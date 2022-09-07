Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Like Cabana and Canary, Clover's interiors were designed by Julia Hayes. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Inside Clover, the latest boutique from Dallas retailer Merry Vose. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Clover boutique along West Lovers Lane. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Dressing rooms in Clover. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Clover is the most youthful of Merry Vose's Dallas boutiques. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

A sophisticated setup backs Clover's bungalow-turned-boutique. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Fashion / Shopping

West Lovers Lane Welcomes Clover to the Club

With Her Latest Bungalow-Turned-Boutique, Merry Vose Completes Her Chic Shopping Trifecta in Dallas

BY // 09.07.22
photography Pär Bengtsson
Like Cabana and Canary, Clover's interiors were designed by Julia Hayes. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Inside Clover, the latest boutique from Dallas retailer Merry Vose. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Clover boutique along West Lovers Lane. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Dressing rooms in Clover. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Clover is the most youthful of Merry Vose's Dallas boutiques. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

A sophisticated setup backs Clover's bungalow-turned-boutique. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Dallas retail darling Merry Vose has fully solidified her position as the fairy godmother of must-have fashion — and of ever-burgeoning West Lovers Lane — with the opening of Clover, her third boutique within a half-mile. Following the cult success of Cabana (which opened its lavender doors on West Lovers Lane in 2008 after operating out of Vose’s Devonshire pool house) and Canary, the sophisticated elder sister, Clover debuted in late spring as the fun, bubbly youngest of the group.

As the unofficial clothier of every chic Dallas mom (and beyond — Southern Living once deemed Cabana and Canary as two of the “10 Best Boutiques in the South“), Vose realized she couldn’t neglect their daughters. Beyond Clover’s emerald front door, you’ll find a well-edited collection of youthful contemporary brands like Acacia, Place Nationale, American Vintage, S/W/F, Koch, and denim from AGolde.

To complement the ensembles, a variety of vintage Murano glass bowls are filled with enamel charms for DIY necklaces and the store’s embroidery and monogramming station, a partnership with the Monogram Club, is always humming.

A sophisticated outdoor setup backs Clover’s bungalow-turned-boutique along West Lovers Lane. (photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Vose’s eye for emerging and under-the-radar designers remains a unique draw (in a city like Dallas, you can get your label fix elsewhere), but much like the beachy, bohemian Cabana and the more luxe — but still approachable —  Canary, the interiors make the experience.

Housed in a sunny cottage reenvisioned by Julie Hayes, who also designed Cabana, Canary, and Vose’s own homes, Clover is a perfect mix of elegant and playful, offering a dreamy retreat — complete with a sunny backyard oasis — to discover your next lucky find.

Visit Clover boutique at 4603 W. Lovers Lane. Store hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 am to 6 pm. The shop is open on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. @clovergirlsdallas

