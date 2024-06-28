Fashion / Shopping

The 23 Most Beautiful Independent Stores in Dallas

Small Business, Big Style

BY // 06.28.24
the koch house boutique - best shopping in dallas

An electric-blue neon sign boldly welcomes guests to The Koch House, with interiors by designer Jean Liu. (Courtesy)

In terms of retail, if you dream it, Dallas probably has it. But despite the city’s prowess for attracting big brands, small businesses have long been instrumental in shaping the culture and DNA of our many neighborhoods. Whether they serve up rare labels, exquisite home décor, or thoughtful gifts, these passion projects are crafted with care that’s reflected across their inventories and interiors. To enter one of Dallas’ most beautiful shops is to experience everything it stands for.

The Dallas shopping scene is always evolving, but we’ve done our best to narrow down the 23 most stunning independent shopping destinations in Dallas.

(Note: to keep the focus on small, boutique-y, and more under-the-radar shops, we’ve left out Dallas heavy hitters, like Forty Five Ten, as well as department stores such as Stanley Korshak, Neiman Marcus, and Tootsies.)

1. Blue Print Store

Uptown

2707 Fairmount Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-954-9511

Website

blue print store

We’ve been Blue Print die-hards since 2010, when five interior designers and friends renovated a 1925 home to open the shop of our home decor dreams on a quiet street in Uptown. Beyond its topiary-flanked blue front doors, the store serves as a showcase for Blue Print’s English and French antiques, midcentury modern furnishings, custom upholstery, gifts, and jewelry.

After the owners’ acumen for curating modern art became clear, they opened Blue Print Gallery next door (in another renovated charmer) to house even more of it.

2. Cabana x Canary

Park Cities

4711 W Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

Website

cabana canary dallas retail news

Cabana and Canary will welcome a sister store, Clover, on West Lovers Lane this spring.

In fall 2022, Dallas retail veteran Merry Vose added a third boutique, Clover, to her West Lovers Lane empire of sunny shops that start with “C.” First, there was Cabana, which opened its lavender doors on West Lovers Lane in 2008 after operating out of Vose’s Devonshire pool house, followed shortly by Canary, the sophisticated elder sister. Clover caters to the teen and young adult set with its well-edited selection of contemporary brands.

Vose’s eye for emerging and under-the-radar designers remains a unique draw (in a city like Dallas, you can get your label fix elsewhere), but it’s each shop’s distinct aesthetic that makes them so fun to visit.

3. Centre

Multiple Locations

250 N Bishop Ave #140
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

centre fort worth

Every location of Centre, Dallas’ answer to New York City’s Kith, has its own vibe. There’s the clean-lined original on Mockingbird Station, which helped bring streetwear culture to the city when it opened in 2007, and the Jordans-filled jewel box along Fort Worth’s funky Magnolia Avenue. Centre’s third — and its largest — store Bishop Arts was designed to evoke a clubhouse feel, offering an airy spot to shop Nike, Saucony, Cotton Citizen, and Les Tien as well as Centre’s own growing line of sportwear.

4. Coco & Dash

Knox-Henderson

2819 N Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-370-9743

Website

coco & dash

Coco & Dash's longstanding den of chic on Henderson Avenue (courtesy)

Mother-daughter design duo Teddie and Courtney Garrigan opened their den of chic in 2014, offering a thoughtful mix of classic, modern, and quirky furnishings. Only at Coco & Dash can you find French and Italian antiques alongside clean-lined custom lamps in every color of the Benjamin Moore rainbow.

5. The Conservatory

Park Cities

100 Highland Park Village, Suite 205
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

972-863-8590

Website

Conservatory on Two-_DSC5726

The Conservatory on Two in Dallas' historic Highland Park Village

If something cool is what you seek, you can almost always find it at The Conservatory. With well-defined sections for wellness, beauty, home, fashion, and men, Brian Bolke’s lofted store in Highland Park Village is as gorgeous to visit as it is easy to shop. To help fuel your retail endeavors, sure to grab a bite at the in-store Teak Room café (we recommend the off-menu “Brian Bowl” chopped salad).

6. Commerce Goods + Supply

Downtown

1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-651-3643

Website

commerce

Commerce Goods + Supply in the Adolphus Hotel

It is a downtown Dallas hotel shop, so there’s a smattering of bath products and travel essentials (albeit very chic versions of those things), but locals can appreciate Commerce’s selection of hard-to-find brands, delicate jewelry, Stetson hats, and effortlessly giftable goodness wrapped up in a Swoon, The Studio’s modern western interiors.

7. DLM Supply Co.

Oak Cliff

837 W Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-917-8081

Website

DLM Supply Co. offers a plethora of stylish menswear and accessories.

Opened in 2017 by former Nordstrom menswear buyer Deavon Moore, DLM Supply initially began as a men’s store but evolved to become a destination for gifts, home accessories, shoes, and clothing for all genders and ages (even pets). The Oak Cliff shop may not be as easily defined these days, but simply put: if it’s a great brand, you can probably find it at DLM.

8. Elements

Park Cities

4400 Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75225  |  Map

 

214-987-0837

Website

elements store in Dallas

Elements boutique on Lovers Lane in Dallas.

A Dallas retail institution since 1999, Elements has long put the spotlight on emerging designers. (There’s a reason so many international brands host Dallas pop-ups exclusively at Elements.) An expert mix of apparel, shoes, handbags, jewelry, and home decor means there’s always something new to discover.

9. Ellis Hill

Park Cities

5029 W Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

214-520-6108

Website

Ellis Hill's sunny Lovers Lane store

The preeminent monogram shop of Dallas (and in Texas, that’s saying something), Ellis Hill stocks a stylish assortment of gifts, home goods, stationery, and party-ready accessories all primed for a personal touch by co-owners Margretta Wikert and Kerri Davis.

10. Favor the Kind

Lower Greenville

024 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-370-8010

Website

favor the kind greenville avenue

The gifting demographics are vast at Favor the Kind. You can shop whimsical party goods, find a chic housewarming gift, and leave with something cool for your boyfriend. Also, the baby/kid section has an unparalleled level of cuteness. After 17 years, owner Carley Seale’s trendy mix of apparel and homewares headed to Lower Greenville (in the former San Francisco Rose) with double the space but the same impeccable vibes. 

11. Flea Style

Multiple Locations

3009 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

Website

flea style dallas deep ellum store

Though Flea Style, Brittany Cobb’s artisan market turned lifestyle empire, now has four locations across North Texas (and a specialty shop in Hotel Drover), the original Deep Ellum compound is the polished, bohemian brand at its grandest. It’s all the maximalist perfection of a Texas-ified Anthropologie, with a thoughtful small business bent.

12. Go Easy Shop

Bishop Arts

250 N Bishop Ave #150
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

214-814-2242

Website

go easy shop

Go Easy's self-care shop in Dallas' Bishop Arts District. (courtesy)

Bold, vibrant, and unabashedly girly, Go Easy’s interiors are a reflection of founder Molly Mathias’ retail focus: CBD joints, pipes, sex toys, and more culled with women’s mental health in mind.

13. Grange Hall

Knox-Henderson

4445 Travis Street
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-443-0600

Website

Grange Hall-exterior-2

Equal parts flower shop, boutique, and very good café, Grange Hall is a jack and master of all trades with magnificent floral arrangements, beautiful (if unusual) discoveries, intoxicating incense, and a caviar-topped “Snob Sandwich” that’s as hoity-toity as it is divine.

14. Hadleigh’s

Park Cities

74 Highland Park Village Dallas, Texas
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-526-3777

Website

ed and gable shaikh hadleighs highland park village

Ed and Gable Shaikh in their new Highland Park Village location.

In 2009, Gable and Ed Shaikh moved the business out of their Kessler Park home and into a second-floor atelier of Highland Park Village. Over the years, that space has expanded to the street level to showcase its bespoke men’s and women’s apparel and Hadleigh’s iconic Italian smoking slipper. Inside, cool Terrazzo cobalt floors and blue cashmere chairs evoke the brand’s signature azure.

15. Hey Koneko

Downtown

3901 Main St #140
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

214-792-9208

Website

hey koneko

Hey Koneko's welcoming downtown storefront. (courtesy)

The retail offshoot of Konēko’s piercing and tattoo shop is a wealth of vintage treasures (for the home or closet) and a perfect place to while away the hours among good vibes and plenty of house plants.

16. Kat + Noelle

Park Cities

5710 W Lovers Ln Suite 102
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

945-225-8709

Website

Lifestyle boutique Kat + Noelle the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Lifestyle boutique Kat + Noelle the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Named in honor of the owner Shannon Jud’s two daughters, Kat + Noelle carries a thoughtfully curated selection of apparel, shoes, and home goods by brands you won’t often see in Dallas, like cowboy boots by Toral and Columbian womenswear label Atelier 1756. To sweeten the pot, the Lovers Lane boutique is as chic as its elevated collection.

17. The Koch House

Uptown

2600 Fairmount Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-964-0933

Website

the koch house boutique - best shopping in dallas

An electric-blue neon sign boldly welcomes guests to The Koch House, with interiors by designer Jean Liu. (Courtesy)

Founder Nicole Musselman projects a sunshiny sentiment that informs not only Koch’s block-printed T-shirts and flirty smocked skorts (easily identifiable among the Park Cities set as “The Erica”), but every square inch of the light-filled 1920s bungalow-turned-storefront reimagined by Dallas interior designer Jean Liu.

18. Madison 214

Park Cities

114 Express Street
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-528-8118

Website

madison 214 dallas design district store

Once packed to the gills with baubles and gifts, Madison 214 moved from a tiny jewel box of a store in Highland Park Village to a sprawling new Design District space in the summer of 2024. Opened in 2003 by sisters Kelli Ford and Kirsten Fitzgibbons, the Dallas store has been a stalwart local source for high-end gifts and elegant home decor. At the new freshly painted 8,000-square-foot location, their expansive selection of luxury goods is able to stretch its legs.

19. Market Highland Park Village

Park Cities

26 Highland Park Village
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

WRUBEL-LAB-2019-0328

A reimagined Market Highland Park Village now houses rotating residencies to showcase emerging designers, with fresh interiors that keep the focus on the clothes. (Photo by Steve Wrubel)

The fashionable Highland Park Village boutique, owned by the shopping center’s co-owner Elisa Summers, doubles as an incubator for emerging brands and a closet away from home for smart Dallas dressers. A subdued but elegant interior led by Welch Hall architects allows Market to be transformed by its ever-evolving, cutting-edge merchandise.

20. Nicole Kwon

Uptown

3699 McKinney Ave Suite 530
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

nicole kwon dallas

Nicole Kwon Concept Shop in Dallas' West Village (courtesy)

Designer Nicole Kwon has an eye for what works and a knack for bringing in under-the-radar, cool girl brands like Paloma Wool and R.G. Kane (along with her own private label made in Korea). In 2019, Kwon upgraded from a thimble-sized spot in West Village to a spacious corner in the same Uptown development.

This year, Kwon introduced a menswear companion next door to her West Village flagship, operating both boutiques under “The NKC Store” umbrella.

“I’ve had a lot of existing clients searching for menswear over the years,” Kwon shares with PaperCity. “Some of our in-house pieces are unisex and we’ve had male shoppers because of this, but a lot of men in recent years have been requesting that we carry more menswear, and specifically cool streetwear and workwear for men.”

21. Society by Jackson Vaughn

Bishop Arts Park Cities

403 N Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

214-942-4600

Website

society by jackson vaughn dallas

Society by Jackson Vaughn in the Bishop Arts District

Finding your next great Society candle could take some time — husband-and-wife design team Pamela Jackson and Jeremiah V. Headrick currently stock 40 distinctive scents. Fortunately, they’ve also crafted moody, inspiring storefronts that are perfect for luxuriating (and sniffing) in.

22. SOHO McKinney

McKinney

115 E Virginia Street
McKinney, TX 75069  |  Map

 

214-500-0756

Website

soho mckinney 3

Designer Robin Cooks subterranean atelier in McKinney’s historic downtown square is an ode to Paris and effortless French girl dressing. Beyond her meticulously crafted clothing line of homespun linen, hand-knit cotton, and Japanese selvedge denim, SOHO McKinney is stocked to the brim with exquisite vintage finds and distinctive gifts.

23. Sneaker Politics

Deep Ellum

2822 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

337-806-9615

Website

sneaker politics dallas

Sneaker Politics' Deep Ellum storefront in Dallas. (courtesy)

Though the brand launched in Lafayette back in 2006, Sneaker Politics founder Derek Curry now calls the location of its Dallas storefront, Deep Ellum, home. Inside the small but well-stocked space, nothing draws your eye away from the merchandise, but what is there — rustic wooden beams and a tiered glass chandelier — sets just the right luxe, laidback tone for sneakerheads adding to their collection.

