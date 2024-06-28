The 23 Most Beautiful Independent Stores in Dallas

An electric-blue neon sign boldly welcomes guests to The Koch House, with interiors by designer Jean Liu. (Courtesy)

In terms of retail, if you dream it, Dallas probably has it. But despite the city’s prowess for attracting big brands, small businesses have long been instrumental in shaping the culture and DNA of our many neighborhoods. Whether they serve up rare labels, exquisite home décor, or thoughtful gifts, these passion projects are crafted with care that’s reflected across their inventories and interiors. To enter one of Dallas’ most beautiful shops is to experience everything it stands for.

The Dallas shopping scene is always evolving, but we’ve done our best to narrow down the 23 most stunning independent shopping destinations in Dallas.

(Note: to keep the focus on small, boutique-y, and more under-the-radar shops, we’ve left out Dallas heavy hitters, like Forty Five Ten, as well as department stores such as Stanley Korshak, Neiman Marcus, and Tootsies.)