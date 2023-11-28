Holiday / Shopping

Wildlike Founder Alysa Teichman Knows How to Source a Dallas Gem

The Local Gifts She's Giving — and Getting — This Year

BY // 11.28.23
Alysa Teichman, photographed by Tamytha Cameron

Alysa Teichman knows Dallas retail. After graduating from Northwestern, she picked up an MBA at NYU before returning to her hometown to help her parents run Ylang 23, a luxury boutique jeweler that’s been a local staple since the 1980s. In 2021, she stepped out on her own with Wildlike, a modern piercing concept that elevates the experience (while maintaining the fun). And though Wildlike is set to debut a second outpost in Manhattan soon, Teichman is keeping her eye on Dallas for holiday shopping. Here’s what the retail veteran is giving — and getting — this year.

Julie Tobolowsky and Karleen Kusin, owners of JK Chocolate in Dallas, Texas.
JK Chocolates — Some of our dearest family friends (the “J” and “K” behind JK Chocolates) turned their hobby into a business, and giving the gift of microchips makes me feel like a serious hero wherever I go!

peacock alley gifts
Peacock Alley’s luxury linens.

Peacock Alley — Gifting luxurious linens is gifting good sleep. Priceless? I think yes.

leatherology dallas gifts
Leatherology is one of the most giftable brands in Dallas.

Leatherology I am so excited that Leatherology‘s owners (and my friends) Rae and David gifted me a black leather backpack. I am having it monogrammed with their raised Trapunto initials, and I think it’s going to be such a chic runaround bag for me this season!

wildlike dallas piercing gifts
Decked out in Wildlike jewelry.

Wildlike — A styling appointment and piercings. We are all about creating moments of togetherness and joy — perfect for this time of year!

interabang books dallas gifts
Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Interabang Books — I’m a lifelong bookworm! As much as my Kindle is a crutch for downloading books when I’m on the move, I find that there’s nothing more luxurious than buying a physical book these days. I also love to lean on my favorite local bookstore so that I never show up empty-handed when I see my friends’ kids.

Elizabeth Anthony

My favorite book I read recently was Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow — some great escapism fiction to mentally clear your head as you enter a new year.

ylang 23 gifts
Retrouvai pendants from Ylang 23

Ylang 23 — Eye-catching pendants by Retrouvai are a must-have this year for the holidays. We’ve loved helping holiday wishes come true for more than three generations with our family’s business.

vive gym dallas
VIVE Personal Training

VIVE Personal Training — I would be a very happy girl if someone gave me a gift card to Vive. I absolutely love Jon’s classes, and there’s nothing better than the gift of health!

cos bar dallas
Westman Atelier blush and highlighter sticks, available at Cos Bar in Dallas.

Cos Bar – Nothing makes me feel better than a pick-me-up with Jack and Veronica, my favorite makeup artists at Cos Bar. I am particularly addicted to the Westman Atelier products and love giving my favorite blush and highlighter sticks to friends.

dallas holocaust museum
The Dallas Holocaust Museum in the West End.

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum — I cannot think of a better gift than a membership to my favorite museum in Dallas. I am so proud to serve on the board of the DHHRM, which is dedicated to teaching the history of the Holocaust and advancing human rights to combat prejudice, hatred, and indifference. The museum’s mission has never been more necessary.

 

