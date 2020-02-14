Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat
shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat
01
13

Empress Eugenie's bedroom in the Al Gezirah Palace in Cairo, where Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat became officially engaged, was converted into a bar in the late 1980s.

02
13

The dramatic entrance to the Cairo Marriott, built as a palace in 1869 for Emperor Napoleon III's wife Empress Eugenie.

03
13

The gilded salon that once was Empress Eugenie's bedroom and once a grand bar is now a special event room.

04
13

Outdoor dining at the Cairo Marriott

05
13

The exquisite Saraya Salon in the Cairo Marriott

06
13

The gardens of the Cairo Marriott are lush with greenery and statuary.

07
13

The lush gardens of the Cairo Marriott are perfect for dining al fresco day or night.

08
13

The Cairo Marriott towers are linked by the Al Gezirah palace, built in 1869.

09
13

Another view of the gardens at the Cairo Marriott.

10
13

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge in Prague

11
13

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge in the salmon fishing mecca of Tofino on Vancouver Island.

12
13

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat in a village in Tuscany.

13
13

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat incognito at the Houston Grand Opera masked ball.

Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat
shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat
Fashion / Weddings

Shelby Hodge’s Own Romantic Engagement Story — How Architect Shafik Rifaat Won Her Heart

Russian Caviar, French Champagne and an Empress' Former Bedroom Make for a Cairo Dream

BY // 02.14.20
Empress Eugenie's bedroom in the Al Gezirah Palace in Cairo, where Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat became officially engaged, was converted into a bar in the late 1980s.
The dramatic entrance to the Cairo Marriott, built as a palace in 1869 for Emperor Napoleon III's wife Empress Eugenie.
The gilded salon that once was Empress Eugenie's bedroom and once a grand bar is now a special event room.
Outdoor dining at the Cairo Marriott
The exquisite Saraya Salon in the Cairo Marriott
The gardens of the Cairo Marriott are lush with greenery and statuary.
The lush gardens of the Cairo Marriott are perfect for dining al fresco day or night.
The Cairo Marriott towers are linked by the Al Gezirah palace, built in 1869.
Another view of the gardens at the Cairo Marriott.
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge in Prague
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge in the salmon fishing mecca of Tofino on Vancouver Island.
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat in a village in Tuscany.
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat incognito at the Houston Grand Opera masked ball.
1
13

Empress Eugenie's bedroom in the Al Gezirah Palace in Cairo, where Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat became officially engaged, was converted into a bar in the late 1980s.

2
13

The dramatic entrance to the Cairo Marriott, built as a palace in 1869 for Emperor Napoleon III's wife Empress Eugenie.

3
13

The gilded salon that once was Empress Eugenie's bedroom and once a grand bar is now a special event room.

4
13

Outdoor dining at the Cairo Marriott

5
13

The exquisite Saraya Salon in the Cairo Marriott

6
13

The gardens of the Cairo Marriott are lush with greenery and statuary.

7
13

The lush gardens of the Cairo Marriott are perfect for dining al fresco day or night.

8
13

The Cairo Marriott towers are linked by the Al Gezirah palace, built in 1869.

9
13

Another view of the gardens at the Cairo Marriott.

10
13

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge in Prague

11
13

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge in the salmon fishing mecca of Tofino on Vancouver Island.

12
13

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat in a village in Tuscany.

13
13

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat incognito at the Houston Grand Opera masked ball.

Ah, February, the month of romance. Love is in the air. Cupid is warming up his bow. And our thoughts are turning to romantic engagements. This is a new PaperCity series of engagement stories that will continue throughout the year.

My heart glows as I recall when Shafik Rifaat dropped to one knee and asked for a lifetime together. There was Russian caviar and French champagne and the gilded setting was Empress Eugénie’s former bedroom in a palace on the Nile in Cairo.

It could not get anymore romantic.

We had been seriously dating for almost a year (a decade after we had dated briefly, but that’s another story). Shafik invited me to accompany him on a business trip to Cairo, where he was born. We had talked about dancing together into our 80s, being blissfully together forever but never actually talked about getting married.

Then in Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport as we waited for our connecting flight, we strolled over to a display of diamonds and Shafik said with a huge smile, “If we are going to get married, we should look at rings.”

I was thrilled. But the subject didn’t surface again during our days of exploring Egypt’s antiquities. I was getting anxious. It didn’t help that when we checked into the Winter Palace in Luxor, we were required to have separate rooms because we were not married. (That did not mean that we slept separately.)

Finally, when back in Cairo, I boldly suggested that if we were going to become engaged, maybe we should pick out a ring. Shafik agreed and we found a lovely ruby ring surrounded by diamonds. But Shafik kept it, saving its presentation for just the right moment.

We had checked back into the historic Cairo Marriott, in the chichi Zamalek district on Gezira Island.  The heart of the hotel is a palace which was built by the Khedive Isma’il Pasha in 1869. He ordered the palace designed in the style of Versailles to impress Emperor Napoleon III’s wife, Empress Eugénie. Legend has it that the Pasha was in love with her, thus the ornate gilded confection that certainly sets the stage for romance.

On our visit, some 116 years later, the empress’ bedroom had been converted into a very classy bar with enormous crystal chandeliers, the Versailles-influenced gilded mirrors and decorative elements blending with the ornate sensibilities of the Ottoman Empire design.

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge in Prague

We found a quiet sitting area in front of Empress Eugénie’s fireplace and there, after the champagne and caviar had arrived, Shafik went to one knee and with ring in hand officially asked for my hand. Of course, I said yes. Sadly, there are no photos of the moment.

To continue the romance with travel and with one another, we were married twice — by the captain on an Alaskan cruise and by a Alaskan JP — and had a blessing of the civil marriage at Christ Church Cathedral in Houston.

That was 32 years ago and I have to say, and our friends and family will agree, that we are still as crazy about one another as then.  Shafik, who enjoys the distinction of being FAIA and FAICP, continues his architectural practice, SIR Inc. Architects & Planners and his post as a tenured professor in the University of Houston Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design.

Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Cairo Marriott
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat
shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X