers. They source coffee beans from their family’s farm in Honduras, before roasting them locally in Houston.
This cozy Woodlands coffee shop is truly a one of a kind place. The extensive menu includes plenty of brews. You can even make the delicious Honduras Whole Bean coffee at home.