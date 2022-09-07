A New South Texas-Inspired Ice House Debuts on Henderson Avenue and Two Local Hotspots Expand

Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news.

Henderson Avenue is getting a new ice house bar and patio this weekend.

Opening in the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, Willie D’s will begin serving South Texas-inspired bites and drinks this Friday, September 9. The new spot comes from co-owners (and South Texans) Gary Stapleton and Chef Brad Miller. Named in honor of Gary’s father, Willie D’s will offer beer, elevated bar food, country music, and dominoes every night.

The menu features burgers, tacos, grilled oysters, loaded cheese fries, and more. In addition to beer and wine, you’ll also find craft cocktails like a spicy habanero margarita, rosemary bourbon cocktail, CBD Mule, and blood orange sangria.

Local Chicago-inspired spot opens a second location in Preston Hollow tomorrow.

Vandelay Hospitality (Hudson House, Brentwood, Drake’s) is debuting its second location of DL Mack’s in Preston Hollow on September 8. The original spot opened near SMU in 2021 and quickly became popular for its Chicago-inspired thin-crust pizzas, hot dogs, mozzarella sticks, and salads.

A favorite Chinese restaurant opens a second, more casual, outpost in East Dallas.

In 2019, Jia Huang opened her namesake Chinese restaurant in Preston Center, bringing authentic cuisine to the area. And now, according to the Dallas Morning News, the restauranteur is debuting a second, more casual outpost of the popular spot called Jia Asian Bistro.

Opening this month in East Dallas, the bistro will serve the same Chinese dishes and sushi bar items as the original, but will include some Thai dishes as well.